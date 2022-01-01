Go
Toast

Sting Bistro

Sting Bistro & Catering is a student-operated American-style restaurant featuring International Cuisine. Our culinary students are passionate about great food and service! It's Hospitality Education That's on Point!

850 N Nolan River Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Your Way Pizza$10.00
Tea$2.00
Sprite$2.00
FEATURED - SWEET SASSY'S SWEET POTATO PIE$5.00
BOWL- FEATURED - KITCHEN GUMBO$5.00
Dr Pepper$2.00
CUP - Spicy Chicken Tortilla$3.00
Your Way Burger$12.00
CUP - FEATURED - KITCHEN GUMBO$3.00
Side Caesar Salad$2.00
See full menu

Location

850 N Nolan River Rd

Cleburne TX

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Barrera's Restaurant

No reviews yet

Barrera's family restaurant has been serving Cleburne since 1983. #TexasSizedTex-Mex

Black Sheep BAA & Grill

No reviews yet

At the BlackSheep we have a saying,”Sometimes you have to be bad to do a lot of good.” So, folks come on down to our home and try some of Mama Barreras and my wife Teresa Barrera Cryer’s authentic best in the west Tex Mex food. We have a big selection of Tex Mex and American food. Every weekend we have smoked brisket & pulled pork

La Mesa

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Hickory Tree

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston