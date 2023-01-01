Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken tenders in
Cleburne
/
Cleburne
/
Chicken Tenders
Cleburne restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Barrera's Restaurant
1649 W Henderson St ste B, Cleburne
Avg 4.6
(614 reviews)
Chicken Strips (4)
$12.00
Kids Chicken Strips (2)
$6.00
More about Barrera's Restaurant
Our Place Restaurant - Cleburne
211 South Caddo Street, Cleburne
No reviews yet
Chicken Tenders
$11.95
More about Our Place Restaurant - Cleburne
Browse other tasty dishes in Cleburne
French Fries
Pudding
Chicken Salad
Chili
Cheeseburgers
Waffles
Burritos
Cheese Fries
More near Cleburne to explore
Fort Worth
Avg 4.4
(179 restaurants)
Arlington
Avg 4.4
(68 restaurants)
Mansfield
Avg 4.4
(26 restaurants)
Grand Prairie
Avg 4.6
(18 restaurants)
Burleson
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Waxahachie
No reviews yet
Midlothian
Avg 4.2
(7 restaurants)
Granbury
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Aledo
Avg 4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(599 restaurants)
Waco
Avg 4.5
(67 restaurants)
Killeen
Avg 4.4
(36 restaurants)
Sherman
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Tyler
Avg 4.4
(25 restaurants)
Wichita Falls
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(268 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(94 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(439 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(77 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(583 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(849 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston