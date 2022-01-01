Go
Clementine's Stable Cafe

Come in and enjoy!

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

631 N Broad St • $$

Avg 4.4 (71 reviews)

Popular Items

Egg Sandwich$12.00
Brioche, Crispy Potato, Choice of Bacon, Turkey Bacon, Ham
Stable Breakfast$13.00
Choice of Egg Style, Choice of Meat, Whole Wheat Toast, Crispy Potato
Side Breakfast Potatoes$4.00
Gem Caesar$14.00
Parmesan. Anchovy. Egg.
Smoked Bacon Omelette$15.00
Cheddar, Parsley, Crispy Potato
French Toast$12.00
Caramelized Apples, Whipped Cream, Butter
Citrus Salad$14.00
Avocado. Blood Orange. Graprefruit. Basil.
Braised Short Rib$27.00
Bone Marrow Polenta, Horseradish Gremolata
Side of Bacon$4.00
Side of Eggs$3.50
Location

631 N Broad St

Philadelphia PA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
