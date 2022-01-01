Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clemmons restaurants you'll love

Clemmons restaurants
Clemmons's top cuisines

American
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Salad
Steakhouses
Must-try Clemmons restaurants

Island Cuisine image

SEAFOOD

Island Cuisine

6246 Town Center Dr, Clemmons

Avg 4.6 (83 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
LUMPIA ROLLS (choice of meat 5pcs OR veggie 3pcs$5.99
PORK SIOPAO (with Hoisin sauce)$4.00
CHICKEN SIOPAO (with Hoisin sauce)$4.00
More about Island Cuisine
Restaurant banner

FRENCH FRIES

Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill

2421 Lewisville Clemmons Road, Clemmons

Avg 3.9 (245 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Vegetarian Combo - A$10.09
Pink Lemonade$2.99
1 Hard Taco$2.79
More about Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill
Mossy's Eats, Ales & Spirits image

 

Mossy's Eats, Ales & Spirits

6235 Towncenter Drive, Clemmons

No reviews yet
More about Mossy's Eats, Ales & Spirits
Main pic

 

The Playground Golf & Sports Bar

6355 Jessie Lane, Clemmons

No reviews yet
Digital Dine-InFast Pay
More about The Playground Golf & Sports Bar
Restaurant banner

 

Dodge City - Clemmons

6412 Sessions Court, Clemmons

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Southwestern Chicken$12.99
8oz Filet$28.99
1/2 Dozen Rolls$3.50
More about Dodge City - Clemmons

