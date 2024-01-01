Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Clemmons

Go
Clemmons restaurants
Clemmons restaurants that serve quesadillas

Consumer pic

 

Little Richard's BBQ - Clemmons

6470 Stadium Drive, Clemmons

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SMOKED CHICKEN QUESADILLA$13.00
PORK QUESADILLA$13.00
CHEESE QUESADILLA$9.50
More about Little Richard's BBQ - Clemmons
Consumer pic

 

Los Muelles Mexican Seafood & Grill - 2391 Lewisville-Clemmons Rd

2391 Lewisville-Clemmons Rd, Clemmons

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Quesadilla$11.99
8" flour tortilla with shrimp with American cheese or mozzarella cheese. Served with your choice of either French fries, rice or beans
Al Pastor Quesadilla$8.99
8" flour tortilla with Al pastor with American cheese or mozzarella. Served with your choice of either fresh fries, rice or beans
More about Los Muelles Mexican Seafood & Grill - 2391 Lewisville-Clemmons Rd

