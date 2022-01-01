Go
Cleo Lounge

Thank you for dining at Cleo Lounge Tapas and Fine Music

9603 Broadway St.

Popular Items

Crispy Cleo Wing Lollipops$17.00
CHICKEN WINGS MARINATED FOR 24 HOURS ROASTED THEN CRISP AND TOSSED WET WITH OUR HOUSE SWEET AND SPICY GOJUCHANG GLAZE SPRINKLED WITH TOASTED SESAME SEED SERVED
WITH CILANTRO LIME RANCH
SERVED W/ CLEO SIGNATURE ROSEMARY PARMESAN PHARAOH PHRIES
KENTUCKY BOURBON PECAN PIE$8.00
Sashimi Wonton Nacho$15.00
BLACK AND WHITE SESAME CRUSTED WONTON, FRESH BIB LETTUCE, JALAPENO CILANTRO CREME, SWEET SOY GLAZE, SRIRACHA AIOLI AND SLICED AVOCADO
CLEO SIGNATURE BABY LAMB CHOPS$28.00
CLEO SIGNATURE BABY LAMB CHOPS TOSSED IN A REDUCTION OF SWEET SOY GLAZE ATOP A BED OF YELLOW RICE, A CHEF SPECIALTY AND HOUSE FAVORITE
LobsterTempura Bites$12.00
Crab Cakes$24.00
OUR CRISPY PANKO CRUSTED JUMBO LUMP CRAB CAKE DRIZZLED WITH JALAPENO CILANTRO CREAM AND SRIRACHA AIOLI
Location

Pearland TX

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
