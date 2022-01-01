Clermont restaurants you'll love
Clermont's top cuisines
Must-try Clermont restaurants
More about The Southern on 8th
The Southern on 8th
801 W Montrose St., Clermont
|Popular items
|HERB CHICKEN BREAST
|$20.00
ROASTED BONELESS SKINLESS BREAST - FINISHED WITH FRESH HERBS - TOMATO, FETA & BASIL TAPENADE
|PORK CHOP
|$30.00
CARMELIZED APPLE & ONION GOAT CHEESE TOPPED - PROSCIUTTO BOURBON PEACH DEMI - MAPLE GLAZED BABY CARROTS - NORA MILLS CHEESE GRITS
|GATOR TAIL
|$15.00
fried crisp with herbal wine butter sauce
More about San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant
FRENCH FRIES
San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant
4315 US Hwy 27, Clermont
|Popular items
|Guacamole Dip
Our fresh avocado dip made with secret ingredients and topped with pico.
|ORIGINAL California Burrito
|$15.90
Our burrito starts with a foot-long flour tortilla stuffed with your favorite choice from below as well as Mexican rice, beans, SJ’s cheese, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico. To top it all off it’s smothered in our signature SJ’s Cheese Dip sauce.
|Taco Salad
|$11.50
A crispy, flour tortilla bowl filled with lettuce, beans, SJ’s Cheese Dip sauce, guacamole, sour cream, pico, SJ’s shredded cheese and your choice of ground beef, shredded chicken or beef tinga.
More about Clermont Brewing Company
PIZZA • SUSHI
Clermont Brewing Company
750 Desoto St, Clermont
|Popular items
|Brewster Chopped Salad
|$7.00
Chopped mixed greens, bacon, tomatoes, eggs, avocado, red onions, crumbled blue cheese and house dressing.
|Pork Sliders
|$12.00
House smoked pork with BBQ drizzle, slaw and crunchy onions. Served with choice of side and kosher pickle.
|Korean Chicken Tacos
|$10.00
Three tacos with house smoked chicken, asian cabbage and carrots, house pickled red onions and cucumbers, spicy asian mayo, toasted tuxedo sesame seeds and green onions.
More about BurgerIM
BurgerIM
2447 South Highway 27, Clermont
|Popular items
|Angus Beef
|$6.99
|Family Box
|$39.99
|Duo
|$6.99
More about Ellie Lou's Brews & BBQ
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Ellie Lou's Brews & BBQ
1391 Citrus Tower Blvd., Clermont
|Popular items
|Family Fixin's (Serves 6-8)
|$91.39
Whole chicken, full slab, 1/2 pound chopped pork, 1/2 pound chopped brisket, four side (pints), four pieces of fried corn, and eight corn muffins.
|Pit Boss Nachos
|$13.43
Your choice of meat topped w/ cheddar, sour cream, green onions, tomatoes & jalapeños
|RIB PLATTER
|$22.95
4 Bones with choice of Pork, Brisket, Turkey, Chicken or Kansas City Wet
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
1642 E Highway 50, Clermont
|Popular items
|Boneless 10 Wings
|$11.59
10 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (540-1190 CAL)
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
|Queso & Chips
|$6.09
A creamy white cheddar cheese sauce blended with ground green chilies, diced onions, garlic and just the right amount of jalapeño to give it a kick. Served with crispy tortilla chips. (890 Cal)
More about Pizzanos Pizza Clermont
Pizzanos Pizza Clermont
1740 US 27 S, Clermont