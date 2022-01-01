Clermont restaurants you'll love

Clermont restaurants
Toast
  • Clermont

Clermont's top cuisines

American
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
BBQ
Barbeque
Chicken
Chicken
Southern
Must-try Clermont restaurants

The Southern on 8th image

 

The Southern on 8th

801 W Montrose St., Clermont

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
HERB CHICKEN BREAST$20.00
ROASTED BONELESS SKINLESS BREAST - FINISHED WITH FRESH HERBS - TOMATO, FETA & BASIL TAPENADE
PORK CHOP$30.00
CARMELIZED APPLE & ONION GOAT CHEESE TOPPED - PROSCIUTTO BOURBON PEACH DEMI - MAPLE GLAZED BABY CARROTS - NORA MILLS CHEESE GRITS
GATOR TAIL$15.00
fried crisp with herbal wine butter sauce
San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant

4315 US Hwy 27, Clermont

Avg 4 (539 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Guacamole Dip
Our fresh avocado dip made with secret ingredients and topped with pico.
ORIGINAL California Burrito$15.90
Our burrito starts with a foot-long flour tortilla stuffed with your favorite choice from below as well as Mexican rice, beans, SJ’s cheese, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico. To top it all off it’s smothered in our signature SJ’s Cheese Dip sauce.
Taco Salad$11.50
A crispy, flour tortilla bowl filled with lettuce, beans, SJ’s Cheese Dip sauce, guacamole, sour cream, pico, SJ’s shredded cheese and your choice of ground beef, shredded chicken or beef tinga.
Clermont Brewing Company image

PIZZA • SUSHI

Clermont Brewing Company

750 Desoto St, Clermont

Avg 4.4 (979 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Brewster Chopped Salad$7.00
Chopped mixed greens, bacon, tomatoes, eggs, avocado, red onions, crumbled blue cheese and house dressing.
Pork Sliders$12.00
House smoked pork with BBQ drizzle, slaw and crunchy onions. Served with choice of side and kosher pickle.
Korean Chicken Tacos$10.00
Three tacos with house smoked chicken, asian cabbage and carrots, house pickled red onions and cucumbers, spicy asian mayo, toasted tuxedo sesame seeds and green onions.
BurgerIM image

 

BurgerIM

2447 South Highway 27, Clermont

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Angus Beef$6.99
Family Box$39.99
Duo$6.99
Ellie Lou's Brews & BBQ image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Ellie Lou's Brews & BBQ

1391 Citrus Tower Blvd., Clermont

Avg 4.7 (531 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Family Fixin's (Serves 6-8)$91.39
Whole chicken, full slab, 1/2 pound chopped pork, 1/2 pound chopped brisket, four side (pints), four pieces of fried corn, and eight corn muffins.
Pit Boss Nachos$13.43
Your choice of meat topped w/ cheddar, sour cream, green onions, tomatoes & jalapeños
RIB PLATTER$22.95
4 Bones with choice of Pork, Brisket, Turkey, Chicken or Kansas City Wet
Beef 'O' Brady's image

FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

1642 E Highway 50, Clermont

Avg 4.1 (763 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Boneless 10 Wings$11.59
10 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (540-1190 CAL)
Grilled Chicken Wrap$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
Queso & Chips$6.09
A creamy white cheddar cheese sauce blended with ground green chilies, diced onions, garlic and just the right amount of jalapeño to give it a kick. Served with crispy tortilla chips. (890 Cal)
Restaurant banner

 

Pizzanos Pizza Clermont

1740 US 27 S, Clermont

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
