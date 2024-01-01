Cheeseburgers in Clermont
Clermont restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
The Southern on 8th
801 W Montrose St., Clermont
|SMASHED DOUBLE BACON CHEESEBURGER
|$17.00
house burger blend - candied bacon - pimento cheese - lettuce - tomato - onion - house pickles
The View
2601 DIAMOND CLUB DR, Clermont
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$12.95
Double Cheeseburger served on a potato bun with American cheese and your choice of toppings, add fries and make it a basket
|Cheeseburger
|$10.95
Double Burger served on a potato bun with American cheese house sauce, and tomato. Make it a basket with a side of fries