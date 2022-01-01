Sliders in Clermont

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

PIZZA • SUSHI

Clermont Brewing Company

750 Desoto St, Clermont

Avg 4.4 (979 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Sliders$15.00
Three sliders with house smoked chicken, pesto mayo on toasted potato buns, fontina cheese, bacon, avocado mash, roma tomatoes and arugula tossed in a lemon vinaigrette. Served with choice of side and kosher pickle.
More about Clermont Brewing Company
Michael's Ali Coal Fired Pizza image

 

Michael's Ali Coal Fired Pizza

790 W Minneola Ave, Clermont

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pulled Pork Sliders$12.00
Buffalo Chicken Sliders$12.00
(4) Coal Fired Breaded Chicken Breast on Hawaiian Roll with a Spicy Garlic Pickle. Make them Buffalo Sliders (.50). Add a side of Bleu Cheese or Ranch Dressing (.50)
More about Michael's Ali Coal Fired Pizza

