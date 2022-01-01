Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Horizons West / West Orlando

Horizons West / West Orlando restaurants
Horizons West / West Orlando restaurants that serve burritos

San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant

4315 US Hwy 27, Clermont

Avg 4 (539 reviews)
Takeout
Burritos Texanos$14.90
Two crispy, grilled flour burritos with diced steak, SJ’s cheese, grilled onions, and cilantro. Served with salsa verde and beans on the side.
N15. Bean & Cheese Burrito$7.90
Burritos Supreme$14.90
Two flour burritos stuffed with our ground beef or shredded chicken and smothered in our chunky tomato burrito sauce. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, and SJ’s cheese.
More about San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant
Breakfast Burrito image

 

Just Love Coffee

1615 Florida Highway 50, Clermont

No reviews yet
Breakfast Burrito$7.95
Eggs, cheddar cheese, sausage,
peppers, onions, tomatoes,
hash browns, sour cream, and
salsa wrapped in a flour tortilla.
More about Just Love Coffee

