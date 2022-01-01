Burritos in Horizons West / West Orlando
Horizons West / West Orlando restaurants that serve burritos
San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant
4315 US Hwy 27, Clermont
|Burritos Texanos
|$14.90
Two crispy, grilled flour burritos with diced steak, SJ’s cheese, grilled onions, and cilantro. Served with salsa verde and beans on the side.
|N15. Bean & Cheese Burrito
|$7.90
|Burritos Supreme
|$14.90
Two flour burritos stuffed with our ground beef or shredded chicken and smothered in our chunky tomato burrito sauce. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, and SJ’s cheese.
Just Love Coffee
1615 Florida Highway 50, Clermont
|Breakfast Burrito
|$7.95
Eggs, cheddar cheese, sausage,
peppers, onions, tomatoes,
hash browns, sour cream, and
salsa wrapped in a flour tortilla.