Chicken wraps in Horizons West / West Orlando

Horizons West / West Orlando restaurants
Horizons West / West Orlando restaurants that serve chicken wraps

FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

1642 E Highway 50, Clermont

Avg 4.1 (763 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$2.49
Crispy fried chicken tossed in Beef’s® signature Buffalo sauce with Parmesan cheese, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of bleu cheese. (1250 Cal)
Grilled Chicken Wrap$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Just Love Coffee

1615 Florida Highway 50, Clermont

No reviews yet
Grilled Chicken Wrap$8.50
Grilled chicken breast, bacon,
pepper jack cheese, spinach, tomato,
flour tortilla, chips, pickle spear and
your choice of dipping sauce.
More about Just Love Coffee

