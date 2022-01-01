Fajitas in Horizons West / West Orlando
Horizons West / West Orlando restaurants that serve fajitas
San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant
4315 US Hwy 27, Clermont
|Chicken Fajitas Skillet
|$15.90
Your favorite fajitas sautéed with bell peppers and onions, and served on a sizzling skillet.
Beef 'O' Brady's
1642 E Highway 50, Clermont
|Chicken Fajitas
|$11.99
Seasoned chicken grilled with peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. (760 Cal)
|Steak Fajitas
|$13.99
Angus skirt steak on a sizzling skillet with peppers and onions. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. No substitutions, please. (920 Cal)