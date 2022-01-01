Fajitas in Horizons West / West Orlando

Horizons West / West Orlando restaurants that serve fajitas

San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant

4315 US Hwy 27, Clermont

Avg 4 (539 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fajitas Skillet$15.90
Your favorite fajitas sautéed with bell peppers and onions, and served on a sizzling skillet.
More about San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant
Beef 'O' Brady's

1642 E Highway 50, Clermont

Avg 4.1 (763 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Fajitas$11.99
Seasoned chicken grilled with peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. (760 Cal)
Steak Fajitas$13.99
Angus skirt steak on a sizzling skillet with peppers and onions. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. No substitutions, please. (920 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's

