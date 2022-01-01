Quesadillas in Horizons West / West Orlando

San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant

4315 US Hwy 27, Clermont

Avg 4 (539 reviews)
Takeout
House Quesadilla$9.90
Pick one of your choices from our delicious options. Great for sharing!
More about San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant
Steak Quesadilla image

Beef 'O' Brady's

1642 E Highway 50, Clermont

Avg 4.1 (763 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Quesadilla$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)
Chicken Quesadilla$8.89
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (890 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's

