Quesadillas in Horizons West / West Orlando
Horizons West / West Orlando restaurants that serve quesadillas
San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant
4315 US Hwy 27, Clermont
|House Quesadilla
|$9.90
Pick one of your choices from our delicious options. Great for sharing!
Beef 'O' Brady's
1642 E Highway 50, Clermont
|Steak Quesadilla
|$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.89
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (890 Cal)