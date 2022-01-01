Tacos in Horizons West / West Orlando
Horizons West / West Orlando restaurants that serve tacos
San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant
San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant
4315 US Hwy 27, Clermont
|Tacos Supreme
|$13.90
Our classic crispy corn shell or soft flour tortilla with ground beef, shredded chicken, or juicy beef tinga. Three tacos loaded with lettuce, SJ’s cheese, sour cream, and tomatoes. Traditionally served with Mexican rice and beans.
|Tacos Chicago
|$14.90
The traditional taco Mexicano, also known as street tacos! Grilled diced carne asada on soft grilled corn tortillas with fresh cilantro and onions upon request. Four tacos served with beans, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo on the side.
Beef 'O' Brady's
Beef 'O' Brady's
1642 E Highway 50, Clermont
|Tuesday Fish Tacos
|$9.29
Mild white fish grilled, blackened or hand-breaded and topped with fresh cabbage, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1400 Cal)
|2 Steak Tacos
|$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
|Tuesday Steak Tacos
|$9.89
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1460 Cal)