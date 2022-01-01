Go
Clesi's Seafood Restaurant & Catering

Crawfish specialist offering nightly spicy seafood boils, plus New Orleans-style fried fare.

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS • GRILL

4323 Bienville St • $

Avg 4.4 (1236 reviews)

Popular Items

French Fries$4.00
Sausage$2.00
Wedge Salad$11.00
Catfish Po-boy$11.00
Shrimp Po-Boy$11.00
Catfish Nuggets
Corn$0.75
Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Crawfish$7.99
Clesi Burger$11.00
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4323 Bienville St

New Orleans LA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

