Cleveland restaurants you'll love

Cleveland restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Cleveland

Cleveland's top cuisines

Caterers
Caterers
Must-try Cleveland restaurants

4 Elephants catering image

 

4 Elephants catering

4403 helen hwy, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
lao style ribeye$25.00
(1) marniated ribeye sliced and served medium rare with spicy dipping sauce . 2 sides and choice of one eggroll or kalapao
lao ribs$20.00
(3)ribs served with 2 sides and a choice of one eggroll or kalapao
lao street sticks$20.00
(8) sticks mix and match however you would like. served with 2 sides & an eggroll or kalapao
More about 4 Elephants catering
Artisan Heat Bistro image

 

Artisan Heat Bistro

232 Friendship Rd, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Twisted Chicken$14.00
Served on our delicious crust, this pizza brings the heat back to the kitchen. A spicy mix of Buffalo sauce, Blue Cheese, Premium Mozzarella, Bacon, Braised Chicken Thigh, Red Onions, and Red Pepper Flakes is going to light a fire in your belly and leave you wanting more! More pizza and more water...
High Standard$16.00
The High Standard is served on our signature delicious crust covered with our artisanal red sauce. It is then topped with Premium Mozzarella and Provolone Cheeses then layered with artisanal Pepperoni and Sopressata (Salami) followed by a dusting of Tuscany Spice Blend.
The Controversy$15.00
Welcome to the "DARK SIDE" Pineapple does belong on Pizza. This delicious take on a traditional Hawaiian pizza is bound to leave you coming back for more. Atop this pizza comes Canadian Bacon and Capicola Ham yes we have both, Caramelized Onion, Pineapple, Premium Mozzarella, Provolone and Pecorino-Romano cheeses, drizzled with Balsamic Glaze, served on our crispy delicious crust with Artisanal Red Sauce.
More about Artisan Heat Bistro
Clyde's Table and Tavern image

 

Clyde's Table and Tavern

5 EAST JARRARD ST., CLEVELAND

No reviews yet
More about Clyde's Table and Tavern
