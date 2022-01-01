Cleveland restaurants you'll love

Welcome to the "DARK SIDE" Pineapple does belong on Pizza. This delicious take on a traditional Hawaiian pizza is bound to leave you coming back for more. Atop this pizza comes Canadian Bacon and Capicola Ham yes we have both, Caramelized Onion, Pineapple, Premium Mozzarella, Provolone and Pecorino-Romano cheeses, drizzled with Balsamic Glaze, served on our crispy delicious crust with Artisanal Red Sauce.

