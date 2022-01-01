Cleveland restaurants you'll love
More about 4 Elephants catering
4 Elephants catering
4403 helen hwy, Cleveland
|Popular items
|lao style ribeye
|$25.00
(1) marniated ribeye sliced and served medium rare with spicy dipping sauce . 2 sides and choice of one eggroll or kalapao
|lao ribs
|$20.00
(3)ribs served with 2 sides and a choice of one eggroll or kalapao
|lao street sticks
|$20.00
(8) sticks mix and match however you would like. served with 2 sides & an eggroll or kalapao
More about Artisan Heat Bistro
Artisan Heat Bistro
232 Friendship Rd, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Twisted Chicken
|$14.00
Served on our delicious crust, this pizza brings the heat back to the kitchen. A spicy mix of Buffalo sauce, Blue Cheese, Premium Mozzarella, Bacon, Braised Chicken Thigh, Red Onions, and Red Pepper Flakes is going to light a fire in your belly and leave you wanting more! More pizza and more water...
|High Standard
|$16.00
The High Standard is served on our signature delicious crust covered with our artisanal red sauce. It is then topped with Premium Mozzarella and Provolone Cheeses then layered with artisanal Pepperoni and Sopressata (Salami) followed by a dusting of Tuscany Spice Blend.
|The Controversy
|$15.00
Welcome to the "DARK SIDE" Pineapple does belong on Pizza. This delicious take on a traditional Hawaiian pizza is bound to leave you coming back for more. Atop this pizza comes Canadian Bacon and Capicola Ham yes we have both, Caramelized Onion, Pineapple, Premium Mozzarella, Provolone and Pecorino-Romano cheeses, drizzled with Balsamic Glaze, served on our crispy delicious crust with Artisanal Red Sauce.
More about Clyde's Table and Tavern
Clyde's Table and Tavern
5 EAST JARRARD ST., CLEVELAND