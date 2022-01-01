Go
Toast

Cleveland Heath

Come in and enjoy!

106 N Main St

No reviews yet

Location

106 N Main St

Edwardsville IL

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

222 Artisan Bakery

No reviews yet

Located on Edwardsville's Main Street, Artisan 222 is a shop like no other. Serving up some of the best roasted coffee as well as amazing breads, sandwiches, and even pizza.

Sneaky's Burger Truck

No reviews yet

A food truck serving the Edwardsville area 100% Wagyu beef burgers & hot dogs with unique, house-made toppings!

Sacred Grounds

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Taqueria Z

No reviews yet

Thanks for stopping in! Like our food? Let us know! Head to Facebook and leave a review

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston