Cleveland Heath
Come in and enjoy!
106 N Main St
Location
106 N Main St
Edwardsville IL
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
222 Artisan Bakery
Located on Edwardsville's Main Street, Artisan 222 is a shop like no other. Serving up some of the best roasted coffee as well as amazing breads, sandwiches, and even pizza.
Sneaky's Burger Truck
A food truck serving the Edwardsville area 100% Wagyu beef burgers & hot dogs with unique, house-made toppings!
Sacred Grounds
Come in and enjoy!
Taqueria Z
Thanks for stopping in! Like our food? Let us know! Head to Facebook and leave a review