The Cleveland House
Where it’s at
118 state route 49
Location
118 state route 49
Cleveland NY
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
JOAS Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
Peacock Bar & Grill
Come in and enjoy!
JOAS by the Bay
Come in and enjoy!
YARDS GRILLE ON THE SAND
The little brother of YARDS GRILLE on the hill. Serving a selection of items for everyone enjoying the beach.