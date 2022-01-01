Go
Toast

West Bank Golf Club

Where the course meets the clubhouse.

2111 Center St

No reviews yet

Location

2111 Center St

Cleveland OH

Sunday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Grocery OHC

No reviews yet

Cafe + Grocery + Ready to Eat Meals
Order online for quick curbside pick up. Weekly Prepared Meal Menu includes fresh pasta, Salmon and more!

NHB - Ohio City

No reviews yet

Scratch made brewpub menu, located in the heart of historical Ohio City Cleveland. Specializing in craft beer, good eats and great times! Can't wait to see you soon

Cleveland Vegan Club - Ohio City

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jukebox

No reviews yet

We're back! Patio dining reopens Thursday 4/22. Visit our new carryout store with cold beer, wine, pierogi, and more. Prepared food available as well via online ordering or delivery via UberEats & Grubhub!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston