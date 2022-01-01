Cleveland restaurants you'll love
Top restaurants in Cleveland, Ohio
As a major metropolitan area in Ohio, Cleveland and Elyria feature some of the best restaurants in the entire state, many located along the waterfront and North Coast Harbor, where you can find almost any type of cuisine you can think of. That's what surprises many first-time visitors who assume that the city is only an industrial town. Be ready for something different.
You might not know it, but Cleveland has a thriving, vibrant restaurant scene with entrepreneurs opening up new places all the time. Downtown, in particular, is a hot spot to keep in mind when you can't decide what you want for dinner.
Either way, you can find anything you could want in Cleveland, from Asian foods to American cuisine and everything in between. You'll also find dozens of different bars, lounges, breweries, brewpubs, and other nightlife establishments. Also, if you’re looking to grab a bite to eat late, you can find places that serve well into the evening, which is great when you want to wrap up a night out on the lakefront in North Coast Harbor. Try out Cleveland's restaurant and bar scene, and you won't leave disappointed.
Cleveland's top cuisines
Must-try Cleveland restaurants
Sauced Wood Fired Pizza
21984 Lorain Road, Fairview Pk
|The Works
|$16.00
Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Bell Peppers, and Red Onion - 12 Inch Pizza - 8 Slices
|Cannoli
|$3.00
Sweet Ricotta filling with Chocolate Chips and a powdered sugar dusting
|Breadsticks
|$8.00
Topped with Garlic, Olive Oil, and Mozzarella Cheese with Dipping Sauce - Serves 2-3
Cilantro Taqueria @ Porco
2527 West 25th St, Cleveland
|Birria Tacos
|$12.99
3 Birria Tacos (beef) with cilantro & onion & 6oz of beef consommé.
|Chicken Taco
|$3.50
🐓
|Chips & Queso
|$6.00
Rebol
101 W Superior Ave, Cleveland
|BUILD YOUR OWN BOL-BUFFET STYLE
|$135.00
Our Build your own Bol Catering Setup. Choose up to 2 bases, 2 proteins, 3 sides, 2 sauces, and 5 garnishes. Bols, Napkins, and Silverware included.
|Grass-Fed Steak (Keto, Paleo)
|Hummus (Vegan)
Twisted Taino Restaurant
5633 Pearl Rd, Parma
|El Cubano
|$13.99
Hot pressed Cuban Bread filled with Guajillo Pork or Creole Chicken, Ham, Swiss, Yellow Mustard, House Garlic Sauce & Pickle Chips
|Twisted Quesadillas
|$8.99
Flour Tortilla filled w. Melted Queso Blanco, Creole Chicken, House Garlic Sauce & Guava Habanero Sauce served w. Sour Cream.
|Stuffed Mofongo
|$14.49
Enjoy from a variety of Mofongos that are made gracefully for every taste bud. Mashed Fried Green Plantains with Garlic Oil & Bacon stuffed with choice of protein topped with Poblano Cheese Sauce & side salad.
On the Rise Artisan Breads and Pastries
3471 Fairmount Blvd, Cleveland Heights
|Traditional French Baguette
|$3.00
The best version of a French classic
|French Epi
|$3.50
Same dough as our baguette, but cut to look like a stalk of wheat. About 7 pieces per loaf.
|Jennifer Cookie
|$2.00
oats, toasted pecans, chocolate chunks
Jukebox
1404 W 29th St, Cleveland
|Potato Bacon Pierogi
Mashed Potato, Bacon, Cheddar, Chive, Onion
|Potato Cheese Pierogi
Mashed Potato, Farmer’s Cheese, Cheddar, Onion
|Beyond Smash Burger
|$12.00
Smashed Beyond Burger Patty[V], Special Sauce, American Cheese, Crisp Lettuce, Pickle Chips, Griddled Leavened Bun [GFA VA]
Sub: Angus Beef Patty* No Charge
Add: Bacon or Mushrooms add $2. Fried Egg add $1
GF Modification: Sub GF Bread or GF Bagel
V Modification: Sub Vegan Bun or GF Bagel. No Cheese
Sittoo's
11365 Euclid Ave, Cleveland
|Shish Tawook Salad
|$8.75
Mixed greens, Lebanese salata, and char-grilled marinated chicken tenders, topped with calamata olives, tomato, and cucumber.
|French Fries
|$3.00
Seasoned Sittoo’s style.
|Hummos
Purée of chickpeas, tahini, and lemon juice, topped with olive oil.
SASA Restaurant
13120 Shaker Square, Cleveland
|SASA Fries
|$11.00
ao-nori kizami-nori, japanese shichimi & ground pepper spiced potatoes, served with katsu & spicy mayo dip
|California Roll
|$7.00
kanikama (crab stick), avocado
|Sake Salmon Roll
|$18.00
spicy salmon, cucumber & tempura crunch, topped with torched salmon belly & dill aioli
Irie Jamaican Kitchen - (WEST SIDE) Old Brooklyn
4162 Pearl Rd, Cleveland
|Half & Half Box
|$11.00
|Irie Chicken Bowl - Traditional
|$8.00
|Cornbread
|$2.00
Gyro George
3965 Lee Rd, Cleveland
|Regular Gyro
|$10.99
REGULAR GYRO
gyro meat with lettuce,tomatoes
onions ,special sauce
on a hot grilled pitas
|George's Favorite
|$11.99
GEORGE'S FAVORITE
2 fresh cooked eggs
2 pork sausage links
2 thick cut pork bacon
Homfries texas toast
|Rise-N-Shine
|$10.99
RISE N SHINE
3 eggs ,homefries
3 pork sausage links
Texas toast
shown with optional juice and coffee
BurgerIM
11419 Euclid Ave, Cleveland
|Grilled Chicken
|$7.99
|Trio
|$9.99
|Family Box
|$39.99
Cleveland Breakfast Club
13228 Shaker Square, Cleveland
|Meat Lovers Omelette
|$11.95
|Cinnamon Vanilla French Toast
|$8.95
|A La Carte 2 eggs
|$2.95
Sittoo's Playhouse Sq
1625 Euclid Ave, Cleveland
|French Fries
|$3.00
Seasoned Sittoo’s style.
|Spinach Pie
|$2.50
Our delicious spinach pie served with hummos and tabouli.
|Chicken Shawarma Entrée
|$9.75
Char-grilled marinated chicken served with salad and rice pilaf sprinkled with cinnamon.
Aladdin's Eatery
18334 E. Bagley Rd, Middleburg Heights
|Greek Chicken Salad
|$12.75
Gluten-Free. Chopped spinach and romaine, Lebanese Salata, calamata olives, banana peppers, and chopped, grilled chicken tenders tossed with Aladdin’s dressing and topped with feta and pickled turnips
|Spicy Cauliflower
|$6.95
Vegan, Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Cauliflower florets lightly fried, topped with Tahini Lemon dressing and Hot Sauce, sprinkled with special
|Veggie Plate
|$5.75
Vegan, Gluten-Free. Fresh assortment of carrot and celery sticks, cucumbers, sliced tomatoes, calamata olives, pickled turnips, and pickled cucumbers
Boss Dog Brewing Co.
2179 Lee Rd, Cleveland Heights
|Bavarian Pretzel
|$7.00
|Fig Salad
|$12.00
|Short Rib Burger
|$15.00
Guarino’s Restaurant
12309 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland
|Eggplant Parmigiana
|$16.00
|Carne Style Pizza - Variety of Cured Italian Meats
|$14.00
|Solo Mio Pizza - Your choice of single topping (Pepperoni, Sausage, Tomato)
|$10.00
Two Bucks
18336 Bagley Road, Middleburg Heights
|Large Cauliflower Wings
|$11.00
1 Dozen
|Onion Tangler Basket
|$6.00
Served with Spicy Ranch
|Original Mac
|$7.75
Smoked Gouda Sauce over Cavatapii Noodles, Garnished w/ Scallions
West Side Market Cafe
1979 W 25 th A13, Cleveland
|Fried Egg Sandwich w/ Potatoes
|$11.00
|Market Breakfast
|$6.00
|Pierogi Platter
|$10.00
Sora 天
1121 W 10th, Cleveland
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$14.00
spicy tuna, avocado, shiso
|Crispy Rice (Truffle Avocado) - 4pcs
|$16.00
red onion, tomato
|Salmon Avocado Roll
|$10.00
salmon, avocado
56 Kitchen (Mayfield Heights)
1433 SOM Center Rd, Mayfield Heights
|Chicken Wings Confit
|$12.00
|The Original
|$14.00
|56 Philly Steak Sandwich
|$16.00
Barrio
2466 Fairmount Blvd, Cleveland Heights
|House Margarita
|$8.00
your choice of flavor + house sour mix
|Barrio Box
|$11.00
Your choice of 2 El Jefe Selecciones Tacos with your choice of Chips + Guac or Queso
|Corn Soft Shell
|$4.00
One taco on a soft corn tortilla(V, GF)
The Corner Alley
402 Euclid Ave., Cleveland
|Black and Bleu Burger
|$16.00
bleu cheese spread, candied bacon, caramelized onion, lettuce, brioche bun
|Quesadilla
|$13.00
pulled chicken, cheddar, black bean corn salsa, cilantro, avocado ranch
|House Fried Chicken Tenders
|$11.00
fried chicken, honey mustard
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church Fish Fry
2187 W. 14th, Cleveland
|Pastisio Dinner
|$12.00
Layers of macaroni, grated cheese and sautéed ground beef, topped with cream sauce. Served with a Greek salad.
|Souvlaki (Sandwich Only)
|$8.00
Grilled marinated cubes of pork, rolled in pita with onions, tomatoes, and tzatziki all served on the side.
|Lamb Shank Dinner
|$18.00
Braised Fore-Shank of Lamb in a Special Tomato Sauce, served with Greek Style Green Beans, Rice Pilaf, and Greek Salad
Il Rione Pizzeria
1303 West 65th Street, Cleveland
|#6 SMALL Sausage Pie
|$19.00
|Bianca Salad
|$9.00
|#3 SMALL Green Pie
|$16.00
Harry Buffalo
2120 E 4th St, Cleveland
|Tender Basket
|$10.00
Four Tenders, Fries, Fancy Sauce, Choice of Dipping Sauce.
|Super Herd Burger
|$12.00
American and Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Bacon, Fancy Sauce, Served With Fries
|BONELESS Wings Fries
|$11.00
8 Fresh Cut Boneless Wings Deep Fried, Tossed in Your Choice of Wing Sauce and Served With Fries
Anatolia Cafe
2270 Lee Rd, Cleveland Heights
|Red Lentil Soup
|$7.00
Pureed red lentils .. Veggie
|Chicken Kebab
|$19.00
|Bag of Pita
|$4.00
The Flying Fig
2523 market ave, Cleveland
|Grilled Ohio Beef Burger
|$20.00
caramelized onion | comte | mustard aioli | house pickles | lettuce | brioche bun | house cut fries
|Bacon Wrapped Medjool Dates
|$13.00
chorizo | smoked paprika tomato sauce | romano | 6 per order {gf}
|Veggie Biscuits & Gravy
|$16.00
spinach | killbuck valley mushrooms | cheddar + chive biscuits | gravy | soft scrambled eggs {veg}
Cleveland Racquet Club
29825 Chagrin Blvd, Cleveland
|Hummus
|$9.00
|BYO Omlette
|$8.00
|Club Burger
|$12.00
Dante's Pizza
4176 Rocky River Dr, Cleveland
|12 Boneless Wings
|$10.99
|1/2 Sheet BYO Pizza 18x14" (24slice)
|$18.99
|Loaded Potato Skins
|$8.99
Barley House
1261 West 6 Street, Cleveland
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$12.00
Breaded Chicken Tender/ Celery/ Pico de Gallo/ Mixed Cheese/ Romaine/ Buffalo Sauce.
|BBQ Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
|$15.00
BBQ Sauce/ Chicken/ Bacon/ Onions/ Mozz+Prov Cheese/ Ranch Drizzle Finish.
|Chicken Wings
|$15.00
Fried -or- Baked. Sauces: Garlic Hot > Sweet Thai Chili > Buffalo > Sweet BBQ > Parmesan Ranch > Hot Garlic Parm Ranch > Cajun Dry Rub