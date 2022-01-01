Cleveland restaurants you'll love

Cleveland restaurants
Toast
  Cleveland

Top restaurants in Cleveland, Ohio

As a major metropolitan area in Ohio, Cleveland and Elyria feature some of the best restaurants in the entire state, many located along the waterfront and North Coast Harbor, where you can find almost any type of cuisine you can think of. That's what surprises many first-time visitors who assume that the city is only an industrial town. Be ready for something different.

You might not know it, but Cleveland has a thriving, vibrant restaurant scene with entrepreneurs opening up new places all the time. Downtown, in particular, is a hot spot to keep in mind when you can't decide what you want for dinner.

Either way, you can find anything you could want in Cleveland, from Asian foods to American cuisine and everything in between. You'll also find dozens of different bars, lounges, breweries, brewpubs, and other nightlife establishments. Also, if you’re looking to grab a bite to eat late, you can find places that serve well into the evening, which is great when you want to wrap up a night out on the lakefront in North Coast Harbor. Try out Cleveland's restaurant and bar scene, and you won't leave disappointed.

Cleveland's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Food Trucks
Thai
Indian
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Steakhouses
Ramen
Ramen
Vegan
French
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Gastropubs
Greek
Bagels
Southern
Latin American
Korean
Soul Food
Middle Eastern
Must-try Cleveland restaurants

Sauced Wood Fired Pizza image

 

Sauced Wood Fired Pizza

21984 Lorain Road, Fairview Pk

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
The Works$16.00
Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Bell Peppers, and Red Onion - 12 Inch Pizza - 8 Slices
Cannoli$3.00
Sweet Ricotta filling with Chocolate Chips and a powdered sugar dusting
Breadsticks$8.00
Topped with Garlic, Olive Oil, and Mozzarella Cheese with Dipping Sauce - Serves 2-3
More about Sauced Wood Fired Pizza
Cilantro Taqueria @ Porco image

 

Cilantro Taqueria @ Porco

2527 West 25th St, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Birria Tacos$12.99
3 Birria Tacos (beef) with cilantro & onion & 6oz of beef consommé.
Chicken Taco$3.50
🐓
Chips & Queso$6.00
More about Cilantro Taqueria @ Porco
Rebol image

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • FRENCH FRIES

Rebol

101 W Superior Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.6 (3094 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
BUILD YOUR OWN BOL-BUFFET STYLE$135.00
Our Build your own Bol Catering Setup. Choose up to 2 bases, 2 proteins, 3 sides, 2 sauces, and 5 garnishes. Bols, Napkins, and Silverware included.
Grass-Fed Steak (Keto, Paleo)
Hummus (Vegan)
More about Rebol
Twisted Taino Restaurant image

 

Twisted Taino Restaurant

5633 Pearl Rd, Parma

Avg 4.5 (343 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
El Cubano$13.99
Hot pressed Cuban Bread filled with Guajillo Pork or Creole Chicken, Ham, Swiss, Yellow Mustard, House Garlic Sauce & Pickle Chips
Twisted Quesadillas$8.99
Flour Tortilla filled w. Melted Queso Blanco, Creole Chicken, House Garlic Sauce & Guava Habanero Sauce served w. Sour Cream.
Stuffed Mofongo$14.49
Enjoy from a variety of Mofongos that are made gracefully for every taste bud. Mashed Fried Green Plantains with Garlic Oil & Bacon stuffed with choice of protein topped with Poblano Cheese Sauce & side salad.
More about Twisted Taino Restaurant
On the Rise Artisan Breads and Pastries image

SANDWICHES

On the Rise Artisan Breads and Pastries

3471 Fairmount Blvd, Cleveland Heights

Avg 4.6 (587 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Traditional French Baguette$3.00
The best version of a French classic
French Epi$3.50
Same dough as our baguette, but cut to look like a stalk of wheat. About 7 pieces per loaf.
Jennifer Cookie$2.00
oats, toasted pecans, chocolate chunks
More about On the Rise Artisan Breads and Pastries
Jukebox image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN

Jukebox

1404 W 29th St, Cleveland

Avg 4.6 (538 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Potato Bacon Pierogi
Mashed Potato, Bacon, Cheddar, Chive, Onion
Potato Cheese Pierogi
Mashed Potato, Farmer’s Cheese, Cheddar, Onion
Beyond Smash Burger$12.00
Smashed Beyond Burger Patty[V], Special Sauce, American Cheese, Crisp Lettuce, Pickle Chips, Griddled Leavened Bun [GFA VA]
Sub: Angus Beef Patty* No Charge
Add: Bacon or Mushrooms add $2. Fried Egg add $1
GF Modification: Sub GF Bread or GF Bagel
V Modification: Sub Vegan Bun or GF Bagel. No Cheese
More about Jukebox
Sittoo's image

 

Sittoo's

11365 Euclid Ave, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Shish Tawook Salad$8.75
Mixed greens, Lebanese salata, and char-grilled marinated chicken tenders, topped with calamata olives, tomato, and cucumber.
French Fries$3.00
Seasoned Sittoo’s style.
Hummos
Purée of chickpeas, tahini, and lemon juice, topped with olive oil.
More about Sittoo's
SASA Restaurant image

 

SASA Restaurant

13120 Shaker Square, Cleveland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
SASA Fries$11.00
ao-nori kizami-nori, japanese shichimi & ground pepper spiced potatoes, served with katsu & spicy mayo dip
California Roll$7.00
kanikama (crab stick), avocado
Sake Salmon Roll$18.00
spicy salmon, cucumber & tempura crunch, topped with torched salmon belly & dill aioli
More about SASA Restaurant
Irie Jamaican Kitchen - (WEST SIDE) Old Brooklyn image

 

Irie Jamaican Kitchen - (WEST SIDE) Old Brooklyn

4162 Pearl Rd, Cleveland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Half & Half Box$11.00
Irie Chicken Bowl - Traditional$8.00
Cornbread$2.00
More about Irie Jamaican Kitchen - (WEST SIDE) Old Brooklyn
Gyro George image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gyro George

3965 Lee Rd, Cleveland

Avg 3.9 (2693 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Regular Gyro$10.99
REGULAR GYRO
gyro meat with lettuce,tomatoes
onions ,special sauce
on a hot grilled pitas
George's Favorite$11.99
GEORGE'S FAVORITE
2 fresh cooked eggs
2 pork sausage links
2 thick cut pork bacon
Homfries texas toast
Rise-N-Shine$10.99
RISE N SHINE
3 eggs ,homefries
3 pork sausage links
Texas toast
shown with optional juice and coffee
More about Gyro George
BurgerIM image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

BurgerIM

11419 Euclid Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.5 (1909 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Chicken$7.99
Trio$9.99
Family Box$39.99
More about BurgerIM
Cleveland Breakfast Club image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Cleveland Breakfast Club

13228 Shaker Square, Cleveland

Avg 4.2 (511 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Meat Lovers Omelette$11.95
Cinnamon Vanilla French Toast$8.95
A La Carte 2 eggs$2.95
More about Cleveland Breakfast Club
Sittoo's Playhouse Sq image

SANDWICHES • FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES

Sittoo's Playhouse Sq

1625 Euclid Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.6 (514 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
French Fries$3.00
Seasoned Sittoo’s style.
Spinach Pie$2.50
Our delicious spinach pie served with hummos and tabouli.
Chicken Shawarma Entrée$9.75
Char-grilled marinated chicken served with salad and rice pilaf sprinkled with cinnamon.
More about Sittoo's Playhouse Sq
Aladdin's Eatery image

 

Aladdin's Eatery

18334 E. Bagley Rd, Middleburg Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Greek Chicken Salad$12.75
Gluten-Free. Chopped spinach and romaine, Lebanese Salata, calamata olives, banana peppers, and chopped, grilled chicken tenders tossed with Aladdin’s dressing and topped with feta and pickled turnips
Spicy Cauliflower$6.95
Vegan, Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Cauliflower florets lightly fried, topped with Tahini Lemon dressing and Hot Sauce, sprinkled with special
Veggie Plate$5.75
Vegan, Gluten-Free. Fresh assortment of carrot and celery sticks, cucumbers, sliced tomatoes, calamata olives, pickled turnips, and pickled cucumbers
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Boss Dog Brewing Co. image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Boss Dog Brewing Co.

2179 Lee Rd, Cleveland Heights

Avg 4.5 (1205 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bavarian Pretzel$7.00
Fig Salad$12.00
Short Rib Burger$15.00
More about Boss Dog Brewing Co.
Guarino’s Restaurant image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS

Guarino’s Restaurant

12309 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (1165 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Eggplant Parmigiana$16.00
Carne Style Pizza - Variety of Cured Italian Meats$14.00
Solo Mio Pizza - Your choice of single topping (Pepperoni, Sausage, Tomato)$10.00
More about Guarino’s Restaurant
Two Bucks image

 

Two Bucks

18336 Bagley Road, Middleburg Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Large Cauliflower Wings$11.00
1 Dozen
Onion Tangler Basket$6.00
Served with Spicy Ranch
Original Mac$7.75
Smoked Gouda Sauce over Cavatapii Noodles, Garnished w/ Scallions
More about Two Bucks
West Side Market Cafe image

 

West Side Market Cafe

1979 W 25 th A13, Cleveland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Egg Sandwich w/ Potatoes$11.00
Market Breakfast$6.00
Pierogi Platter$10.00
More about West Side Market Cafe
Sora 天 image

 

Sora 天

1121 W 10th, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Tuna Roll$14.00
spicy tuna, avocado, shiso
Crispy Rice (Truffle Avocado) - 4pcs$16.00
red onion, tomato
Salmon Avocado Roll$10.00
salmon, avocado
More about Sora 天
56 Kitchen (Mayfield Heights) image

 

56 Kitchen (Mayfield Heights)

1433 SOM Center Rd, Mayfield Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Wings Confit$12.00
The Original$14.00
56 Philly Steak Sandwich$16.00
More about 56 Kitchen (Mayfield Heights)
Barrio image

 

Barrio

2466 Fairmount Blvd, Cleveland Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
House Margarita$8.00
your choice of flavor + house sour mix
Barrio Box$11.00
Your choice of 2 El Jefe Selecciones Tacos with your choice of Chips + Guac or Queso
Corn Soft Shell$4.00
One taco on a soft corn tortilla(V, GF)
More about Barrio
The Corner Alley image

FRENCH FRIES

The Corner Alley

402 Euclid Ave., Cleveland

Avg 4 (202 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Black and Bleu Burger$16.00
bleu cheese spread, candied bacon, caramelized onion, lettuce, brioche bun
Quesadilla$13.00
pulled chicken, cheddar, black bean corn salsa, cilantro, avocado ranch
House Fried Chicken Tenders$11.00
fried chicken, honey mustard
More about The Corner Alley
Tremont Gyro Fest image

 

Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church Fish Fry

2187 W. 14th, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pastisio Dinner$12.00
Layers of macaroni, grated cheese and sautéed ground beef, topped with cream sauce. Served with a Greek salad.
Souvlaki (Sandwich Only)$8.00
Grilled marinated cubes of pork, rolled in pita with onions, tomatoes, and tzatziki all served on the side.
Lamb Shank Dinner$18.00
Braised Fore-Shank of Lamb in a Special Tomato Sauce, served with Greek Style Green Beans, Rice Pilaf, and Greek Salad
More about Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church Fish Fry
Il Rione Pizzeria image

 

Il Rione Pizzeria

1303 West 65th Street, Cleveland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
#6 SMALL Sausage Pie$19.00
Bianca Salad$9.00
#3 SMALL Green Pie$16.00
More about Il Rione Pizzeria
Harry Buffalo image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Harry Buffalo

2120 E 4th St, Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (2279 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tender Basket$10.00
Four Tenders, Fries, Fancy Sauce, Choice of Dipping Sauce.
Super Herd Burger$12.00
American and Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Bacon, Fancy Sauce, Served With Fries
BONELESS Wings Fries$11.00
8 Fresh Cut Boneless Wings Deep Fried, Tossed in Your Choice of Wing Sauce and Served With Fries
More about Harry Buffalo
Anatolia Cafe image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN

Anatolia Cafe

2270 Lee Rd, Cleveland Heights

Avg 4.3 (1542 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Red Lentil Soup$7.00
Pureed red lentils .. Veggie
Chicken Kebab$19.00
Bag of Pita$4.00
More about Anatolia Cafe
The Flying Fig image

 

The Flying Fig

2523 market ave, Cleveland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Ohio Beef Burger$20.00
caramelized onion | comte | mustard aioli | house pickles | lettuce | brioche bun | house cut fries
Bacon Wrapped Medjool Dates$13.00
chorizo | smoked paprika tomato sauce | romano | 6 per order {gf}
Veggie Biscuits & Gravy$16.00
spinach | killbuck valley mushrooms | cheddar + chive biscuits | gravy | soft scrambled eggs {veg}
More about The Flying Fig
Cleveland Racquet Club image

 

Cleveland Racquet Club

29825 Chagrin Blvd, Cleveland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Hummus$9.00
BYO Omlette$8.00
Club Burger$12.00
More about Cleveland Racquet Club
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Dante's Pizza

4176 Rocky River Dr, Cleveland

Avg 4.5 (85 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
12 Boneless Wings$10.99
1/2 Sheet BYO Pizza 18x14" (24slice)$18.99
Loaded Potato Skins$8.99
More about Dante's Pizza
Barley House image

GRILL

Barley House

1261 West 6 Street, Cleveland

Avg 4.1 (2312 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.00
Breaded Chicken Tender/ Celery/ Pico de Gallo/ Mixed Cheese/ Romaine/ Buffalo Sauce.
BBQ Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$15.00
BBQ Sauce/ Chicken/ Bacon/ Onions/ Mozz+Prov Cheese/ Ranch Drizzle Finish.
Chicken Wings$15.00
Fried -or- Baked. Sauces: Garlic Hot > Sweet Thai Chili > Buffalo > Sweet BBQ > Parmesan Ranch > Hot Garlic Parm Ranch > Cajun Dry Rub
More about Barley House

Neighborhood Map

