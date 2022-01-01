Cleveland restaurants you'll love

Top restaurants in Cleveland, Ohio

As a major metropolitan area in Ohio, Cleveland and Elyria feature some of the best restaurants in the entire state, many located along the waterfront and North Coast Harbor, where you can find almost any type of cuisine you can think of. That's what surprises many first-time visitors who assume that the city is only an industrial town. Be ready for something different.



You might not know it, but Cleveland has a thriving, vibrant restaurant scene with entrepreneurs opening up new places all the time. Downtown, in particular, is a hot spot to keep in mind when you can't decide what you want for dinner.



Either way, you can find anything you could want in Cleveland, from Asian foods to American cuisine and everything in between. You'll also find dozens of different bars, lounges, breweries, brewpubs, and other nightlife establishments. Also, if you’re looking to grab a bite to eat late, you can find places that serve well into the evening, which is great when you want to wrap up a night out on the lakefront in North Coast Harbor. Try out Cleveland's restaurant and bar scene, and you won't leave disappointed.