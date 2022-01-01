Cleveland American restaurants you'll love
Top American restaurants in Cleveland, Ohio
Cleveland remains one of the most well-known cities in the country and it has a restaurant scene to match its reputation. Spend a day out and about along the waterfront, and you'll see the difference between Cleveland and other cities nearby. It's a quaint vibe you can't find in other places in the state.
Here, you can choose from every type of cuisine you can think of, but Cleveland’s American-style restaurants are a solid choice when you don’t have time to decide. All of the American restaurants have great menus, and many of the most highly rated places provide curbside pickup and online ordering. But don't forget about the Elyria area either because it gives you more options in case you can't find an American place in Cleveland proper. It shouldn't be a problem to find a nice spot near Cleveland because it's easily accessible.
What's great about the American restaurants in Cleveland is that many offer unique menu items you can’t find anywhere elsewhere. What could be better for a self-respecting foodie? The answer is not much, especially if you live near the city.
Must-try American restaurants in Cleveland
Two Bucks
18336 Bagley Road, Middleburg Heights
|Popular items
|Rancher Mac
|$9.50
Smoked Gouda Sauce, Chicken, Bacon, Spicy, Cheddar Cheese
|House Salad
|$8.50
Greens | Cucumber| Tomato | Onion | Croutons | Cheddar Cheese
|Mootz Sticks
|$9.50
Mozzarella Sticks Served with Marinara
West Side Market Cafe
1979 W 25 th A13, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Market Breakfast
|$6.00
|Side Salad
|$6.00
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$13.00
FRENCH FRIES
The Corner Alley
402 Euclid Ave., Cleveland
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
fresh mozzarella, garlic aioli, arugula, tomato, candied bacon, brioche bun
|Quesadilla
|$13.00
pulled chicken, cheddar, black bean corn salsa, cilantro, avocado ranch
|Philly Cheese Steak
|$12.00
shaved steak, caramelized onions, cheese sauce, italian roll
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Harry Buffalo
2120 E 4th St, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Tender Basket
|$10.00
Four Tenders, Fries, Fancy Sauce, Choice of Dipping Sauce.
|Super Herd Burger
|$12.00
American and Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Bacon, Fancy Sauce, Served With Fries
|Bacon BBQ Burger
|$12.00
Sweet BBQ Sauce, Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Onion Ring, Lettuce, Tomato
The Flying Fig
2523 market ave, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Bacon Wrapped Medjool Dates
|$13.00
chorizo | smoked paprika tomato sauce | romano | 6 per order {gf}
|Veggie Biscuits & Gravy
|$16.00
spinach | killbuck valley mushrooms | cheddar + chive biscuits | gravy | soft scrambled eggs {veg}
|Pork Collar
|$23.00
ohio grilled pork collar | braised cabbage | spaetzel | roasted caramelized buttercup squash | sage jus
GRILL
Barley House
1261 West 6 Street, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Cleveland Cheesesteak
|$14.00
Cheesesteak/Grilled Onions/Red Peppers/Jalapeno Cheddar Sauce/Spicy Aioli/Hoagie Bun”
|Barley Chik Fil A
|$13.00
Fried or Grilled Chicken Breast/ Pepper Jack Cheese/ Slaw/ Pickle/ Hot Garlic Parm Ranch Sauce/ Brioche Bun.
|Build Your Pan
|$13.00
First Topping Free.
Pounders Bar and Grill - Parma Heights
6370 York Rd., Parma heights
|Popular items
|Cheese Balls
|$7.50
Breaded pepper jack cheese cubes. Served with your choice of ranch or yummy AF sauce
|10 Boneless Wings
|$9.00
No split flavors. One sauce per order of 10 boneless wings.
|Boujee Burger
|$9.00
American cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion
It's a basic cheeseburger!!
Market Garden Brewpub & Restaurant
1947 W. 25th St., Cleveland
|Popular items
|Chipotle Maple Wings
|$16.00
chipotle maple glaze, cilantro, scallion, toasted sesame seeds, crispy shallot GFA
|The OG
|$15.00
aged cheese blend, red sauce VG|VA
|C.A.B Smash Burger
|$14.00
double C.A.B. Patty, caramelized onion, American cheese, bread & butter pickles, Bower’s secret sauce, lettuce, Martin’s potato roll
PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rock Creek Kitchen & Bar
7768 W 130th St, Middleburg hts
|Popular items
|Steak Quesadilla
|$14.00
Loaded with Colbyjack cheese and fresh tomato served with salsa and sour cream.
|Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
|$12.00
Loaded with Colbyjack cheese and fresh tomato served with salsa and sour cream.
|Turkey Reuben
|$11.50
Turkey, grilled rye bread with sauerkraut, Swiss, and thousand island dressing.
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Harry Buffalo
5604 Wilson Mills Road, Highland Heights
|Popular items
|(5) Baked Pretzel Sticks
|$9.00
Beer Cheese and Honey Mustard
|Bacon BBQ Burger
|$12.00
Swiss Cheese / Onions Straws / Bacon / Lettuce / Tomato / BBQ Sauce. Served with fries.
|Super Herd Burger
|$12.00
American & Swiss Cheese / Bacon / Lettuce / Tomato / Pickle / Fancy Sauce. Served with fries.
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Neighbors Bar and Grill
15024 Puritas Ave, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Beer-Battered Onion Rings
|$2.99
Thick-cut onion rings. Served with a side
of tiger horsey sauce.
|Traditional Chicken Wings
|$9.99
Bone-in. Served with your choice of sauce.
|"Big Hands" Triple Decker
|$11.99
Ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato with Swiss and American cheese on Texas Toast. Served with a side of mayonnaise.
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Cork-N-Bottle
6724 Mayfield Rd, Mayfield Heights
|Popular items
|Greek Wings (10)
|$13.00
Greek seasoning served w/ a lemon wedge
|Large Pizza (12 cut)
|$13.00
Create your own..
|Family Pizza (1/2 sheet)
|$16.00
Create your own..
PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Great Lakes Brewing Company
2516 Market Avenue, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Pretzel Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Our signature pretzel chicken on a brioche bun, with lettuce, tomato, pepper relish and Burning River Pale Ale dijonaise sauce. Served with a side of fries.
|Fitz Burger
|$16.00
Two all-beef market patties, Edmund Fitzgerald BBQ sauce, bacon, mayo, sautéed onions, cheddar cheese on a Brioche Bun, served with hand-cut fries
|Fish & Chips
|$18.00
Alaskan cod in Elliot Ness Amber Lager batter, seasoned fries, house tartar
Lunch by Caterology
1413 East 9th Street, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Mediterranean Bowl
|$11.99
"Shawarma" Style Chicken, Brown Rice, Cucumber, Tomato, Onion, Feta, Grilled Vegetables, Kalamata Olives and Romesco Sauce. Served with Crispy "Pita" Chips. Choice of Yogurt Sauce or Dill Aioli. Veggie Option: Falafel
|Summer Strawberry Salad
|$11.99
Marinated Chicken, Mixed Field Greens, Mandarin Oranges, Balsamic-Soaked Strawberries, Red Onion, Feta, Candied Almonds and Chia Seeds. Served with Raspberry Vinaigrette
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$10.99
Marinated Chicken, Caesar Lettuce Mix (Romaine, Kale, Shaved Brussels Sprouts), Tomato, Croutons and Shaved Parmesan. Served with Caesar Dressing. Substitute: Smoked Salmon Chunks +$3
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Der Braumeister Restaurant
13046 Lorain Ave, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Sauerbraten
|$18.00
A sweet and sour german roast beef. Burgundy, ginger and juniper marinated Ohio beef in a sweet and sour sauce, spätzle and red cabbage. NO SUBSTITUTIONS
|Sauerkraut Balls - CLASSIC
|$6.00
Smoked ham and sauerkraut hand rolled, breaded and deep fried, served with cocktail sauce & german mustard.
|German Mac N Cheese
|$6.00
Our take on an American classic. Our Käsespätzle consists of egg-noodle dumplings, bechamel & cheddar, topped with panko breadcrumbs.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Grayton Road Tavern
4760 Grayton Rd., Cleveland
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$11.99
Salad mix, grilled chicken, feta cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers & egg slices.
|Quesadilla w/Chicken
|$10.99
Grilled tortilla filled with onion, tomato, mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Served with salsa.
|Bang Bang Shrimp
|$9.99
Breaded shrimp in a bang bang sauce, topped with green onions.
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tavern Of Little Italy
12117 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Coltman
|$14.00
Sautéed mushrooms, crispy-fried onion rings, swiss cheese, garlic aioli.
|The Goat
|$10.00
Tomato Jam, Balsamic Onions, Crispy Bacon, Goat Cheese, Topped with Arugula and Balsamic Glaze.
|Chief's Tavern
|$14.00
½ pound burger served with tomato, lettuce & onion.
The Haunted House Restaurant
13463 Cedar Road, Cleveland Heights
|Popular items
|Bang Bang Cauliflower Kabobs
|$9.99
Pico, cilantro
|The Lurch Burger w/Fries
|$13.99
Beef patty w/onion jam, smoked gouda, bacon jam, garlic aioli, arugula
|Silence of the Lamb Pops
|$27.99
Jerk Lamb Lollipops w/Roasted Potatoes & Charred Carrots
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Good Company
1200 W 76th, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Little Good One
|$6.00
single Certified Angus Beef patty with white american cheese on a poppy seed milk bun.
|Apple Tart (v)
|$9.00
five spice roasted apples, toffee caramel, pickled apples, crème anglaise over puff pastry
|The Good One
|$15.00
two certified angus beed patties, griddled red onion, shredded lettuce, malted pickles, american cheese, red relish & company sauce on a poppyseed milk bun
SMOOTHIES
TownHall
1909 W 25TH ST, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Beef Bone Broth
|$3.75
Made with 100% grass-fed beef, fresh organic vegetables, and a touch of ginger
|Brussel Sprouts
|$5.00
Calabrian Chile - Nut Mix | Avocado Oil | Rice Wine Vinegar | Nutritional Yeast
|Grilled Cheese Bars & Soup
|$11.00
Sour Dough | Herbed Butter | Organic Cheese | Arugula | Peppadews | Tomato Bisque
Add Bacon or Avocado +$2
House of Creole
668 Euclid Ave Unit 2, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Bayou Pasta
|$22.00
Pan seared chicken over a bowl of rich creamy linguini with onions, peppers, mushrooms and tomatoes
|Five Cheese Spinach and Shrimp Dip
|$13.00
Fresh chopped spinach cooked in a five cheese blend baked and topped with fresh broiled Creole shrimp served with tortilla chips
|Fried Fish Poboy
|$14.00
Lettuce tomatoes and fried fish served with remoulade sauce
Two Bucks
7880 Broadview Road, Parma
|Popular items
|Mootz Sticks
|$9.50
Mozzarella Sticks Served with Marinara
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$10.00
Buffalo Chicken, | Greens | Tomato | Cheddar Cheese | Celery | Ranch | Served with Fries or Veggie Chips
|Large Cauliflower Wings
|$11.00
1 Dozen
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL
5 Points Grille
239 Richmond Road, Richmond Heights
|Popular items
|Fire Cracker Shrimp
|$9.75
Spicy mayo dipping sauce
|Cajun Chicken Rolls
|$9.95
Two egg rolls (served in halves) packed with chicken, veggies, special house seasons and sweet chili dipping sauce
|Chicken Wings (5 whole)
|$10.50
Crisp, fried to perfection (added $1 is your choice of sauce) served with fresh cut seasoned fries
FRENCH FRIES
Teamz Restaurant & Bar
6611 Eastland Rd, Middleburg Heights
|Popular items
|Signature Salad
|$10.99
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$10.49
|Chicken Grill
|$10.49
The Tavern of Mayfield
6088 Mayfield Rd, Mayfield hts
|Popular items
|Wings
Served 5 or 10 tossed in your choice of hot, mild, bourbon bbq, garlic parmesan, honey siracha, cajun dry rub, honey lemon pepper, honey gold, sriracha ranch. Served with ranch or blue cheese side
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$10.00
Grilled blackened chicken with peppers, onions, cheddar & monterey cheese, sour cream & house salsa
|Philly Sandwich
|$12.00
Choose grilled sliced ribeye steak or grilled chicken, served with grilled onions, peppers & mushrooms, white american cheese, mayonnaise, on a toasted french roll
FRENCH FRIES
Gus's Old Brooklyn Family Restaurant
4377 STATE RD, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Crazy Eight
|$7.99
Two pancakes or two French toast with two eggs any style, two bacon, and two sausage.
|Homemade Corned Beef Hash And Eggs
|$7.29
Niko's own recipe and the only homemade hash in Old Brooklyn.
|Crazy Ten
|$8.99
Two French toast or hotcakes, two eggs, two bacon, two sausage, fresh-cut home fries and toast.
The Cleveland Corned Beef Co
5164 Pearl Rd, Parma
|Popular items
|Philly Cheese
|$6.99
|Hot N Spicy Sauce
|$0.49
|All Meat omelette
|$8.29
FRENCH FRIES
Toast
1365 West 65th St, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Buffalo Cauliflower
|$10.00
tempura batter, buffalo sauce,
bleu cheese dip
vegetarian, available vegan, fried in a fryer that uses soy, gluten may be present in fryer.
|Fried Brussels Sprouts
|$11.00
Deep fried Brussels sprouts with a sambal aioli, soy caramel drizzle, toasted sesame seeds and chives
$11
vegetarian
|Rice & Bean Burger
|$13.00
housemade patty, vegan southwest aioli, lettuce, brioche
veg, available vegan
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Legends Sports Bar & Grill
8735 Day Drive, Parma
|Popular items
|Buffalo Bleu Wrap
|$10.99
Fried chicken tenders stuffed in a tomato basil wrap with diced tomatoes, lettuce, onions, bleu cheese & creamy buffalo ranch sauce.
|Traditional Wings
|$14.99
One pound of jumbo wings tossed with your choice of #GRT special sauces.
|Mile High Nachos
|$11.99
Fresh corn tortilla chips, layered with #GRT chili, cheddar cheese, tomato & green onion.
Das Schnitzel Haus
5728 PEARL RD, PARMA
|Popular items
|Schnitzel Vom Schwein (Pork)
|$18.00
Tenderized pork loin, breaded and seasoned "Vienna Style". Served w/ 2 sides
|Jäger Schnitzel
|$20.00
Pork schnitzel, topped with homemade mushroom gravy, served with two sides.
|Kartoffel Kuchle
|$7.50
4 potato pancakes with applesauce and sour cream
- 2