Cleveland American restaurants you'll love

Cleveland remains one of the most well-known cities in the country and it has a restaurant scene to match its reputation. Spend a day out and about along the waterfront, and you'll see the difference between Cleveland and other cities nearby. It's a quaint vibe you can't find in other places in the state.

Here, you can choose from every type of cuisine you can think of, but Cleveland’s American-style restaurants are a solid choice when you don’t have time to decide. All of the American restaurants have great menus, and many of the most highly rated places provide curbside pickup and online ordering. But don't forget about the Elyria area either because it gives you more options in case you can't find an American place in Cleveland proper. It shouldn't be a problem to find a nice spot near Cleveland because it's easily accessible.

What's great about the American restaurants in Cleveland is that many offer unique menu items you can’t find anywhere elsewhere. What could be better for a self-respecting foodie? The answer is not much, especially if you live near the city.

Two Bucks image

 

Two Bucks

18336 Bagley Road, Middleburg Heights

No reviews yet
Popular items
Popular items
Rancher Mac$9.50
Smoked Gouda Sauce, Chicken, Bacon, Spicy, Cheddar Cheese
House Salad$8.50
Greens | Cucumber| Tomato | Onion | Croutons | Cheddar Cheese
Mootz Sticks$9.50
Mozzarella Sticks Served with Marinara
More about Two Bucks
West Side Market Cafe image

 

West Side Market Cafe

1979 W 25 th A13, Cleveland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Market Breakfast$6.00
Side Salad$6.00
Chicken Quesadilla$13.00
More about West Side Market Cafe
The Corner Alley image

FRENCH FRIES

The Corner Alley

402 Euclid Ave., Cleveland

Avg 4 (202 reviews)
Popular items
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.00
fresh mozzarella, garlic aioli, arugula, tomato, candied bacon, brioche bun
Quesadilla$13.00
pulled chicken, cheddar, black bean corn salsa, cilantro, avocado ranch
Philly Cheese Steak$12.00
shaved steak, caramelized onions, cheese sauce, italian roll
More about The Corner Alley
Harry Buffalo image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Harry Buffalo

2120 E 4th St, Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (2279 reviews)
Popular items
Popular items
Tender Basket$10.00
Four Tenders, Fries, Fancy Sauce, Choice of Dipping Sauce.
Super Herd Burger$12.00
American and Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Bacon, Fancy Sauce, Served With Fries
Bacon BBQ Burger$12.00
Sweet BBQ Sauce, Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Onion Ring, Lettuce, Tomato
More about Harry Buffalo
The Flying Fig image

 

The Flying Fig

2523 market ave, Cleveland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon Wrapped Medjool Dates$13.00
chorizo | smoked paprika tomato sauce | romano | 6 per order {gf}
Veggie Biscuits & Gravy$16.00
spinach | killbuck valley mushrooms | cheddar + chive biscuits | gravy | soft scrambled eggs {veg}
Pork Collar$23.00
ohio grilled pork collar | braised cabbage | spaetzel | roasted caramelized buttercup squash | sage jus
More about The Flying Fig
Barley House image

GRILL

Barley House

1261 West 6 Street, Cleveland

Avg 4.1 (2312 reviews)
Popular items
Popular items
Cleveland Cheesesteak$14.00
Cheesesteak/Grilled Onions/Red Peppers/Jalapeno Cheddar Sauce/Spicy Aioli/Hoagie Bun”
Barley Chik Fil A$13.00
Fried or Grilled Chicken Breast/ Pepper Jack Cheese/ Slaw/ Pickle/ Hot Garlic Parm Ranch Sauce/ Brioche Bun.
Build Your Pan$13.00
First Topping Free.
More about Barley House
Pounders Bar and Grill - Parma Heights image

 

Pounders Bar and Grill - Parma Heights

6370 York Rd., Parma heights

No reviews yet
Popular items
Popular items
Cheese Balls$7.50
Breaded pepper jack cheese cubes. Served with your choice of ranch or yummy AF sauce
10 Boneless Wings$9.00
No split flavors. One sauce per order of 10 boneless wings.
Boujee Burger$9.00
American cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion
It's a basic cheeseburger!!
More about Pounders Bar and Grill - Parma Heights
Market Garden Brewpub & Restaurant image

 

Market Garden Brewpub & Restaurant

1947 W. 25th St., Cleveland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chipotle Maple Wings$16.00
chipotle maple glaze, cilantro, scallion, toasted sesame seeds, crispy shallot GFA
The OG$15.00
aged cheese blend, red sauce VG|VA
C.A.B Smash Burger$14.00
double C.A.B. Patty, caramelized onion, American cheese, bread & butter pickles, Bower’s secret sauce, lettuce, Martin’s potato roll 
More about Market Garden Brewpub & Restaurant
Rock Creek Kitchen & Bar image

PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rock Creek Kitchen & Bar

7768 W 130th St, Middleburg hts

Avg 4.3 (896 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Steak Quesadilla$14.00
Loaded with Colbyjack cheese and fresh tomato served with salsa and sour cream.
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$12.00
Loaded with Colbyjack cheese and fresh tomato served with salsa and sour cream.
Turkey Reuben$11.50
Turkey, grilled rye bread with sauerkraut, Swiss, and thousand island dressing.
More about Rock Creek Kitchen & Bar
Harry Buffalo image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Harry Buffalo

5604 Wilson Mills Road, Highland Heights

Avg 4.5 (299 reviews)
Popular items
Popular items
(5) Baked Pretzel Sticks$9.00
Beer Cheese and Honey Mustard
Bacon BBQ Burger$12.00
Swiss Cheese / Onions Straws / Bacon / Lettuce / Tomato / BBQ Sauce. Served with fries.
Super Herd Burger$12.00
American & Swiss Cheese / Bacon / Lettuce / Tomato / Pickle / Fancy Sauce. Served with fries.
More about Harry Buffalo
Neighbors Bar and Grill image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Neighbors Bar and Grill

15024 Puritas Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.8 (98 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Beer-Battered Onion Rings$2.99
Thick-cut onion rings. Served with a side
of tiger horsey sauce.
Traditional Chicken Wings$9.99
Bone-in. Served with your choice of sauce.
"Big Hands" Triple Decker$11.99
Ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato with Swiss and American cheese on Texas Toast. Served with a side of mayonnaise.
More about Neighbors Bar and Grill
Cork-N-Bottle image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Cork-N-Bottle

6724 Mayfield Rd, Mayfield Heights

Avg 4.3 (1266 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Greek Wings (10)$13.00
Greek seasoning served w/ a lemon wedge
Large Pizza (12 cut)$13.00
Create your own..
Family Pizza (1/2 sheet)$16.00
Create your own..
More about Cork-N-Bottle
Great Lakes Brewing Company image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Great Lakes Brewing Company

2516 Market Avenue, Cleveland

Avg 4 (10364 reviews)
Popular items
Popular items
Pretzel Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Our signature pretzel chicken on a brioche bun, with lettuce, tomato, pepper relish and Burning River Pale Ale dijonaise sauce. Served with a side of fries.
Fitz Burger$16.00
Two all-beef market patties, Edmund Fitzgerald BBQ sauce, bacon, mayo, sautéed onions, cheddar cheese on a Brioche Bun, served with hand-cut fries
Fish & Chips$18.00
Alaskan cod in Elliot Ness Amber Lager batter, seasoned fries, house tartar
More about Great Lakes Brewing Company
Lunch by Caterology image

 

Lunch by Caterology

1413 East 9th Street, Cleveland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mediterranean Bowl$11.99
"Shawarma" Style Chicken, Brown Rice, Cucumber, Tomato, Onion, Feta, Grilled Vegetables, Kalamata Olives and Romesco Sauce. Served with Crispy "Pita" Chips. Choice of Yogurt Sauce or Dill Aioli. Veggie Option: Falafel
Summer Strawberry Salad$11.99
Marinated Chicken, Mixed Field Greens, Mandarin Oranges, Balsamic-Soaked Strawberries, Red Onion, Feta, Candied Almonds and Chia Seeds. Served with Raspberry Vinaigrette
Chicken Caesar Salad$10.99
Marinated Chicken, Caesar Lettuce Mix (Romaine, Kale, Shaved Brussels Sprouts), Tomato, Croutons and Shaved Parmesan. Served with Caesar Dressing. Substitute: Smoked Salmon Chunks +$3
More about Lunch by Caterology
Der Braumeister Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Der Braumeister Restaurant

13046 Lorain Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (192 reviews)
Popular items
Popular items
Sauerbraten$18.00
A sweet and sour german roast beef. Burgundy, ginger and juniper marinated Ohio beef in a sweet and sour sauce, spätzle and red cabbage. NO SUBSTITUTIONS
Sauerkraut Balls - CLASSIC$6.00
Smoked ham and sauerkraut hand rolled, breaded and deep fried, served with cocktail sauce & german mustard.
German Mac N Cheese$6.00
Our take on an American classic. Our Käsespätzle consists of egg-noodle dumplings, bechamel & cheddar, topped with panko breadcrumbs.
More about Der Braumeister Restaurant
Grayton Road Tavern image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Grayton Road Tavern

4760 Grayton Rd., Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (760 reviews)
Popular items
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Salad$11.99
Salad mix, grilled chicken, feta cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers & egg slices.
Quesadilla w/Chicken$10.99
Grilled tortilla filled with onion, tomato, mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Served with salsa.
Bang Bang Shrimp$9.99
Breaded shrimp in a bang bang sauce, topped with green onions.
More about Grayton Road Tavern
Tavern Of Little Italy image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tavern Of Little Italy

12117 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland

Avg 4.1 (367 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Coltman$14.00
Sautéed mushrooms, crispy-fried onion rings, swiss cheese, garlic aioli.
The Goat$10.00
Tomato Jam, Balsamic Onions, Crispy Bacon, Goat Cheese, Topped with Arugula and Balsamic Glaze.
Chief's Tavern$14.00
½ pound burger served with tomato, lettuce & onion.
More about Tavern Of Little Italy
The Haunted House Restaurant image

 

The Haunted House Restaurant

13463 Cedar Road, Cleveland Heights

No reviews yet
Popular items
Popular items
Bang Bang Cauliflower Kabobs$9.99
Pico, cilantro
The Lurch Burger w/Fries$13.99
Beef patty w/onion jam, smoked gouda, bacon jam, garlic aioli, arugula
Silence of the Lamb Pops$27.99
Jerk Lamb Lollipops w/Roasted Potatoes & Charred Carrots
More about The Haunted House Restaurant
Good Company image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Good Company

1200 W 76th, Cleveland

Avg 4.5 (252 reviews)
Popular items
Popular items
Little Good One$6.00
single Certified Angus Beef patty with white american cheese on a poppy seed milk bun.
Apple Tart (v)$9.00
five spice roasted apples, toffee caramel, pickled apples, crème anglaise over puff pastry
The Good One$15.00
two certified angus beed patties, griddled red onion, shredded lettuce, malted pickles, american cheese, red relish & company sauce on a poppyseed milk bun
More about Good Company
TownHall image

SMOOTHIES

TownHall

1909 W 25TH ST, Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (4138 reviews)
Popular items
Popular items
Beef Bone Broth$3.75
Made with 100% grass-fed beef, fresh organic vegetables, and a touch of ginger
Brussel Sprouts$5.00
Calabrian Chile - Nut Mix | Avocado Oil | Rice Wine Vinegar | Nutritional Yeast
Grilled Cheese Bars & Soup$11.00
Sour Dough | Herbed Butter | Organic Cheese | Arugula | Peppadews | Tomato Bisque
Add Bacon or Avocado +$2
More about TownHall
Main pic

 

House of Creole

668 Euclid Ave Unit 2, Cleveland

No reviews yet
Popular items
Popular items
Bayou Pasta$22.00
Pan seared chicken over a bowl of rich creamy linguini with onions, peppers, mushrooms and tomatoes
Five Cheese Spinach and Shrimp Dip$13.00
Fresh chopped spinach cooked in a five cheese blend baked and topped with fresh broiled Creole shrimp served with tortilla chips
Fried Fish Poboy$14.00
Lettuce tomatoes and fried fish served with remoulade sauce
More about House of Creole
Two Bucks image

 

Two Bucks

7880 Broadview Road, Parma

No reviews yet
Popular items
Popular items
Mootz Sticks$9.50
Mozzarella Sticks Served with Marinara
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.00
Buffalo Chicken, | Greens | Tomato | Cheddar Cheese | Celery | Ranch | Served with Fries or Veggie Chips
Large Cauliflower Wings$11.00
1 Dozen
More about Two Bucks
5 Points Grille image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL

5 Points Grille

239 Richmond Road, Richmond Heights

Avg 3.7 (890 reviews)
Popular items
Popular items
Fire Cracker Shrimp$9.75
Spicy mayo dipping sauce
Cajun Chicken Rolls$9.95
Two egg rolls (served in halves) packed with chicken, veggies, special house seasons and sweet chili dipping sauce
Chicken Wings (5 whole)$10.50
Crisp, fried to perfection (added $1 is your choice of sauce) served with fresh cut seasoned fries
More about 5 Points Grille
Teamz Restaurant & Bar image

FRENCH FRIES

Teamz Restaurant & Bar

6611 Eastland Rd, Middleburg Heights

Avg 4.4 (1079 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Signature Salad$10.99
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.49
Chicken Grill$10.49
More about Teamz Restaurant & Bar
The Tavern of Mayfield image

 

The Tavern of Mayfield

6088 Mayfield Rd, Mayfield hts

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Wings
Served 5 or 10 tossed in your choice of hot, mild, bourbon bbq, garlic parmesan, honey siracha, cajun dry rub, honey lemon pepper, honey gold, sriracha ranch. Served with ranch or blue cheese side
Chicken Quesadilla$10.00
Grilled blackened chicken with peppers, onions, cheddar & monterey cheese, sour cream & house salsa
Philly Sandwich$12.00
Choose grilled sliced ribeye steak or grilled chicken, served with grilled onions, peppers & mushrooms, white american cheese, mayonnaise, on a toasted french roll
More about The Tavern of Mayfield
Gus's Old Brooklyn Family Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Gus's Old Brooklyn Family Restaurant

4377 STATE RD, Cleveland

Avg 4.6 (151 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crazy Eight$7.99
Two pancakes or two French toast with two eggs any style, two bacon, and two sausage.
Homemade Corned Beef Hash And Eggs$7.29
Niko's own recipe and the only homemade hash in Old Brooklyn.
Crazy Ten$8.99
Two French toast or hotcakes, two eggs, two bacon, two sausage, fresh-cut home fries and toast.
More about Gus's Old Brooklyn Family Restaurant
The Cleveland Corned Beef Co image

 

The Cleveland Corned Beef Co

5164 Pearl Rd, Parma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Philly Cheese$6.99
Hot N Spicy Sauce$0.49
All Meat omelette$8.29
More about The Cleveland Corned Beef Co
Toast image

FRENCH FRIES

Toast

1365 West 65th St, Cleveland

Avg 4.6 (483 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Cauliflower$10.00
tempura batter, buffalo sauce,
bleu cheese dip
vegetarian, available vegan, fried in a fryer that uses soy, gluten may be present in fryer.
Fried Brussels Sprouts$11.00
Deep fried Brussels sprouts with a sambal aioli, soy caramel drizzle, toasted sesame seeds and chives
$11
vegetarian
Rice & Bean Burger$13.00
housemade patty, vegan southwest aioli, lettuce, brioche
veg, available vegan
More about Toast
Legends Sports Bar & Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Legends Sports Bar & Grill

8735 Day Drive, Parma

Avg 4.2 (969 reviews)
Popular items
Popular items
Buffalo Bleu Wrap$10.99
Fried chicken tenders stuffed in a tomato basil wrap with diced tomatoes, lettuce, onions, bleu cheese & creamy buffalo ranch sauce.
Traditional Wings$14.99
One pound of jumbo wings tossed with your choice of #GRT special sauces.
Mile High Nachos$11.99
Fresh corn tortilla chips, layered with #GRT chili, cheddar cheese, tomato & green onion.
More about Legends Sports Bar & Grill
Das Schnitzel Haus image

 

Das Schnitzel Haus

5728 PEARL RD, PARMA

Avg 4.7 (931 reviews)
Popular items
Popular items
Schnitzel Vom Schwein (Pork)$18.00
Tenderized pork loin, breaded and seasoned "Vienna Style". Served w/ 2 sides
Jäger Schnitzel$20.00
Pork schnitzel, topped with homemade mushroom gravy, served with two sides.
Kartoffel Kuchle$7.50
4 potato pancakes with applesauce and sour cream
More about Das Schnitzel Haus

