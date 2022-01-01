Cleveland bakeries you'll love

Must-try bakeries in Cleveland

On the Rise Artisan Breads and Pastries image

SANDWICHES

On the Rise Artisan Breads and Pastries

3471 Fairmount Blvd, Cleveland Heights

Avg 4.6 (587 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon & Gruyere Bread - Available After 9AM!$3.50
These delightful little rolls are packed full of bacon and gruyere cheese.
French Epi$3.50
Same dough as our baguette, but cut to look like a stalk of wheat. About 7 pieces per loaf.
Traditional French Baguette$3.00
The best version of a French classic
More about On the Rise Artisan Breads and Pastries
Stone Oven - LEE Road image

 

Stone Oven - LEE Road

2267 Lee Road, Cleveland Height

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
MILLER'S MULTIGRAIN 1LB LOAF$4.25
7-Grain Bread. (Contains honey)
EGG SANDWICH (avail. til 10:30 am M_F, til 12 SA, SU)$6.75
Scrambled eggs with your choice veggies, cheese, and meat served on our grilled multigrain toast. Add fried plantains or maple bacon.
SMOKED TURKEY$8.50
Smoked turkey, provolone cheese, romaine lettuce, and honey mustard— served on your choice of today’s bread.
More about Stone Oven - LEE Road
Luna Bakery & Cafe image

CAKES

Luna Bakery & Cafe

2482 Fairmount Blvd, Cleveland

Avg 4.8 (1311 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
(GF) French Macaron$2.00
Gluten free, meringue-based almond cookie made from scratch. Salted caramel always available, other filling flavors changed seasonally. Please specify flavors and quantities you'd like in "Special Instructions" section. Feel free to call your location to learn which flavors are available now.
Vegan Grain Bowl$9.00
Quinoa, marinated chickpeas, turmeric roasted cauliflower, cherry tomatoes, avocado, pickled red onion, marinated chickpeas, and vegan herb pesto.
Avocado Toast$4.75
A slice of multigrain toast topped with avocado, sea salt and pink peppercorn. Served with a side of lemon wedges.
More about Luna Bakery & Cafe
Gually's Bakery & Restaurant image

 

Gually's Bakery & Restaurant

6201 Denison Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (239 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Gually’s Burger$8.00
Italian Sausage Patty, Lettuce(Lechuga), Tomatoes(Tomate), Cheddar Cheese, Mayo, Potatoes Sticks, Pico De Gallo, Gually's Special Sauce
Cuban Sandwich$8.75
Water Bread (PanDeAgua), Mayo, Mustard (Mustasa), Pickles (Pepinillos), Swiss Cheese (Queso Suizo), Pork (Pernil), Ham (Jamon).
Pork Sandwich (Pernil)$8.50
Water Bread (Pan De Agua) or Sweet Bread (Pan Sobao) <> Mayo, Swiss Cheese (Queso Suizo), Lettuce (Lechuga), Tomatoes (Tomates), Pork (Pernil).
More about Gually's Bakery & Restaurant

