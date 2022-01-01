Cleveland bakeries you'll love
Must-try bakeries in Cleveland
SANDWICHES
On the Rise Artisan Breads and Pastries
3471 Fairmount Blvd, Cleveland Heights
|Bacon & Gruyere Bread - Available After 9AM!
|$3.50
These delightful little rolls are packed full of bacon and gruyere cheese.
|French Epi
|$3.50
Same dough as our baguette, but cut to look like a stalk of wheat. About 7 pieces per loaf.
|Traditional French Baguette
|$3.00
The best version of a French classic
Stone Oven - LEE Road
2267 Lee Road, Cleveland Height
|MILLER'S MULTIGRAIN 1LB LOAF
|$4.25
7-Grain Bread. (Contains honey)
|EGG SANDWICH (avail. til 10:30 am M_F, til 12 SA, SU)
|$6.75
Scrambled eggs with your choice veggies, cheese, and meat served on our grilled multigrain toast. Add fried plantains or maple bacon.
|SMOKED TURKEY
|$8.50
Smoked turkey, provolone cheese, romaine lettuce, and honey mustard— served on your choice of today’s bread.
CAKES
Luna Bakery & Cafe
2482 Fairmount Blvd, Cleveland
|(GF) French Macaron
|$2.00
Gluten free, meringue-based almond cookie made from scratch. Salted caramel always available, other filling flavors changed seasonally. Please specify flavors and quantities you'd like in "Special Instructions" section. Feel free to call your location to learn which flavors are available now.
|Vegan Grain Bowl
|$9.00
Quinoa, marinated chickpeas, turmeric roasted cauliflower, cherry tomatoes, avocado, pickled red onion, marinated chickpeas, and vegan herb pesto.
|Avocado Toast
|$4.75
A slice of multigrain toast topped with avocado, sea salt and pink peppercorn. Served with a side of lemon wedges.
Gually's Bakery & Restaurant
6201 Denison Ave, Cleveland
|Gually’s Burger
|$8.00
Italian Sausage Patty, Lettuce(Lechuga), Tomatoes(Tomate), Cheddar Cheese, Mayo, Potatoes Sticks, Pico De Gallo, Gually's Special Sauce
|Cuban Sandwich
|$8.75
Water Bread (PanDeAgua), Mayo, Mustard (Mustasa), Pickles (Pepinillos), Swiss Cheese (Queso Suizo), Pork (Pernil), Ham (Jamon).
|Pork Sandwich (Pernil)
|$8.50
Water Bread (Pan De Agua) or Sweet Bread (Pan Sobao) <> Mayo, Swiss Cheese (Queso Suizo), Lettuce (Lechuga), Tomatoes (Tomates), Pork (Pernil).