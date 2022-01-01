Cleveland burger restaurants you'll love

Cleveland restaurants
Toast

Must-try burger restaurants in Cleveland

BurgerIM image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

BurgerIM

11419 Euclid Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.5 (1909 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Angus Beef$6.99
Sweet Potato Fries$3.79
Trio$9.99
More about BurgerIM
Harry Buffalo image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Harry Buffalo

2120 E 4th St, Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (2279 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tender Basket$10.00
Four Tenders, Fries, Fancy Sauce, Choice of Dipping Sauce.
Super Herd Burger$12.00
American and Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Bacon, Fancy Sauce, Served With Fries
Bacon BBQ Burger$12.00
Sweet BBQ Sauce, Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Onion Ring, Lettuce, Tomato
More about Harry Buffalo
Rock Creek Kitchen & Bar image

PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rock Creek Kitchen & Bar

7768 W 130th St, Middleburg hts

Avg 4.3 (896 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Steak Quesadilla$14.00
Loaded with Colbyjack cheese and fresh tomato served with salsa and sour cream.
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$12.00
Loaded with Colbyjack cheese and fresh tomato served with salsa and sour cream.
Turkey Reuben$11.50
Turkey, grilled rye bread with sauerkraut, Swiss, and thousand island dressing.
More about Rock Creek Kitchen & Bar
Harry Buffalo image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Harry Buffalo

5604 Wilson Mills Road, Highland Heights

Avg 4.5 (299 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
(5) Baked Pretzel Sticks$9.00
Beer Cheese and Honey Mustard
Bacon BBQ Burger$12.00
Swiss Cheese / Onions Straws / Bacon / Lettuce / Tomato / BBQ Sauce. Served with fries.
Super Herd Burger$12.00
American & Swiss Cheese / Bacon / Lettuce / Tomato / Pickle / Fancy Sauce. Served with fries.
More about Harry Buffalo
Burgers 2 Beer Highland Hts image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Burgers 2 Beer Highland Hts

6323 Wilson Mills Rd, Highland Heights

Avg 4.4 (1765 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
GOOD, BAD & UGLY$13.50
Topped with cheddar cheese, crispy honey pepper bacon, onion straws, lettuce, tomato, & bbq sauce. Served with natural cut fries.
VAMPIRE HUNTER$13.50
Smoked gouda & cheddar cheese, our own creamy garlic aioli, pepperoni, caramelized onions, & tomato. Served with natural cut fries.
REAL FUNGI$13.50
Smoked Gouda, our own creamy garlic aioli, sauteed mushrooms, & leaf lettuce. Served with natural cut fries.
More about Burgers 2 Beer Highland Hts
BEST GYROS image

GYROS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

BEST GYROS

6629 Mayfield Rd, Mayfield Heights

Avg 4.4 (1921 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Fresh Cut Fries$3.99
Fresh cut fries
Onion Rings$5.99
Crispy onion rings
Festival Gyro$5.99
Festival size version of our traditional gyro. This one comes rolled up with the sauce right on it!
More about BEST GYROS
Der Braumeister Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Der Braumeister Restaurant

13046 Lorain Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (192 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Sauerbraten$18.00
A sweet and sour german roast beef. Burgundy, ginger and juniper marinated Ohio beef in a sweet and sour sauce, spätzle and red cabbage. NO SUBSTITUTIONS
Sauerkraut Balls - CLASSIC$6.00
Smoked ham and sauerkraut hand rolled, breaded and deep fried, served with cocktail sauce & german mustard.
German Mac N Cheese$6.00
Our take on an American classic. Our Käsespätzle consists of egg-noodle dumplings, bechamel & cheddar, topped with panko breadcrumbs.
More about Der Braumeister Restaurant
Grayton Road Tavern image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Grayton Road Tavern

4760 Grayton Rd., Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (760 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Salad$11.99
Salad mix, grilled chicken, feta cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers & egg slices.
Quesadilla w/Chicken$10.99
Grilled tortilla filled with onion, tomato, mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Served with salsa.
Bang Bang Shrimp$9.99
Breaded shrimp in a bang bang sauce, topped with green onions.
More about Grayton Road Tavern
Guys Pizza Co. Parma image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Guys Pizza Co. Parma

5900 Ridge Road, Parma

Avg 3.9 (243 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mozzarella Sticks$4.99
6 Breaded mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce.
Regular Guyzone$10.99
Feeds 1-2. Guyzones include mozzarella cheese, plus your choice of 3 toppings. Dipping Sauces Included: Mini (1) Reg (2), Super (3), Mega (6).
House Salad$3.49
Chopped Romaine topped with provolone, tomatoes and croutons.
More about Guys Pizza Co. Parma
Tavern Of Little Italy image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tavern Of Little Italy

12117 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland

Avg 4.1 (367 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Coltman$14.00
Sautéed mushrooms, crispy-fried onion rings, swiss cheese, garlic aioli.
The Goat$10.00
Tomato Jam, Balsamic Onions, Crispy Bacon, Goat Cheese, Topped with Arugula and Balsamic Glaze.
Chief's Tavern$14.00
½ pound burger served with tomato, lettuce & onion.
More about Tavern Of Little Italy
Adam's Place image

 

Adam's Place

681 E 200TH ST, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
More about Adam's Place

