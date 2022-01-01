Cleveland burger restaurants you'll love
Must-try burger restaurants in Cleveland
More about BurgerIM
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
BurgerIM
11419 Euclid Ave, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Angus Beef
|$6.99
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$3.79
|Trio
|$9.99
More about Harry Buffalo
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Harry Buffalo
2120 E 4th St, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Tender Basket
|$10.00
Four Tenders, Fries, Fancy Sauce, Choice of Dipping Sauce.
|Super Herd Burger
|$12.00
American and Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Bacon, Fancy Sauce, Served With Fries
|Bacon BBQ Burger
|$12.00
Sweet BBQ Sauce, Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Onion Ring, Lettuce, Tomato
More about Rock Creek Kitchen & Bar
PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rock Creek Kitchen & Bar
7768 W 130th St, Middleburg hts
|Popular items
|Steak Quesadilla
|$14.00
Loaded with Colbyjack cheese and fresh tomato served with salsa and sour cream.
|Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
|$12.00
Loaded with Colbyjack cheese and fresh tomato served with salsa and sour cream.
|Turkey Reuben
|$11.50
Turkey, grilled rye bread with sauerkraut, Swiss, and thousand island dressing.
More about Harry Buffalo
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Harry Buffalo
5604 Wilson Mills Road, Highland Heights
|Popular items
|(5) Baked Pretzel Sticks
|$9.00
Beer Cheese and Honey Mustard
|Bacon BBQ Burger
|$12.00
Swiss Cheese / Onions Straws / Bacon / Lettuce / Tomato / BBQ Sauce. Served with fries.
|Super Herd Burger
|$12.00
American & Swiss Cheese / Bacon / Lettuce / Tomato / Pickle / Fancy Sauce. Served with fries.
More about Burgers 2 Beer Highland Hts
SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Burgers 2 Beer Highland Hts
6323 Wilson Mills Rd, Highland Heights
|Popular items
|GOOD, BAD & UGLY
|$13.50
Topped with cheddar cheese, crispy honey pepper bacon, onion straws, lettuce, tomato, & bbq sauce. Served with natural cut fries.
|VAMPIRE HUNTER
|$13.50
Smoked gouda & cheddar cheese, our own creamy garlic aioli, pepperoni, caramelized onions, & tomato. Served with natural cut fries.
|REAL FUNGI
|$13.50
Smoked Gouda, our own creamy garlic aioli, sauteed mushrooms, & leaf lettuce. Served with natural cut fries.
More about BEST GYROS
GYROS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
BEST GYROS
6629 Mayfield Rd, Mayfield Heights
|Popular items
|Fresh Cut Fries
|$3.99
Fresh cut fries
|Onion Rings
|$5.99
Crispy onion rings
|Festival Gyro
|$5.99
Festival size version of our traditional gyro. This one comes rolled up with the sauce right on it!
More about Der Braumeister Restaurant
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Der Braumeister Restaurant
13046 Lorain Ave, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Sauerbraten
|$18.00
A sweet and sour german roast beef. Burgundy, ginger and juniper marinated Ohio beef in a sweet and sour sauce, spätzle and red cabbage. NO SUBSTITUTIONS
|Sauerkraut Balls - CLASSIC
|$6.00
Smoked ham and sauerkraut hand rolled, breaded and deep fried, served with cocktail sauce & german mustard.
|German Mac N Cheese
|$6.00
Our take on an American classic. Our Käsespätzle consists of egg-noodle dumplings, bechamel & cheddar, topped with panko breadcrumbs.
More about Grayton Road Tavern
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Grayton Road Tavern
4760 Grayton Rd., Cleveland
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$11.99
Salad mix, grilled chicken, feta cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers & egg slices.
|Quesadilla w/Chicken
|$10.99
Grilled tortilla filled with onion, tomato, mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Served with salsa.
|Bang Bang Shrimp
|$9.99
Breaded shrimp in a bang bang sauce, topped with green onions.
More about Guys Pizza Co. Parma
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Guys Pizza Co. Parma
5900 Ridge Road, Parma
|Popular items
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$4.99
6 Breaded mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce.
|Regular Guyzone
|$10.99
Feeds 1-2. Guyzones include mozzarella cheese, plus your choice of 3 toppings. Dipping Sauces Included: Mini (1) Reg (2), Super (3), Mega (6).
|House Salad
|$3.49
Chopped Romaine topped with provolone, tomatoes and croutons.
More about Tavern Of Little Italy
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tavern Of Little Italy
12117 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Coltman
|$14.00
Sautéed mushrooms, crispy-fried onion rings, swiss cheese, garlic aioli.
|The Goat
|$10.00
Tomato Jam, Balsamic Onions, Crispy Bacon, Goat Cheese, Topped with Arugula and Balsamic Glaze.
|Chief's Tavern
|$14.00
½ pound burger served with tomato, lettuce & onion.