Cleveland Chicken restaurants you'll love

MOJO world eats & drink image

TAPAS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

MOJO world eats & drink

2196 Lee Road, Cleveland Heights

Avg 4.3 (53 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
SCALLOPS$14.00
WILD MUSHROOM POBLANO SOUP$8.50
RANGOONS$12.00
More about MOJO world eats & drink
Neighbors Bar and Grill image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Neighbors Bar and Grill

15024 Puritas Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.8 (98 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Beer-Battered Onion Rings$2.99
Thick-cut onion rings. Served with a side
of tiger horsey sauce.
Traditional Chicken Wings$9.99
Bone-in. Served with your choice of sauce.
"Big Hands" Triple Decker$11.99
Ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato with Swiss and American cheese on Texas Toast. Served with a side of mayonnaise.
More about Neighbors Bar and Grill
Guys Pizza Co. Parma image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Guys Pizza Co. Parma

5900 Ridge Road, Parma

Avg 3.9 (243 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mozzarella Sticks$4.99
6 Breaded mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce.
Regular Guyzone$10.99
Feeds 1-2. Guyzones include mozzarella cheese, plus your choice of 3 toppings. Dipping Sauces Included: Mini (1) Reg (2), Super (3), Mega (6).
House Salad$3.49
Chopped Romaine topped with provolone, tomatoes and croutons.
More about Guys Pizza Co. Parma
KEEP THE CHANGE kitchen collective image

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

KEEP THE CHANGE kitchen collective

5601 Tillman Ave, Cleveland

Avg 5 (9 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Lemon + Honey Pie$3.75
Creamy, frozen lemon + honey curd with graham cracker crust + toasted meringue.
AC/DC Tahini Bar$3.00
Date + almond base with tahina, sunflower butter + chia seeds. Topped with chocolate and crusted with furikake seeds. We're raising the bar on snack bars.
gluten-free | dairy-free | vegan
Salt+Pepper Waffle Fries$4.25
Crispy waffle fries tossed in salt + black pepper.
gluten-free | dairy-free | nut-free | vegan
More about KEEP THE CHANGE kitchen collective
Upper Crust image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Upper Crust

15631 PURITAS AVE, CLEVELAND

Avg 4.2 (234 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
12pc Boneless$10.00
Detroit Crust$8.00
American Pan$13.00
More about Upper Crust
The Tavern of Mayfield image

 

The Tavern of Mayfield

6088 Mayfield Rd, Mayfield hts

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Wings
Served 5 or 10 tossed in your choice of hot, mild, bourbon bbq, garlic parmesan, honey siracha, cajun dry rub, honey lemon pepper, honey gold, sriracha ranch. Served with ranch or blue cheese side
Chicken Quesadilla$10.00
Grilled blackened chicken with peppers, onions, cheddar & monterey cheese, sour cream & house salsa
Philly Sandwich$12.00
Choose grilled sliced ribeye steak or grilled chicken, served with grilled onions, peppers & mushrooms, white american cheese, mayonnaise, on a toasted french roll
More about The Tavern of Mayfield
Subcity image

CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Subcity

17811 Euclid Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4 (7443 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
10 Wings & Fries$12.99
More about Subcity
Sauce The City LLC image

 

Sauce The City LLC

1400 west 25th, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cilantro Buffalo Chicken Sand$14.95
Loaded Fries$12.95
Sauce Fire Chicken Sand$14.95
More about Sauce The City LLC

