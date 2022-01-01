Cleveland Chicken restaurants you'll love
Must-try Chicken restaurants in Cleveland
More about MOJO world eats & drink
TAPAS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
MOJO world eats & drink
2196 Lee Road, Cleveland Heights
|Popular items
|SCALLOPS
|$14.00
|WILD MUSHROOM POBLANO SOUP
|$8.50
|RANGOONS
|$12.00
More about Neighbors Bar and Grill
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Neighbors Bar and Grill
15024 Puritas Ave, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Beer-Battered Onion Rings
|$2.99
Thick-cut onion rings. Served with a side
of tiger horsey sauce.
|Traditional Chicken Wings
|$9.99
Bone-in. Served with your choice of sauce.
|"Big Hands" Triple Decker
|$11.99
Ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato with Swiss and American cheese on Texas Toast. Served with a side of mayonnaise.
More about Guys Pizza Co. Parma
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Guys Pizza Co. Parma
5900 Ridge Road, Parma
|Popular items
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$4.99
6 Breaded mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce.
|Regular Guyzone
|$10.99
Feeds 1-2. Guyzones include mozzarella cheese, plus your choice of 3 toppings. Dipping Sauces Included: Mini (1) Reg (2), Super (3), Mega (6).
|House Salad
|$3.49
Chopped Romaine topped with provolone, tomatoes and croutons.
More about KEEP THE CHANGE kitchen collective
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
KEEP THE CHANGE kitchen collective
5601 Tillman Ave, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Lemon + Honey Pie
|$3.75
Creamy, frozen lemon + honey curd with graham cracker crust + toasted meringue.
|AC/DC Tahini Bar
|$3.00
Date + almond base with tahina, sunflower butter + chia seeds. Topped with chocolate and crusted with furikake seeds. We're raising the bar on snack bars.
gluten-free | dairy-free | vegan
|Salt+Pepper Waffle Fries
|$4.25
Crispy waffle fries tossed in salt + black pepper.
gluten-free | dairy-free | nut-free | vegan
More about Upper Crust
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Upper Crust
15631 PURITAS AVE, CLEVELAND
|Popular items
|12pc Boneless
|$10.00
|Detroit Crust
|$8.00
|American Pan
|$13.00
More about The Tavern of Mayfield
The Tavern of Mayfield
6088 Mayfield Rd, Mayfield hts
|Popular items
|Wings
Served 5 or 10 tossed in your choice of hot, mild, bourbon bbq, garlic parmesan, honey siracha, cajun dry rub, honey lemon pepper, honey gold, sriracha ranch. Served with ranch or blue cheese side
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$10.00
Grilled blackened chicken with peppers, onions, cheddar & monterey cheese, sour cream & house salsa
|Philly Sandwich
|$12.00
Choose grilled sliced ribeye steak or grilled chicken, served with grilled onions, peppers & mushrooms, white american cheese, mayonnaise, on a toasted french roll
More about Subcity
CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Subcity
17811 Euclid Ave, Cleveland
|Popular items
|10 Wings & Fries
|$12.99