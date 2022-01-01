Cleveland sandwich spots you'll love
On the Rise Artisan Breads and Pastries
3471 Fairmount Blvd, Cleveland Heights
|Bacon & Gruyere Bread - Available After 9AM!
|$3.50
These delightful little rolls are packed full of bacon and gruyere cheese.
|French Epi
|$3.50
Same dough as our baguette, but cut to look like a stalk of wheat. About 7 pieces per loaf.
|Traditional French Baguette
|$3.00
The best version of a French classic
Sittoo's
11365 Euclid Ave, Cleveland
|Spinach Pie
|$2.50
Our delicious spinach pie served with hummos and tabouli.
|Shish Tawook Salad
|$8.75
Mixed greens, Lebanese salata, and char-grilled marinated chicken tenders, topped with calamata olives, tomato, and cucumber.
|Chicken Shawarma Entrée
|$9.75
Char-grilled marinated chicken served with salad and rice pilaf sprinkled with cinnamon.
Gyro George
3965 Lee Rd, Cleveland
|Cleveland Special
|$11.99
CLEVELAND SPECIAL
2 hot pancakes
2 fresh cooked eggs
3 pork sausage links
(eggs shown with optional cheese)
|Gyro & Eggs
|$12.99
GYRO AND EGGS
2 eggs homefries
texas toast gyro meat
|Rise-N-Shine
|$10.99
RISE N SHINE
3 eggs ,homefries
3 pork sausage links
Texas toast
shown with optional juice and coffee
Sittoo's Playhouse Sq
1625 Euclid Ave, Cleveland
|Chicken Shawarma Entrée
|$9.75
Char-grilled marinated chicken served with salad and rice pilaf sprinkled with cinnamon.
|Fattoush
|$5.95
Mixed greens, Lebanese salata, and toasted seasoned pita chips, tossed in lemon juice, garlic, sumac, olive oil, and herbs.
|Dawali
|$4.95
Grape leaves stuffed with rice, chickpeas, tomatoes, and parsley, topped with Sittoo’s Dressing and feta cheese.
56 Kitchen (Mayfield Heights)
1433 SOM Center Rd, Mayfield Heights
|Classic Burger
|$9.00
|56 Philly Steak Sandwich
|$16.00
|Love Bird
|$14.00
Dante's Pizza
4176 Rocky River Dr, Cleveland
|SM BYO Pizza 9" (6 slice)
|$8.99
|Small Dinner Salad
|$4.99
|5 Wings
|$7.99
Best Gyros
2245 Lee Rd, Cleveland Heights
|Best Gyro
Our classic beef and lamb gyro meat or chicken served with lettuce, tomato and onion on grilled pita bread. Cucumber sauce on the side.
|Steak Philly
|$10.49
Grilled Philly steak, grilled onions, banana peppers, mayo and shredded cheese on a sub roll.
|3 Tenders
|$6.99
Three of our awesome chicken tenders and your favorite dipping sauce.
The Vegan Club
13228 Shaker Square, Cleveland
|Okra Fries
|$8.00
Chickpea battered Okra, cajun seasoning, cilantro-lime dipping sauce
|"Crab" Fries
|$12.00
Heart of palm and artichoke "crab", toasted nori flakes, creamy cheese sauce, everything bagel seasoning
|Crab Burger
|$14.00
Pretzel Burger Bun, Heart of Palm and Artichoke Pattie, Nori Flakes, Spicy Mayo, Crispy Onion Strings, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickled Carrots, Cilantro, Avocado
BEST GYROS
6629 Mayfield Rd, Mayfield Heights
|Fresh Cut Fries
|$3.99
Fresh cut fries
|Onion Rings
|$5.99
Crispy onion rings
|Festival Gyro
|$5.99
Festival size version of our traditional gyro. This one comes rolled up with the sauce right on it!
Vicinato Pizza & Restaurant
5080 Mayfield Road, Lyndhurst
|Char Chicken Salad
|$11.29
Iceberg lettuce topped with provolone cheese, tomatoes, black olives, & a sliced grilled chicken breast.
Served with your choice of dressing on the side. We throw in a slice of our delicious bread & butter.
|Chicken Parm Sandwich
|$10.99
Chicken cutlet sauteed & topped with melted cheese served with a side of our marinara sauce. One of a kind.
|FAMILY build your own
|$14.49
13" X 18" rectangle pizza cut into 12 square slices
Jacks Deli and Restaurant
14490 Cedar Rd, University Hts
|Reuben
|$15.95
|Chicken Noodle
|$5.25
|Corned Beef
|$14.95
Boaz Fresh Lebanese
2549 Lorain Ave, Cleveland
|Chicken Curry Rolled
|$6.99
curried chicken, tomatoes, peas, onions, banana peppers, tahini lemon dressing
|Chicken Shawarma Rolled
|$6.99
grilled marinated chicken, tomatoes, onions, sumac, pickled cucumbers and turnips, tahini lemon dressing, parsley
|French Fries
|$4.49
fried in peanut oil and seasoned with za'atar (an ancient Mid-East herb) vg gf n
The Grocery OHC
2600 Detroit Avenue, Cleveland
|Egg Cheese + Meat Wrap
|$8.00
|Grape Leaves - 6 pack
|$1.75
|Shaved Ham
|$10.00
Upper Crust
15631 PURITAS AVE, CLEVELAND
|12pc Boneless
|$10.00
|Detroit Crust
|$8.00
|American Pan
|$13.00
Gyro George
5690 Broadview Rd., Parma
|Jumbo Gyro
|$11.99
JUMBO GYRO
lots of gyro meat
lettuce tomatoes onions
special sauce
on a hot grilled pita
|Jojo Large
|$5.99
LARGE ORDER OF JOJOS
seasoned potato wedges
|Side of Gyro Sauce
|$1.00
GYRO SAUCE
aka special sauce
The Cleveland Corned Beef Co
5164 Pearl Rd, Parma
|Philly Cheese
|$6.99
|Hot N Spicy Sauce
|$0.49
|All Meat omelette
|$8.29
Subcity
17811 Euclid Ave, Cleveland
|10 Wings & Fries
|$12.99