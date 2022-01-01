Cleveland sandwich spots you'll love

Cleveland restaurants
Toast

Must-try sandwich spots in Cleveland

On the Rise Artisan Breads and Pastries image

SANDWICHES

On the Rise Artisan Breads and Pastries

3471 Fairmount Blvd, Cleveland Heights

Avg 4.6 (587 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon & Gruyere Bread - Available After 9AM!$3.50
These delightful little rolls are packed full of bacon and gruyere cheese.
French Epi$3.50
Same dough as our baguette, but cut to look like a stalk of wheat. About 7 pieces per loaf.
Traditional French Baguette$3.00
The best version of a French classic
More about On the Rise Artisan Breads and Pastries
Sittoo's image

 

Sittoo's

11365 Euclid Ave, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Spinach Pie$2.50
Our delicious spinach pie served with hummos and tabouli.
Shish Tawook Salad$8.75
Mixed greens, Lebanese salata, and char-grilled marinated chicken tenders, topped with calamata olives, tomato, and cucumber.
Chicken Shawarma Entrée$9.75
Char-grilled marinated chicken served with salad and rice pilaf sprinkled with cinnamon.
More about Sittoo's
Gyro George image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gyro George

3965 Lee Rd, Cleveland

Avg 3.9 (2693 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cleveland Special$11.99
CLEVELAND SPECIAL
2 hot pancakes
2 fresh cooked eggs
3 pork sausage links
(eggs shown with optional cheese)
Gyro & Eggs$12.99
GYRO AND EGGS
2 eggs homefries
texas toast gyro meat
Rise-N-Shine$10.99
RISE N SHINE
3 eggs ,homefries
3 pork sausage links
Texas toast
shown with optional juice and coffee
More about Gyro George
Sittoo's Playhouse Sq image

SANDWICHES • FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES

Sittoo's Playhouse Sq

1625 Euclid Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.6 (514 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Shawarma Entrée$9.75
Char-grilled marinated chicken served with salad and rice pilaf sprinkled with cinnamon.
Fattoush$5.95
Mixed greens, Lebanese salata, and toasted seasoned pita chips, tossed in lemon juice, garlic, sumac, olive oil, and herbs.
Dawali$4.95
Grape leaves stuffed with rice, chickpeas, tomatoes, and parsley, topped with Sittoo’s Dressing and feta cheese.
More about Sittoo's Playhouse Sq
56 Kitchen (Mayfield Heights) image

 

56 Kitchen (Mayfield Heights)

1433 SOM Center Rd, Mayfield Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Classic Burger$9.00
56 Philly Steak Sandwich$16.00
Love Bird$14.00
More about 56 Kitchen (Mayfield Heights)
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Dante's Pizza

4176 Rocky River Dr, Cleveland

Avg 4.5 (85 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SM BYO Pizza 9" (6 slice)$8.99
Small Dinner Salad$4.99
5 Wings$7.99
More about Dante's Pizza
Best Gyros image

PIZZA • GYROS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Best Gyros

2245 Lee Rd, Cleveland Heights

Avg 4.3 (4779 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Best Gyro
Our classic beef and lamb gyro meat or chicken served with lettuce, tomato and onion on grilled pita bread. Cucumber sauce on the side.
Steak Philly$10.49
Grilled Philly steak, grilled onions, banana peppers, mayo and shredded cheese on a sub roll.
3 Tenders$6.99
Three of our awesome chicken tenders and your favorite dipping sauce.
More about Best Gyros
The Vegan Club image

SANDWICHES

The Vegan Club

13228 Shaker Square, Cleveland

Avg 4.5 (71 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Okra Fries$8.00
Chickpea battered Okra, cajun seasoning, cilantro-lime dipping sauce
"Crab" Fries$12.00
Heart of palm and artichoke "crab", toasted nori flakes, creamy cheese sauce, everything bagel seasoning
Crab Burger$14.00
Pretzel Burger Bun, Heart of Palm and Artichoke Pattie, Nori Flakes, Spicy Mayo, Crispy Onion Strings, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickled Carrots, Cilantro, Avocado
More about The Vegan Club
BEST GYROS image

GYROS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

BEST GYROS

6629 Mayfield Rd, Mayfield Heights

Avg 4.4 (1921 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Fresh Cut Fries$3.99
Fresh cut fries
Onion Rings$5.99
Crispy onion rings
Festival Gyro$5.99
Festival size version of our traditional gyro. This one comes rolled up with the sauce right on it!
More about BEST GYROS
Vicinato Pizza & Restaurant image

 

Vicinato Pizza & Restaurant

5080 Mayfield Road, Lyndhurst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Char Chicken Salad$11.29
Iceberg lettuce topped with provolone cheese, tomatoes, black olives, & a sliced grilled chicken breast.
Served with your choice of dressing on the side. We throw in a slice of our delicious bread & butter.
Chicken Parm Sandwich$10.99
Chicken cutlet sauteed & topped with melted cheese served with a side of our marinara sauce. One of a kind.
FAMILY build your own$14.49
13" X 18" rectangle pizza cut into 12 square slices
More about Vicinato Pizza & Restaurant
Jacks Deli and Restaurant image

 

Jacks Deli and Restaurant

14490 Cedar Rd, University Hts

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Reuben$15.95
Chicken Noodle$5.25
Corned Beef$14.95
More about Jacks Deli and Restaurant
Boaz Fresh Lebanese image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Boaz Fresh Lebanese

2549 Lorain Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.6 (741 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Curry Rolled$6.99
curried chicken, tomatoes, peas, onions, banana peppers, tahini lemon dressing
Chicken Shawarma Rolled$6.99
grilled marinated chicken, tomatoes, onions, sumac, pickled cucumbers and turnips, tahini lemon dressing, parsley
French Fries$4.49
fried in peanut oil and seasoned with za'atar (an ancient Mid-East herb) vg gf n
More about Boaz Fresh Lebanese
The Grocery OHC image

 

The Grocery OHC

2600 Detroit Avenue, Cleveland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Egg Cheese + Meat Wrap$8.00
Grape Leaves - 6 pack$1.75
Shaved Ham$10.00
More about The Grocery OHC
Upper Crust image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Upper Crust

15631 PURITAS AVE, CLEVELAND

Avg 4.2 (234 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
12pc Boneless$10.00
Detroit Crust$8.00
American Pan$13.00
More about Upper Crust
Gyro George image

 

Gyro George

5690 Broadview Rd., Parma

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Jumbo Gyro$11.99
JUMBO GYRO
lots of gyro meat
lettuce tomatoes onions
special sauce
on a hot grilled pita
Jojo Large$5.99
LARGE ORDER OF JOJOS
seasoned potato wedges
Side of Gyro Sauce$1.00
GYRO SAUCE
aka special sauce
More about Gyro George
The Cleveland Corned Beef Co image

 

The Cleveland Corned Beef Co

5164 Pearl Rd, Parma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Philly Cheese$6.99
Hot N Spicy Sauce$0.49
All Meat omelette$8.29
More about The Cleveland Corned Beef Co
Subcity image

CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Subcity

17811 Euclid Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4 (7443 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
10 Wings & Fries$12.99
More about Subcity
Inca Tea Cafe image

 

Inca Tea Cafe

5300 Riverside Drive, Cleveland

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Inca Tea Cafe
Adam's Place image

 

Adam's Place

681 E 200TH ST, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
More about Adam's Place

