Cleveland dessert & ice cream spots you'll love

SANDWICHES
On the Rise Artisan Breads and Pastries
3471 Fairmount Blvd, Cleveland Heights
|Popular items
|Bacon & Gruyere Bread - Available After 9AM!
|$3.50
These delightful little rolls are packed full of bacon and gruyere cheese.
|French Epi
|$3.50
Same dough as our baguette, but cut to look like a stalk of wheat. About 7 pieces per loaf.
|Traditional French Baguette
|$3.00
The best version of a French classic
SANDWICHES
The Vegan Club
13228 Shaker Square, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Okra Fries
|$8.00
Chickpea battered Okra, cajun seasoning, cilantro-lime dipping sauce
|"Crab" Fries
|$12.00
Heart of palm and artichoke "crab", toasted nori flakes, creamy cheese sauce, everything bagel seasoning
|Crab Burger
|$14.00
Pretzel Burger Bun, Heart of Palm and Artichoke Pattie, Nori Flakes, Spicy Mayo, Crispy Onion Strings, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickled Carrots, Cilantro, Avocado
Chimi
1975 Lee Road, Cleveland Heights
|Popular items
|Sautéed Shrimp
|$18.00
(6pc) garlic, olive oil, butter
|Homemade Eggnog Kit
|$20.00
hartzler milk, organic eggs, spiced cognac syrup. gingersnap, recipe
|julia child: winter edition
|$59.00
CAESAR SALAD
romaine hearts, baguette croutons, parmesan reggiano
BEEF BOURGUIGNON
red wine jus, carrots, pearl onions, mushrooms
POTATOES AU GRATIN
idaho potatoes, cream, gruyere cheese
FLOATING ISLAND
custard sauce, toasted meringue, almonds, raspberries
Batuqui, The Flavor of Brasil
12706 Larchmere Blvd, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Coconut Butter Cake
|$8.00
With Creme Anglaise, Whipped Cream and Toasted Coconut
|Feijoada (GF)
|$30.00
The Brazilian party dish – black beans simmered with locally sourced bacon, ham, beef, smoked pork loin, smoked kielbasa, and imported linguiça. Served with Brazilian rice, farofa, sautéed collard greens and tomato relish
|Xim Xim (GF, DF)
|$28.00
Brazilian stew with chicken, palm oil, coconut milk, & carrots, served over white rice & topped with roasted peanuts
La Pizzeria & Gelatoria
2188 Murray Hill Rd Frnt, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Gigi's Veggie 8 Cut
|$14.99
|Agilo e Olio (White Sauce 20-Cut
|$15.99
|Agilo e Olio (White Sauce 12-Cut
|$12.99