Cleveland dessert & ice cream spots you'll love

Must-try dessert & ice cream spots in Cleveland

On the Rise Artisan Breads and Pastries image

SANDWICHES

On the Rise Artisan Breads and Pastries

3471 Fairmount Blvd, Cleveland Heights

Avg 4.6 (587 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon & Gruyere Bread - Available After 9AM!$3.50
These delightful little rolls are packed full of bacon and gruyere cheese.
French Epi$3.50
Same dough as our baguette, but cut to look like a stalk of wheat. About 7 pieces per loaf.
Traditional French Baguette$3.00
The best version of a French classic
More about On the Rise Artisan Breads and Pastries
The Vegan Club image

SANDWICHES

The Vegan Club

13228 Shaker Square, Cleveland

Avg 4.5 (71 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Okra Fries$8.00
Chickpea battered Okra, cajun seasoning, cilantro-lime dipping sauce
"Crab" Fries$12.00
Heart of palm and artichoke "crab", toasted nori flakes, creamy cheese sauce, everything bagel seasoning
Crab Burger$14.00
Pretzel Burger Bun, Heart of Palm and Artichoke Pattie, Nori Flakes, Spicy Mayo, Crispy Onion Strings, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickled Carrots, Cilantro, Avocado
More about The Vegan Club
Chimi image

 

Chimi

1975 Lee Road, Cleveland Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sautéed Shrimp$18.00
(6pc) garlic, olive oil, butter
Homemade Eggnog Kit$20.00
hartzler milk, organic eggs, spiced cognac syrup. gingersnap, recipe
julia child: winter edition$59.00
CAESAR SALAD
romaine hearts, baguette croutons, parmesan reggiano
BEEF BOURGUIGNON
red wine jus, carrots, pearl onions, mushrooms
POTATOES AU GRATIN
idaho potatoes, cream, gruyere cheese
FLOATING ISLAND
custard sauce, toasted meringue, almonds, raspberries
More about Chimi
Batuqui, The Flavor of Brasil image

 

Batuqui, The Flavor of Brasil

12706 Larchmere Blvd, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Coconut Butter Cake$8.00
With Creme Anglaise, Whipped Cream and Toasted Coconut
Feijoada (GF)$30.00
The Brazilian party dish – black beans simmered with locally sourced bacon, ham, beef, smoked pork loin, smoked kielbasa, and imported linguiça.  Served with Brazilian rice, farofa, sautéed collard greens and tomato relish
Xim Xim (GF, DF)$28.00
Brazilian stew with chicken, palm oil, coconut milk, & carrots, served over white rice & topped with roasted peanuts
More about Batuqui, The Flavor of Brasil
La Pizzeria & Gelatoria image

 

La Pizzeria & Gelatoria

2188 Murray Hill Rd Frnt, Cleveland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Gigi's Veggie 8 Cut$14.99
Agilo e Olio (White Sauce 20-Cut$15.99
Agilo e Olio (White Sauce 12-Cut$12.99
More about La Pizzeria & Gelatoria
Inca Tea Cafe image

 

Inca Tea Cafe

5300 Riverside Drive, Cleveland

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Inca Tea Cafe

