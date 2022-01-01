Cleveland Greek restaurants you'll love
Must-try Greek restaurants in Cleveland
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Gyro George
3965 Lee Rd, Cleveland
|Cleveland Special
|$11.99
CLEVELAND SPECIAL
2 hot pancakes
2 fresh cooked eggs
3 pork sausage links
(eggs shown with optional cheese)
|Gyro & Eggs
|$12.99
GYRO AND EGGS
2 eggs homefries
texas toast gyro meat
|Rise-N-Shine
|$10.99
RISE N SHINE
3 eggs ,homefries
3 pork sausage links
Texas toast
shown with optional juice and coffee
PIZZA • GYROS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Best Gyros
2245 Lee Rd, Cleveland Heights
|Best Gyro
Our classic beef and lamb gyro meat or chicken served with lettuce, tomato and onion on grilled pita bread. Cucumber sauce on the side.
|Steak Philly
|$10.49
Grilled Philly steak, grilled onions, banana peppers, mayo and shredded cheese on a sub roll.
|3 Tenders
|$6.99
Three of our awesome chicken tenders and your favorite dipping sauce.
GYROS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
BEST GYROS
6629 Mayfield Rd, Mayfield Heights
|Fresh Cut Fries
|$3.99
Fresh cut fries
|Onion Rings
|$5.99
Crispy onion rings
|Festival Gyro
|$5.99
Festival size version of our traditional gyro. This one comes rolled up with the sauce right on it!