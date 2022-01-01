Cleveland Greek restaurants you'll love

Go
Cleveland restaurants
Toast

Must-try Greek restaurants in Cleveland

Gyro George image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gyro George

3965 Lee Rd, Cleveland

Avg 3.9 (2693 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cleveland Special$11.99
CLEVELAND SPECIAL
2 hot pancakes
2 fresh cooked eggs
3 pork sausage links
(eggs shown with optional cheese)
Gyro & Eggs$12.99
GYRO AND EGGS
2 eggs homefries
texas toast gyro meat
Rise-N-Shine$10.99
RISE N SHINE
3 eggs ,homefries
3 pork sausage links
Texas toast
shown with optional juice and coffee
More about Gyro George
Best Gyros image

PIZZA • GYROS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Best Gyros

2245 Lee Rd, Cleveland Heights

Avg 4.3 (4779 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Best Gyro
Our classic beef and lamb gyro meat or chicken served with lettuce, tomato and onion on grilled pita bread. Cucumber sauce on the side.
Steak Philly$10.49
Grilled Philly steak, grilled onions, banana peppers, mayo and shredded cheese on a sub roll.
3 Tenders$6.99
Three of our awesome chicken tenders and your favorite dipping sauce.
More about Best Gyros
BEST GYROS image

GYROS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

BEST GYROS

6629 Mayfield Rd, Mayfield Heights

Avg 4.4 (1921 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Fresh Cut Fries$3.99
Fresh cut fries
Onion Rings$5.99
Crispy onion rings
Festival Gyro$5.99
Festival size version of our traditional gyro. This one comes rolled up with the sauce right on it!
More about BEST GYROS
Gyro George image

 

Gyro George

5690 Broadview Rd., Parma

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Jumbo Gyro$11.99
JUMBO GYRO
lots of gyro meat
lettuce tomatoes onions
special sauce
on a hot grilled pita
Jojo Large$5.99
LARGE ORDER OF JOJOS
seasoned potato wedges
Side of Gyro Sauce$1.00
GYRO SAUCE
aka special sauce
More about Gyro George

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Cleveland

Chicken Tenders

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Salad

Shawarma

Hummus

Tacos

Quesadillas

Pretzels

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Cleveland to explore

Ohio City

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Gateway District

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Detroit-Shoreway

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

East Bank

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Old Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Tremont

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Playhouse Square

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Cleveland to explore

Lakewood

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Beachwood

Avg 4 (23 restaurants)

Rocky River

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Euclid

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Maple Heights

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Bedford

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Independence

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Broadview Heights

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

North Royalton

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Akron

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Ashtabula

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston