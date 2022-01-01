Cleveland Italian restaurants you'll love

Must-try Italian restaurants in Cleveland

Sauced Wood Fired Pizza image

 

Sauced Wood Fired Pizza

21984 Lorain Road, Fairview Pk

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Godfather$16.00
Pepperoni, Salami, Sausage, Banana Peppers, and Onions - 12 Inch Pizza - 8 Slices
Pepperoni Bread$9.00
Fresh Pizza Dough stuffed with Pepperoni and Cheese, served with Dipping Sauce - Serves 2-3
Margherita$16.00
Fresh Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, and a Balsamic Drizzle - 12 Inch Pizza - 8 Slices
More about Sauced Wood Fired Pizza
Guarino’s Restaurant image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS

Guarino’s Restaurant

12309 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (1165 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Spaghetti & Meatballs$13.00
Solo Mio Pizza - Your choice of single topping (Pepperoni, Sausage, Tomato)$10.00
Carne Style Pizza - Variety of Cured Italian Meats$14.00
More about Guarino’s Restaurant
Il Rione Pizzeria image

 

Il Rione Pizzeria

1303 West 65th Street, Cleveland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
#6 SMALL Sausage Pie$19.00
Bianca Salad$9.00
#3 SMALL Green Pie$16.00
More about Il Rione Pizzeria
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Dante's Pizza

4176 Rocky River Dr, Cleveland

Avg 4.5 (85 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SM BYO Pizza 9" (6 slice)$8.99
Small Dinner Salad$4.99
5 Wings$7.99
More about Dante's Pizza
Pizzazz on the Circle image

PIZZA • PASTA • HAMBURGERS

Pizzazz on the Circle

20680 John Carroll Blvd, University Heights

Avg 4.3 (793 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Buffalo Wings$10.00
Available hot, medium, mild or BBQ or Cajun Dry Rub. Served with a side of dressing
** please choose *1* sauce type
Zucchini Fries$8.25
Fresh cut & hand breaded zucchini served with side of peppercorn ranch
Small Dinner Salad$5.00
iceberg lettuce, provolone cheese & pepperoni garnish
More about Pizzazz on the Circle
Sainato's at Rivergate image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Sainato's at Rivergate

1852 Columbus Rd, Cleveland

Avg 4.5 (1896 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Wedding Soup$4.50
Lg Build your Own Calzone$10.00
Fettuccine Alfredo$12.00
More about Sainato's at Rivergate
Pizza (216) image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pizza (216)

401 Euclid Ave., Cleveland

Avg 4 (826 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Large Margherita$21.00
Side Salad$4.00
Ranch$0.75
More about Pizza (216)
Omar's Pizza & Mediterranean Grill image

PIZZA

Omar's Pizza & Mediterranean Grill

22250 Lorain Rd, Fairview Park

Avg 4.3 (431 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Baba Ghannouj$6.00
Freshly made from scratch! Baba Ghannouj is served with one fresh baked pita. You may choose to add another pita and/or dipping veggies. Additional Pita breads may also be ordered from the "Soups & Sides" category
Hummus$6.00
Freshly made from scratch! Served with one fresh baked pita. You may choose to add another pita and/or dipping veggies. Additional pita breads may be ordered from the "Soups & Sides" category
Gyro$9.00
Sliced Gyro meat with tomato, red onion, and lettuce wrapped in a warm gyro pita and topped with tzatziki sauce and served with our famous french fries.
More about Omar's Pizza & Mediterranean Grill
Geraci's Restaurant image

PIZZA

Geraci's Restaurant

2266 Warrensville Center Rd, University Heights

Avg 3.7 (466 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Toasted Ravioli (6)$8.50
Choice of meat ravioli served w. a side of Geraci's sauce or cheese ravioli served w. a side of marinara sauce
Caesar Salad$10.50
Romaine lettuce, crouton, shaved parmesan & romano w. Caesar dressing
Chicken Wings (8)$12.50
Choice of house buffalo-pesto, buffalo or BBQ sauce
More about Geraci's Restaurant
Lago East Bank image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Lago East Bank

1091 W 10th St, Cleveland

Avg 4.2 (2157 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Choose 2$14.00
Choose two items.
Chopped$12.00
romaine, cherry tomato, cucumber, red onion, gorgonzola, creamy peppercorn
Wedding Soup$6.00
kale, meatballs, mire pois, chicken stock, acini di pepe
More about Lago East Bank
Ohio City Pizzeria image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Ohio City Pizzeria

3223 Lorain Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.5 (98 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
House Salad$6.00
Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, balsamic & herb vinaigrette
Cookies$1.00
Specify type: Chocolate Chip; Reese's Pieces; M&M;
Garlic Knots$6.00
Made with our pizza dough, served with red sauce
More about Ohio City Pizzeria
Crust image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SUBS

Crust

2258 Professor ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.5 (1060 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Truffle Fries$7.00
Parmesan, garlic, truffle oil. Comes with garlic mayo for dipping.
Caesar Salad$8.00
Tomato, shaved Parmesan, croutons, and Caesar dressing.
Mozzarella Balls$6.00
Deep fried pizza dough with mozzerella in the center. Comes with marana sauce.
More about Crust
Abo's Grill image

PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Abo's Grill

5288 Mayfield Rd, Lyndhurst

Avg 4.5 (982 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
House Salad$9.00
Clam Linguine$18.00
Ginger Ale$1.50
More about Abo's Grill
Bar Cento image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Bar Cento

1948 W 25th St, Cleveland

Avg 4.6 (882 reviews)
Takeout
More about Bar Cento

