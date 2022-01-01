Cleveland Italian restaurants you'll love
Sauced Wood Fired Pizza
21984 Lorain Road, Fairview Pk
Popular items
Godfather
$16.00
Pepperoni, Salami, Sausage, Banana Peppers, and Onions - 12 Inch Pizza - 8 Slices
Pepperoni Bread
$9.00
Fresh Pizza Dough stuffed with Pepperoni and Cheese, served with Dipping Sauce - Serves 2-3
Margherita
$16.00
Fresh Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, and a Balsamic Drizzle - 12 Inch Pizza - 8 Slices
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS
Guarino’s Restaurant
12309 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland
Popular items
Spaghetti & Meatballs
$13.00
Solo Mio Pizza - Your choice of single topping (Pepperoni, Sausage, Tomato)
$10.00
Carne Style Pizza - Variety of Cured Italian Meats
$14.00
Il Rione Pizzeria
1303 West 65th Street, Cleveland
Popular items
#6 SMALL Sausage Pie
$19.00
Bianca Salad
$9.00
#3 SMALL Green Pie
$16.00
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Dante's Pizza
4176 Rocky River Dr, Cleveland
Popular items
SM BYO Pizza 9" (6 slice)
$8.99
Small Dinner Salad
$4.99
5 Wings
$7.99
PIZZA • PASTA • HAMBURGERS
Pizzazz on the Circle
20680 John Carroll Blvd, University Heights
Popular items
Buffalo Wings
$10.00
Available hot, medium, mild or BBQ or Cajun Dry Rub. Served with a side of dressing
** please choose *1* sauce type
Zucchini Fries
$8.25
Fresh cut & hand breaded zucchini served with side of peppercorn ranch
Small Dinner Salad
$5.00
iceberg lettuce, provolone cheese & pepperoni garnish
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Sainato's at Rivergate
1852 Columbus Rd, Cleveland
Popular items
Wedding Soup
$4.50
Lg Build your Own Calzone
$10.00
Fettuccine Alfredo
$12.00
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pizza (216)
401 Euclid Ave., Cleveland
Popular items
Large Margherita
$21.00
Side Salad
$4.00
Ranch
$0.75
PIZZA
Omar's Pizza & Mediterranean Grill
22250 Lorain Rd, Fairview Park
Popular items
Baba Ghannouj
$6.00
Freshly made from scratch! Baba Ghannouj is served with one fresh baked pita. You may choose to add another pita and/or dipping veggies. Additional Pita breads may also be ordered from the "Soups & Sides" category
Hummus
$6.00
Freshly made from scratch! Served with one fresh baked pita. You may choose to add another pita and/or dipping veggies. Additional pita breads may be ordered from the "Soups & Sides" category
Gyro
$9.00
Sliced Gyro meat with tomato, red onion, and lettuce wrapped in a warm gyro pita and topped with tzatziki sauce and served with our famous french fries.
PIZZA
Geraci's Restaurant
2266 Warrensville Center Rd, University Heights
Popular items
Toasted Ravioli (6)
$8.50
Choice of meat ravioli served w. a side of Geraci's sauce or cheese ravioli served w. a side of marinara sauce
Caesar Salad
$10.50
Romaine lettuce, crouton, shaved parmesan & romano w. Caesar dressing
Chicken Wings (8)
$12.50
Choice of house buffalo-pesto, buffalo or BBQ sauce
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Lago East Bank
1091 W 10th St, Cleveland
Popular items
Choose 2
$14.00
Choose two items.
Chopped
$12.00
romaine, cherry tomato, cucumber, red onion, gorgonzola, creamy peppercorn
Wedding Soup
$6.00
kale, meatballs, mire pois, chicken stock, acini di pepe
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Ohio City Pizzeria
3223 Lorain Ave, Cleveland
Popular items
House Salad
$6.00
Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, balsamic & herb vinaigrette
Cookies
$1.00
Specify type: Chocolate Chip; Reese's Pieces; M&M;
Garlic Knots
$6.00
Made with our pizza dough, served with red sauce
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SUBS
Crust
2258 Professor ave, Cleveland
Popular items
Truffle Fries
$7.00
Parmesan, garlic, truffle oil. Comes with garlic mayo for dipping.
Caesar Salad
$8.00
Tomato, shaved Parmesan, croutons, and Caesar dressing.
Mozzarella Balls
$6.00
Deep fried pizza dough with mozzerella in the center. Comes with marana sauce.
PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Abo's Grill
5288 Mayfield Rd, Lyndhurst
Popular items
House Salad
$9.00
Clam Linguine
$18.00
Ginger Ale
$1.50