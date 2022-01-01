Cleveland juice & smoothie spots you'll love

Must-try juice & smoothie spots in Cleveland

Boaz Fresh Lebanese image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Boaz Fresh Lebanese

20630 John Carroll Blvd, University Heights

Avg 5 (18 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tawook Rolled$6.99
grilled marinated chicken, tomatoes, pickled cucumbers and turnips, garlic sauce
Hummus$5.99
chickpeas pureed with tahini and lemon juice vg gf
Spicy Cauliflower$5.49
florets friend in peanut oil, sprinkled with herbs and spices, topped with tahini lemon dressing and hot sauce vg gf n
Aladdin's Eatery image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Aladdin's Eatery

12447 Cedar Rd, Cleveland Heights

Avg 4.5 (725 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Shawarma Rolled$7.95
Grilled, seasoned chicken thigh, tomatoes, onions, and Tahini Lemon dressing
Hummus
Vegan, Gluten-Free. A creamy blend of chickpeas puréed with tahini and lemon juice drizzled with extra virgin olive oil
Shish Tawook Rolled$7.95
Grilled chicken tenders, sliced tomatoes, turnips, pickles, and our famous Garlic Sauce
TownHall image

SMOOTHIES

TownHall

1909 W 25TH ST, Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (4138 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Beef Bone Broth$3.75
Made with 100% grass-fed beef, fresh organic vegetables, and a touch of ginger
Brussel Sprouts$5.00
Calabrian Chile - Nut Mix | Avocado Oil | Rice Wine Vinegar | Nutritional Yeast
Grilled Cheese Bars & Soup$11.00
Sour Dough | Herbed Butter | Organic Cheese | Arugula | Peppadews | Tomato Bisque
Add Bacon or Avocado +$2
Boaz Fresh Lebanese image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Boaz Fresh Lebanese

2549 Lorain Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.6 (741 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Curry Rolled$6.99
curried chicken, tomatoes, peas, onions, banana peppers, tahini lemon dressing
Chicken Shawarma Rolled$6.99
grilled marinated chicken, tomatoes, onions, sumac, pickled cucumbers and turnips, tahini lemon dressing, parsley
French Fries$4.49
fried in peanut oil and seasoned with za'atar (an ancient Mid-East herb) vg gf n
The Grocery OHC image

 

The Grocery OHC

2600 Detroit Avenue, Cleveland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Egg Cheese + Meat Wrap$8.00
Grape Leaves - 6 pack$1.75
Shaved Ham$10.00
