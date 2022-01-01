Cleveland juice & smoothie spots you'll love
More about Boaz Fresh Lebanese
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Boaz Fresh Lebanese
20630 John Carroll Blvd, University Heights
|Popular items
|Tawook Rolled
|$6.99
grilled marinated chicken, tomatoes, pickled cucumbers and turnips, garlic sauce
|Hummus
|$5.99
chickpeas pureed with tahini and lemon juice vg gf
|Spicy Cauliflower
|$5.49
florets friend in peanut oil, sprinkled with herbs and spices, topped with tahini lemon dressing and hot sauce vg gf n
More about Aladdin's Eatery
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Aladdin's Eatery
12447 Cedar Rd, Cleveland Heights
|Popular items
|Chicken Shawarma Rolled
|$7.95
Grilled, seasoned chicken thigh, tomatoes, onions, and Tahini Lemon dressing
|Hummus
Vegan, Gluten-Free. A creamy blend of chickpeas puréed with tahini and lemon juice drizzled with extra virgin olive oil
|Shish Tawook Rolled
|$7.95
Grilled chicken tenders, sliced tomatoes, turnips, pickles, and our famous Garlic Sauce
More about TownHall
SMOOTHIES
TownHall
1909 W 25TH ST, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Beef Bone Broth
|$3.75
Made with 100% grass-fed beef, fresh organic vegetables, and a touch of ginger
|Brussel Sprouts
|$5.00
Calabrian Chile - Nut Mix | Avocado Oil | Rice Wine Vinegar | Nutritional Yeast
|Grilled Cheese Bars & Soup
|$11.00
Sour Dough | Herbed Butter | Organic Cheese | Arugula | Peppadews | Tomato Bisque
Add Bacon or Avocado +$2
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Boaz Fresh Lebanese
2549 Lorain Ave, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Chicken Curry Rolled
|$6.99
curried chicken, tomatoes, peas, onions, banana peppers, tahini lemon dressing
|Chicken Shawarma Rolled
|$6.99
grilled marinated chicken, tomatoes, onions, sumac, pickled cucumbers and turnips, tahini lemon dressing, parsley
|French Fries
|$4.49
fried in peanut oil and seasoned with za'atar (an ancient Mid-East herb) vg gf n