Cleveland Latin American restaurants you'll love
Must-try Latin American restaurants in Cleveland
More about Twisted Taino Restaurant
Twisted Taino Restaurant
5633 Pearl Rd, Parma
|Popular items
|Stuffed Mofongo
|$14.49
Enjoy from a variety of Mofongos that are made gracefully for every taste bud. Mashed Fried Green Plantains with Garlic Oil & Bacon stuffed with choice of protein topped with Poblano Cheese Sauce & side salad.
|Twisted Tostones, Maduros & Fries
|$9.99
Crispy Plantain Chips topped with meat of choice, Creamy Poblano Cheese Sauce, Mozzarella, French Fried Onions, Sweet & Spicy BBQ, Bacon, House Garlic Sauce, Buttermilk Ranch, Avocado Based Jaramillo Sauce
|Twisted Quesadillas
|$8.99
Flour Tortilla filled w. Melted Queso Blanco, Creole Chicken, House Garlic Sauce & Guava Habanero Sauce served w. Sour Cream.
More about Irie Jamaican Kitchen - (WEST SIDE) Old Brooklyn
Irie Jamaican Kitchen - (WEST SIDE) Old Brooklyn
4162 Pearl Rd, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Chicken Patty
|$2.50
|Cornbread
|$2.00
|Beef Patty
|$2.50
More about Irie Jamaican Kitchen (EAST SIDE) EUCLID
Irie Jamaican Kitchen (EAST SIDE) EUCLID
621 E 185th St, Euclid
|Popular items
|Half & Half Box
|$11.00
|Cornbread
|$2.00
|Mac & Cheese
|$3.00
More about Gually's Bakery & Restaurant
Gually's Bakery & Restaurant
6201 Denison Ave, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Gually’s Burger
|$8.00
Italian Sausage Patty, Lettuce(Lechuga), Tomatoes(Tomate), Cheddar Cheese, Mayo, Potatoes Sticks, Pico De Gallo, Gually's Special Sauce
|Cuban Sandwich
|$8.75
Water Bread (PanDeAgua), Mayo, Mustard (Mustasa), Pickles (Pepinillos), Swiss Cheese (Queso Suizo), Pork (Pernil), Ham (Jamon).
|Pork Sandwich (Pernil)
|$8.50
Water Bread (Pan De Agua) or Sweet Bread (Pan Sobao) <> Mayo, Swiss Cheese (Queso Suizo), Lettuce (Lechuga), Tomatoes (Tomates), Pork (Pernil).
More about El Rinconcito Chapin
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
El Rinconcito Chapin
3330 Broadview Rd, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Burrito
|Pupusa - Cheese
|$2.50
|Taco - Shrimp
|$3.00
More about Cilantro Taqueria
BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Cilantro Taqueria
2783 Euclid Heights Blvd, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Mexican St Corn
|$3.99
Corn on the cob (sweet) w mayonnaise, cotija cheese & Tajín spice
|Chips & Queso
|$5.99
Corn chips & melted queso dip (8 oz)
|Quesabirria Tacos (3) w Consommé
|$12.99
3 beef, cheese, onion & cilantro quesabirria-style tacos and 12 oz of consommé soup w onion & cilantro.
More about Batuqui, The Flavor of Brasil
Batuqui, The Flavor of Brasil
12706 Larchmere Blvd, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Coconut Butter Cake
|$8.00
With Creme Anglaise, Whipped Cream and Toasted Coconut
|Feijoada (GF)
|$30.00
The Brazilian party dish – black beans simmered with locally sourced bacon, ham, beef, smoked pork loin, smoked kielbasa, and imported linguiça. Served with Brazilian rice, farofa, sautéed collard greens and tomato relish
|Xim Xim (GF, DF)
|$28.00
Brazilian stew with chicken, palm oil, coconut milk, & carrots, served over white rice & topped with roasted peanuts