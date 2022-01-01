Cleveland Latin American restaurants you'll love

Twisted Taino Restaurant image

 

Twisted Taino Restaurant

5633 Pearl Rd, Parma

Avg 4.5 (343 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Stuffed Mofongo$14.49
Enjoy from a variety of Mofongos that are made gracefully for every taste bud. Mashed Fried Green Plantains with Garlic Oil & Bacon stuffed with choice of protein topped with Poblano Cheese Sauce & side salad.
Twisted Tostones, Maduros & Fries$9.99
Crispy Plantain Chips topped with meat of choice, Creamy Poblano Cheese Sauce, Mozzarella, French Fried Onions, Sweet & Spicy BBQ, Bacon, House Garlic Sauce, Buttermilk Ranch, Avocado Based Jaramillo Sauce
Twisted Quesadillas$8.99
Flour Tortilla filled w. Melted Queso Blanco, Creole Chicken, House Garlic Sauce & Guava Habanero Sauce served w. Sour Cream.
More about Twisted Taino Restaurant
Irie Jamaican Kitchen - (WEST SIDE) Old Brooklyn image

 

Irie Jamaican Kitchen - (WEST SIDE) Old Brooklyn

4162 Pearl Rd, Cleveland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Patty$2.50
Cornbread$2.00
Beef Patty$2.50
More about Irie Jamaican Kitchen - (WEST SIDE) Old Brooklyn
Irie Jamaican Kitchen (EAST SIDE) EUCLID image

 

Irie Jamaican Kitchen (EAST SIDE) EUCLID

621 E 185th St, Euclid

Avg 4.5 (1009 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Half & Half Box$11.00
Cornbread$2.00
Mac & Cheese$3.00
More about Irie Jamaican Kitchen (EAST SIDE) EUCLID
Gually's Bakery & Restaurant image

 

Gually's Bakery & Restaurant

6201 Denison Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (239 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Gually’s Burger$8.00
Italian Sausage Patty, Lettuce(Lechuga), Tomatoes(Tomate), Cheddar Cheese, Mayo, Potatoes Sticks, Pico De Gallo, Gually's Special Sauce
Cuban Sandwich$8.75
Water Bread (PanDeAgua), Mayo, Mustard (Mustasa), Pickles (Pepinillos), Swiss Cheese (Queso Suizo), Pork (Pernil), Ham (Jamon).
Pork Sandwich (Pernil)$8.50
Water Bread (Pan De Agua) or Sweet Bread (Pan Sobao) <> Mayo, Swiss Cheese (Queso Suizo), Lettuce (Lechuga), Tomatoes (Tomates), Pork (Pernil).
More about Gually's Bakery & Restaurant
El Rinconcito Chapin image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

El Rinconcito Chapin

3330 Broadview Rd, Cleveland

Avg 4.6 (627 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Burrito
Pupusa - Cheese$2.50
Taco - Shrimp$3.00
More about El Rinconcito Chapin
Cilantro Taqueria image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Cilantro Taqueria

2783 Euclid Heights Blvd, Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (3400 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mexican St Corn$3.99
Corn on the cob (sweet) w mayonnaise, cotija cheese & Tajín spice
Chips & Queso$5.99
Corn chips & melted queso dip (8 oz)
Quesabirria Tacos (3) w Consommé$12.99
3 beef, cheese, onion & cilantro quesabirria-style tacos and 12 oz of consommé soup w onion & cilantro.
More about Cilantro Taqueria
Batuqui, The Flavor of Brasil image

 

Batuqui, The Flavor of Brasil

12706 Larchmere Blvd, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Coconut Butter Cake$8.00
With Creme Anglaise, Whipped Cream and Toasted Coconut
Feijoada (GF)$30.00
The Brazilian party dish – black beans simmered with locally sourced bacon, ham, beef, smoked pork loin, smoked kielbasa, and imported linguiça.  Served with Brazilian rice, farofa, sautéed collard greens and tomato relish
Xim Xim (GF, DF)$28.00
Brazilian stew with chicken, palm oil, coconut milk, & carrots, served over white rice & topped with roasted peanuts
More about Batuqui, The Flavor of Brasil
Cleveland Mofongo Latin Grill image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cleveland Mofongo Latin Grill

11621 Lorain Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.5 (2852 reviews)
Takeout
More about Cleveland Mofongo Latin Grill

