Cleveland Mediterranean restaurants you'll love

Aladdin's Eatery image

 

Aladdin's Eatery

18334 E. Bagley Rd, Middleburg Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Genie's Combo Plate$12.50
Contains Nuts. Chicken mishwi on a bed of seasoned brown rice with vermicelli; served with lebanese salata, hummus, lightly fried cauliflower florets drizzled with tahini lemon dressing, and turnips
Tabouli
Vegan. A delicate mixture of chopped parsley, sweet onions, diced tomatoes, bulgur, lemon juice, extra virgin olive oil, and fine herbs
Hummus
Vegan, Gluten-Free. A creamy blend of chickpeas puréed with tahini and lemon juice drizzled with extra virgin olive oil
Anatolia Cafe image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN

Anatolia Cafe

2270 Lee Rd, Cleveland Heights

Avg 4.3 (1542 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Red Lentil Soup$7.00
Pureed red lentils .. Veggie
Bag of Pita$4.00
Filet Mignon Kebab$22.00
Best Gyros image

PIZZA • GYROS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Best Gyros

2245 Lee Rd, Cleveland Heights

Avg 4.3 (4779 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Best Gyro
Our classic beef and lamb gyro meat or chicken served with lettuce, tomato and onion on grilled pita bread. Cucumber sauce on the side.
Steak Philly$10.49
Grilled Philly steak, grilled onions, banana peppers, mayo and shredded cheese on a sub roll.
3 Tenders$6.99
Three of our awesome chicken tenders and your favorite dipping sauce.
MOJO world eats & drink image

TAPAS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

MOJO world eats & drink

2196 Lee Road, Cleveland Heights

Avg 4.3 (53 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
SCALLOPS$14.00
WILD MUSHROOM POBLANO SOUP$8.50
RANGOONS$12.00
Zhug image

 

Zhug

12413 Cedar Rd, Cleveland

Avg 4.6 (147 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
butter roasted shrimp$15.00
garlic, pul biber chili, toast points —
honey roasted beets$15.00
spiced labneh, fried quinoa, mint— gf, veg
smoked pastrami shortrib$19.00
celery root purée — gf
Lunch by Caterology image

 

Lunch by Caterology

1413 East 9th Street, Cleveland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mediterranean Bowl$11.99
"Shawarma" Style Chicken, Brown Rice, Cucumber, Tomato, Onion, Feta, Grilled Vegetables, Kalamata Olives and Romesco Sauce. Served with Crispy "Pita" Chips. Choice of Yogurt Sauce or Dill Aioli. Veggie Option: Falafel
Summer Strawberry Salad$11.99
Marinated Chicken, Mixed Field Greens, Mandarin Oranges, Balsamic-Soaked Strawberries, Red Onion, Feta, Candied Almonds and Chia Seeds. Served with Raspberry Vinaigrette
Chicken Caesar Salad$10.99
Marinated Chicken, Caesar Lettuce Mix (Romaine, Kale, Shaved Brussels Sprouts), Tomato, Croutons and Shaved Parmesan. Served with Caesar Dressing. Substitute: Smoked Salmon Chunks +$3
Boaz Fresh Lebanese image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Boaz Fresh Lebanese

20630 John Carroll Blvd, University Heights

Avg 5 (18 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tawook Rolled$6.99
grilled marinated chicken, tomatoes, pickled cucumbers and turnips, garlic sauce
Hummus$5.99
chickpeas pureed with tahini and lemon juice vg gf
Spicy Cauliflower$5.49
florets friend in peanut oil, sprinkled with herbs and spices, topped with tahini lemon dressing and hot sauce vg gf n
Omar's Pizza & Mediterranean Grill image

PIZZA

Omar's Pizza & Mediterranean Grill

22250 Lorain Rd, Fairview Park

Avg 4.3 (431 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Baba Ghannouj$6.00
Freshly made from scratch! Baba Ghannouj is served with one fresh baked pita. You may choose to add another pita and/or dipping veggies. Additional Pita breads may also be ordered from the "Soups & Sides" category
Hummus$6.00
Freshly made from scratch! Served with one fresh baked pita. You may choose to add another pita and/or dipping veggies. Additional pita breads may be ordered from the "Soups & Sides" category
Gyro$9.00
Sliced Gyro meat with tomato, red onion, and lettuce wrapped in a warm gyro pita and topped with tzatziki sauce and served with our famous french fries.
Aladdin's Eatery image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Aladdin's Eatery

12447 Cedar Rd, Cleveland Heights

Avg 4.5 (725 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Shawarma Rolled$7.95
Grilled, seasoned chicken thigh, tomatoes, onions, and Tahini Lemon dressing
Hummus
Vegan, Gluten-Free. A creamy blend of chickpeas puréed with tahini and lemon juice drizzled with extra virgin olive oil
Shish Tawook Rolled$7.95
Grilled chicken tenders, sliced tomatoes, turnips, pickles, and our famous Garlic Sauce
Chimi image

 

Chimi

1975 Lee Road, Cleveland Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sautéed Shrimp$18.00
(6pc) garlic, olive oil, butter
Homemade Eggnog Kit$20.00
hartzler milk, organic eggs, spiced cognac syrup. gingersnap, recipe
julia child: winter edition$59.00
CAESAR SALAD
romaine hearts, baguette croutons, parmesan reggiano
BEEF BOURGUIGNON
red wine jus, carrots, pearl onions, mushrooms
POTATOES AU GRATIN
idaho potatoes, cream, gruyere cheese
FLOATING ISLAND
custard sauce, toasted meringue, almonds, raspberries
Boaz Fresh Lebanese image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Boaz Fresh Lebanese

2549 Lorain Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.6 (741 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Curry Rolled$6.99
curried chicken, tomatoes, peas, onions, banana peppers, tahini lemon dressing
Chicken Shawarma Rolled$6.99
grilled marinated chicken, tomatoes, onions, sumac, pickled cucumbers and turnips, tahini lemon dressing, parsley
French Fries$4.49
fried in peanut oil and seasoned with za'atar (an ancient Mid-East herb) vg gf n
El Rinconcito Chapin image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

El Rinconcito Chapin

3330 Broadview Rd, Cleveland

Avg 4.6 (627 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Burrito
Pupusa - Cheese$2.50
Taco - Shrimp$3.00
