Cleveland Mediterranean restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mediterranean restaurants in Cleveland
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Aladdin's Eatery
18334 E. Bagley Rd, Middleburg Heights
|Popular items
|Genie's Combo Plate
|$12.50
Contains Nuts. Chicken mishwi on a bed of seasoned brown rice with vermicelli; served with lebanese salata, hummus, lightly fried cauliflower florets drizzled with tahini lemon dressing, and turnips
|Tabouli
Vegan. A delicate mixture of chopped parsley, sweet onions, diced tomatoes, bulgur, lemon juice, extra virgin olive oil, and fine herbs
|Hummus
Vegan, Gluten-Free. A creamy blend of chickpeas puréed with tahini and lemon juice drizzled with extra virgin olive oil
More about Anatolia Cafe
SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN
Anatolia Cafe
2270 Lee Rd, Cleveland Heights
|Popular items
|Red Lentil Soup
|$7.00
Pureed red lentils .. Veggie
|Bag of Pita
|$4.00
|Filet Mignon Kebab
|$22.00
More about Best Gyros
PIZZA • GYROS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Best Gyros
2245 Lee Rd, Cleveland Heights
|Popular items
|Best Gyro
Our classic beef and lamb gyro meat or chicken served with lettuce, tomato and onion on grilled pita bread. Cucumber sauce on the side.
|Steak Philly
|$10.49
Grilled Philly steak, grilled onions, banana peppers, mayo and shredded cheese on a sub roll.
|3 Tenders
|$6.99
Three of our awesome chicken tenders and your favorite dipping sauce.
More about MOJO world eats & drink
TAPAS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
MOJO world eats & drink
2196 Lee Road, Cleveland Heights
|Popular items
|SCALLOPS
|$14.00
|WILD MUSHROOM POBLANO SOUP
|$8.50
|RANGOONS
|$12.00
More about Zhug
Zhug
12413 Cedar Rd, Cleveland
|Popular items
|butter roasted shrimp
|$15.00
garlic, pul biber chili, toast points —
|honey roasted beets
|$15.00
spiced labneh, fried quinoa, mint— gf, veg
|smoked pastrami shortrib
|$19.00
celery root purée — gf
More about Lunch by Caterology
Lunch by Caterology
1413 East 9th Street, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Mediterranean Bowl
|$11.99
"Shawarma" Style Chicken, Brown Rice, Cucumber, Tomato, Onion, Feta, Grilled Vegetables, Kalamata Olives and Romesco Sauce. Served with Crispy "Pita" Chips. Choice of Yogurt Sauce or Dill Aioli. Veggie Option: Falafel
|Summer Strawberry Salad
|$11.99
Marinated Chicken, Mixed Field Greens, Mandarin Oranges, Balsamic-Soaked Strawberries, Red Onion, Feta, Candied Almonds and Chia Seeds. Served with Raspberry Vinaigrette
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$10.99
Marinated Chicken, Caesar Lettuce Mix (Romaine, Kale, Shaved Brussels Sprouts), Tomato, Croutons and Shaved Parmesan. Served with Caesar Dressing. Substitute: Smoked Salmon Chunks +$3
More about Boaz Fresh Lebanese
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Boaz Fresh Lebanese
20630 John Carroll Blvd, University Heights
|Popular items
|Tawook Rolled
|$6.99
grilled marinated chicken, tomatoes, pickled cucumbers and turnips, garlic sauce
|Hummus
|$5.99
chickpeas pureed with tahini and lemon juice vg gf
|Spicy Cauliflower
|$5.49
florets friend in peanut oil, sprinkled with herbs and spices, topped with tahini lemon dressing and hot sauce vg gf n
More about Omar's Pizza & Mediterranean Grill
PIZZA
Omar's Pizza & Mediterranean Grill
22250 Lorain Rd, Fairview Park
|Popular items
|Baba Ghannouj
|$6.00
Freshly made from scratch! Baba Ghannouj is served with one fresh baked pita. You may choose to add another pita and/or dipping veggies. Additional Pita breads may also be ordered from the "Soups & Sides" category
|Hummus
|$6.00
Freshly made from scratch! Served with one fresh baked pita. You may choose to add another pita and/or dipping veggies. Additional pita breads may be ordered from the "Soups & Sides" category
|Gyro
|$9.00
Sliced Gyro meat with tomato, red onion, and lettuce wrapped in a warm gyro pita and topped with tzatziki sauce and served with our famous french fries.
More about Aladdin's Eatery
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Aladdin's Eatery
12447 Cedar Rd, Cleveland Heights
|Popular items
|Chicken Shawarma Rolled
|$7.95
Grilled, seasoned chicken thigh, tomatoes, onions, and Tahini Lemon dressing
|Hummus
Vegan, Gluten-Free. A creamy blend of chickpeas puréed with tahini and lemon juice drizzled with extra virgin olive oil
|Shish Tawook Rolled
|$7.95
Grilled chicken tenders, sliced tomatoes, turnips, pickles, and our famous Garlic Sauce
More about Chimi
Chimi
1975 Lee Road, Cleveland Heights
|Popular items
|Sautéed Shrimp
|$18.00
(6pc) garlic, olive oil, butter
|Homemade Eggnog Kit
|$20.00
hartzler milk, organic eggs, spiced cognac syrup. gingersnap, recipe
|julia child: winter edition
|$59.00
CAESAR SALAD
romaine hearts, baguette croutons, parmesan reggiano
BEEF BOURGUIGNON
red wine jus, carrots, pearl onions, mushrooms
POTATOES AU GRATIN
idaho potatoes, cream, gruyere cheese
FLOATING ISLAND
custard sauce, toasted meringue, almonds, raspberries
More about Boaz Fresh Lebanese
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Boaz Fresh Lebanese
2549 Lorain Ave, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Chicken Curry Rolled
|$6.99
curried chicken, tomatoes, peas, onions, banana peppers, tahini lemon dressing
|Chicken Shawarma Rolled
|$6.99
grilled marinated chicken, tomatoes, onions, sumac, pickled cucumbers and turnips, tahini lemon dressing, parsley
|French Fries
|$4.49
fried in peanut oil and seasoned with za'atar (an ancient Mid-East herb) vg gf n