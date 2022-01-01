Cleveland Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Cleveland
More about Barrio
Barrio
2466 Fairmount Blvd, Cleveland Heights
|Popular items
|Corn Soft Shell
|$4.00
One taco on a soft corn tortilla(V, GF)
|Bowl with Cilantro-Lime Rice
|$7.00
Cilantro -Lime Rice (V, GF)
|Traditional Guacamole + Chips
|$6.50
housemade guacamole
More about MOMOCHO
MOMOCHO
1835 Fulton Rd, Cleveland
|Popular items
|CARNE ASADA
|$26.50
grilled + sliced butcher's steak | honey-chipotle mojo | papas bravas + black pepper pecorino | blistered shishitos | almond salsa macha (gf)
|TRADITIONAL GUACAMOLE
|$8.00
tradicional (vgn|gf)
|TAMALE FRITO
|$17.00
fried corn masa tamale | adobo + citrus braised pork carnitas | garlicky spinach + choclo | queso fresco | chile guajillo ranchero sauce (gf)
More about Barrio
TACOS
Barrio
503 Prospect Ave E, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Corn Hard Shell
|$4.00
One taco on a hard corn tortilla (V,GF)
|Barrio Box
|$11.00
Your choice of 2 El Jefe Selecciones Tacos with your choice of Chips + Guac or Queso
|Corn Soft Shell
|$4.00
One taco on a soft corn tortilla(V, GF)
More about La Fiesta
La Fiesta
783 Alpha Drive, Highland Heights
|Popular items
|Grande Burrito
|$10.00
Pick a protein to go with a scoop of white rice, a dash of black beans, lettuce, mild pico de gallo, corn salsa, sour cream and chihuahua cheese or choose your specific toppings
|Chimichanga
|$13.00
We take your custom burrito and flash fry it to crispy perfection. Pick a protein to go with a Bed of rice, a dash of beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, onions and sweet peppers, corn salsa, sour cream and cheese.
|Taco Salad
|$12.00
Pick a protein to go with a Bed of Salad, a dash of beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, onions and sweet peppers, corn salsa, sour cream and cheese in a fried crispy shell
More about Barrio
Barrio
806 Literary Rd, Tremont
|Popular items
|Stoner Shell
|$5.00
Flour soft + corn hard + queso + chorizo (D)
|Barrio Box
|$11.00
Your choice of 2 El Jefe Selecciones Tacos with your choice of Chips + Guac or Queso
|Bowl with Cilantro-Lime Rice
|$7.00
Cilantro -Lime Rice (V, GF)
More about Cilantro Taqueria
BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Cilantro Taqueria
2783 Euclid Heights Blvd, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Mexican St Corn
|$3.99
Corn on the cob (sweet) w mayonnaise, cotija cheese & Tajín spice
|Chips & Queso
|$5.99
Corn chips & melted queso dip (8 oz)
|Quesabirria Tacos (3) w Consommé
|$12.99
3 beef, cheese, onion & cilantro quesabirria-style tacos and 12 oz of consommé soup w onion & cilantro.