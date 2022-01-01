Cleveland Mexican restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Cleveland

Barrio image

 

Barrio

2466 Fairmount Blvd, Cleveland Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Corn Soft Shell$4.00
One taco on a soft corn tortilla(V, GF)
Bowl with Cilantro-Lime Rice$7.00
Cilantro -Lime Rice (V, GF)
Traditional Guacamole + Chips$6.50
housemade guacamole
More about Barrio
MOMOCHO image

 

MOMOCHO

1835 Fulton Rd, Cleveland

Avg 4.5 (2745 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CARNE ASADA$26.50
grilled + sliced butcher's steak | honey-chipotle mojo | papas bravas + black pepper pecorino | blistered shishitos | almond salsa macha (gf)
TRADITIONAL GUACAMOLE$8.00
tradicional (vgn|gf)
TAMALE FRITO$17.00
fried corn masa tamale | adobo + citrus braised pork carnitas | garlicky spinach + choclo | queso fresco | chile guajillo ranchero sauce (gf)
More about MOMOCHO
Barrio image

TACOS

Barrio

503 Prospect Ave E, Cleveland

Avg 4 (628 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Corn Hard Shell$4.00
One taco on a hard corn tortilla (V,GF)
Barrio Box$11.00
Your choice of 2 El Jefe Selecciones Tacos with your choice of Chips + Guac or Queso
Corn Soft Shell$4.00
One taco on a soft corn tortilla(V, GF)
More about Barrio
La Fiesta image

 

La Fiesta

783 Alpha Drive, Highland Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Grande Burrito$10.00
Pick a protein to go with a scoop of white rice, a dash of black beans, lettuce, mild pico de gallo, corn salsa, sour cream and chihuahua cheese or choose your specific toppings
Chimichanga$13.00
We take your custom burrito and flash fry it to crispy perfection. Pick a protein to go with a Bed of rice, a dash of beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, onions and sweet peppers, corn salsa, sour cream and cheese.
Taco Salad$12.00
Pick a protein to go with a Bed of Salad, a dash of beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, onions and sweet peppers, corn salsa, sour cream and cheese in a fried crispy shell
More about La Fiesta
Barrio image

 

Barrio

806 Literary Rd, Tremont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Stoner Shell$5.00
Flour soft + corn hard + queso + chorizo (D)
Barrio Box$11.00
Your choice of 2 El Jefe Selecciones Tacos with your choice of Chips + Guac or Queso
Bowl with Cilantro-Lime Rice$7.00
Cilantro -Lime Rice (V, GF)
More about Barrio
Cilantro Taqueria image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Cilantro Taqueria

2783 Euclid Heights Blvd, Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (3400 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mexican St Corn$3.99
Corn on the cob (sweet) w mayonnaise, cotija cheese & Tajín spice
Chips & Queso$5.99
Corn chips & melted queso dip (8 oz)
Quesabirria Tacos (3) w Consommé$12.99
3 beef, cheese, onion & cilantro quesabirria-style tacos and 12 oz of consommé soup w onion & cilantro.
More about Cilantro Taqueria

