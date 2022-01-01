Cleveland Middle Eastern restaurants you'll love

Must-try Middle Eastern restaurants in Cleveland

Sittoo's Playhouse Sq image

SANDWICHES • FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES

Sittoo's Playhouse Sq

1625 Euclid Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.6 (514 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Shawarma Entrée$9.75
Char-grilled marinated chicken served with salad and rice pilaf sprinkled with cinnamon.
Fattoush$5.95
Mixed greens, Lebanese salata, and toasted seasoned pita chips, tossed in lemon juice, garlic, sumac, olive oil, and herbs.
Dawali$4.95
Grape leaves stuffed with rice, chickpeas, tomatoes, and parsley, topped with Sittoo’s Dressing and feta cheese.
More about Sittoo's Playhouse Sq
Aladdin's Eatery image

 

Aladdin's Eatery

18334 E. Bagley Rd, Middleburg Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Genie's Combo Plate$12.50
Contains Nuts. Chicken mishwi on a bed of seasoned brown rice with vermicelli; served with lebanese salata, hummus, lightly fried cauliflower florets drizzled with tahini lemon dressing, and turnips
Tabouli
Vegan. A delicate mixture of chopped parsley, sweet onions, diced tomatoes, bulgur, lemon juice, extra virgin olive oil, and fine herbs
Hummus
Vegan, Gluten-Free. A creamy blend of chickpeas puréed with tahini and lemon juice drizzled with extra virgin olive oil
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Anatolia Cafe image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN

Anatolia Cafe

2270 Lee Rd, Cleveland Heights

Avg 4.3 (1542 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Red Lentil Soup$7.00
Pureed red lentils .. Veggie
Bag of Pita$4.00
Filet Mignon Kebab$22.00
More about Anatolia Cafe
Consumer pic

 

Pita Potle

21700 Miles Rd, Cleveland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Beef Shawarma Bowl$8.95
PITA BREAD$0.95
Falafel Roll$6.45
More about Pita Potle
Zhug image

 

Zhug

12413 Cedar Rd, Cleveland

Avg 4.6 (147 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
butter roasted shrimp$15.00
garlic, pul biber chili, toast points —
honey roasted beets$15.00
spiced labneh, fried quinoa, mint— gf, veg
smoked pastrami shortrib$19.00
celery root purée — gf
More about Zhug
Aladdin's Eatery image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Aladdin's Eatery

12447 Cedar Rd, Cleveland Heights

Avg 4.5 (725 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Shawarma Rolled$7.95
Grilled, seasoned chicken thigh, tomatoes, onions, and Tahini Lemon dressing
Hummus
Vegan, Gluten-Free. A creamy blend of chickpeas puréed with tahini and lemon juice drizzled with extra virgin olive oil
Shish Tawook Rolled$7.95
Grilled chicken tenders, sliced tomatoes, turnips, pickles, and our famous Garlic Sauce
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Aladdin's Eatery image

 

Aladdin's Eatery

775 Som Center, Mayfield Village

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Hummus Falafel Rolled$7.75
Vegan, Contains Nuts. Falafel and our award-winning Hummus with greens, tomatoes, turnips, and pickles 7
Flavor Savor Special $15.25
Contains Nuts. Chicken Mishwi and Beef Kafta on a bed of brown rice with vermicelli; served with greens, Hummus, and Falafel
Lentil$5.75
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Lentils, Swiss chard, celery, golden potatoes, and fresh garlic 4
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Aladdin's Eatery image

 

Aladdin's Eatery

9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.1 (82 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Dawali
Gluten-Free. Rolled grape leaves stuffed with rice, chickpeas, tomatoes, and parsley, topped with Aladdin’s dressing, feta, and chopped parsley
Vegetarian Combo$14.95
Vegan, Contains Nuts. A sampling of favorites! Hummus, Tabouli, Baba Gannouj, Falafel, and Dawali served with Tahini Lemon dressing and pita
Fattoush $9.95
Vegan. Chopped spinach and romaine, Lebanese Salata and pita chips seasoned with za’atar, tossed with lemon juice, garlic, sumac, extra virgin olive oil, and herbs
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Sittoo's Parma image

PIZZA • SALADS • FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES

Sittoo's Parma

5870 Ridge Rd, Parma

Avg 4.7 (3847 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Shish Tawook Salad$8.75
Mixed greens, Lebanese salata, and char-grilled marinated chicken tenders, topped with calamata olives, tomato, and cucumber.
French Fries$3.00
Seasoned Sittoo’s style.
Spinach Pie$2.50
Our delicious spinach pie served with hummos and tabouli.
More about Sittoo's Parma

