Cleveland Middle Eastern restaurants you'll love

SANDWICHES • FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES
Sittoo's Playhouse Sq
1625 Euclid Ave, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Chicken Shawarma Entrée
|$9.75
Char-grilled marinated chicken served with salad and rice pilaf sprinkled with cinnamon.
|Fattoush
|$5.95
Mixed greens, Lebanese salata, and toasted seasoned pita chips, tossed in lemon juice, garlic, sumac, olive oil, and herbs.
|Dawali
|$4.95
Grape leaves stuffed with rice, chickpeas, tomatoes, and parsley, topped with Sittoo’s Dressing and feta cheese.
Aladdin's Eatery
18334 E. Bagley Rd, Middleburg Heights
|Popular items
|Genie's Combo Plate
|$12.50
Contains Nuts. Chicken mishwi on a bed of seasoned brown rice with vermicelli; served with lebanese salata, hummus, lightly fried cauliflower florets drizzled with tahini lemon dressing, and turnips
|Tabouli
Vegan. A delicate mixture of chopped parsley, sweet onions, diced tomatoes, bulgur, lemon juice, extra virgin olive oil, and fine herbs
|Hummus
Vegan, Gluten-Free. A creamy blend of chickpeas puréed with tahini and lemon juice drizzled with extra virgin olive oil
SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN
Anatolia Cafe
2270 Lee Rd, Cleveland Heights
|Popular items
|Red Lentil Soup
|$7.00
Pureed red lentils .. Veggie
|Bag of Pita
|$4.00
|Filet Mignon Kebab
|$22.00
Pita Potle
21700 Miles Rd, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Beef Shawarma Bowl
|$8.95
|PITA BREAD
|$0.95
|Falafel Roll
|$6.45
Zhug
12413 Cedar Rd, Cleveland
|Popular items
|butter roasted shrimp
|$15.00
garlic, pul biber chili, toast points —
|honey roasted beets
|$15.00
spiced labneh, fried quinoa, mint— gf, veg
|smoked pastrami shortrib
|$19.00
celery root purée — gf
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Aladdin's Eatery
12447 Cedar Rd, Cleveland Heights
|Popular items
|Chicken Shawarma Rolled
|$7.95
Grilled, seasoned chicken thigh, tomatoes, onions, and Tahini Lemon dressing
|Hummus
Vegan, Gluten-Free. A creamy blend of chickpeas puréed with tahini and lemon juice drizzled with extra virgin olive oil
|Shish Tawook Rolled
|$7.95
Grilled chicken tenders, sliced tomatoes, turnips, pickles, and our famous Garlic Sauce
Aladdin's Eatery
775 Som Center, Mayfield Village
|Popular items
|Hummus Falafel Rolled
|$7.75
Vegan, Contains Nuts. Falafel and our award-winning Hummus with greens, tomatoes, turnips, and pickles 7
|Flavor Savor Special
|$15.25
Contains Nuts. Chicken Mishwi and Beef Kafta on a bed of brown rice with vermicelli; served with greens, Hummus, and Falafel
|Lentil
|$5.75
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Lentils, Swiss chard, celery, golden potatoes, and fresh garlic 4
Aladdin's Eatery
9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Dawali
Gluten-Free. Rolled grape leaves stuffed with rice, chickpeas, tomatoes, and parsley, topped with Aladdin’s dressing, feta, and chopped parsley
|Vegetarian Combo
|$14.95
Vegan, Contains Nuts. A sampling of favorites! Hummus, Tabouli, Baba Gannouj, Falafel, and Dawali served with Tahini Lemon dressing and pita
|Fattoush
|$9.95
Vegan. Chopped spinach and romaine, Lebanese Salata and pita chips seasoned with za’atar, tossed with lemon juice, garlic, sumac, extra virgin olive oil, and herbs
PIZZA • SALADS • FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES
Sittoo's Parma
5870 Ridge Rd, Parma
|Popular items
|Shish Tawook Salad
|$8.75
Mixed greens, Lebanese salata, and char-grilled marinated chicken tenders, topped with calamata olives, tomato, and cucumber.
|French Fries
|$3.00
Seasoned Sittoo’s style.
|Spinach Pie
|$2.50
Our delicious spinach pie served with hummos and tabouli.