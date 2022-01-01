Cleveland pizza restaurants you'll love

When you’re looking for a great pizza restaurant in Cleveland, you certainly don’t have a lack of options. You have dozens of places to choose from, and many of the highest-rated pizza places offer a variety of menu items instead of the classic pepperoni and cheese, extra cheese, that is. There are so many pizza restaurants in Cleveland and nearby Elyria that it's hard to decide where to eat. It's possible to go to a different pizza restaurant every week, and you still won't see them all within a year.

Even better, some places offer specialty pizzas and creative menu items aside from what you usually see. Have you ever tried a pizza with alfredo sauce instead of marinara or with blue cheese and buffalo sauce? If not, try one of these pizza restaurants, and you won't be disappointed. Best of all, you can find restaurants serving pizza in all parts of the city, especially along the waterfront, where many of the best places sit.

Must-try pizza restaurants in Cleveland

Sauced Wood Fired Pizza image

 

Sauced Wood Fired Pizza

21984 Lorain Road, Fairview Pk

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Godfather$16.00
Pepperoni, Salami, Sausage, Banana Peppers, and Onions - 12 Inch Pizza - 8 Slices
Pepperoni Bread$9.00
Fresh Pizza Dough stuffed with Pepperoni and Cheese, served with Dipping Sauce - Serves 2-3
Margherita$16.00
Fresh Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, and a Balsamic Drizzle - 12 Inch Pizza - 8 Slices
More about Sauced Wood Fired Pizza
56 Kitchen (Mayfield Heights) image

 

56 Kitchen (Mayfield Heights)

1433 SOM Center Rd, Mayfield Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Classic Burger$9.00
56 Philly Steak Sandwich$16.00
Love Bird$14.00
More about 56 Kitchen (Mayfield Heights)
Il Rione Pizzeria image

 

Il Rione Pizzeria

1303 West 65th Street, Cleveland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
#6 SMALL Sausage Pie$19.00
Bianca Salad$9.00
#3 SMALL Green Pie$16.00
More about Il Rione Pizzeria
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Dante's Pizza

4176 Rocky River Dr, Cleveland

Avg 4.5 (85 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SM BYO Pizza 9" (6 slice)$8.99
Small Dinner Salad$4.99
5 Wings$7.99
More about Dante's Pizza
Pizzazz on the Circle image

PIZZA • PASTA • HAMBURGERS

Pizzazz on the Circle

20680 John Carroll Blvd, University Heights

Avg 4.3 (793 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Buffalo Wings$10.00
Available hot, medium, mild or BBQ or Cajun Dry Rub. Served with a side of dressing
** please choose *1* sauce type
Zucchini Fries$8.25
Fresh cut & hand breaded zucchini served with side of peppercorn ranch
Small Dinner Salad$5.00
iceberg lettuce, provolone cheese & pepperoni garnish
More about Pizzazz on the Circle
Rock Creek Kitchen & Bar image

PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rock Creek Kitchen & Bar

7768 W 130th St, Middleburg hts

Avg 4.3 (896 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Steak Quesadilla$14.00
Loaded with Colbyjack cheese and fresh tomato served with salsa and sour cream.
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$12.00
Loaded with Colbyjack cheese and fresh tomato served with salsa and sour cream.
Turkey Reuben$11.50
Turkey, grilled rye bread with sauerkraut, Swiss, and thousand island dressing.
More about Rock Creek Kitchen & Bar
Saucy Brew Works image

 

Saucy Brew Works

2885 Detroit Avenue, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Medium Nashville Hot Chicken
saucy white BBQ, smoked cheese mix, hot crispy chicken, dill pickles, parsley, pecorino romano
Mac and Cheese
mozzarella, provolone, american, pecorino romano, parmesan bread crumb crust (add up to 2 toppings for $1 each)
Large Bees Knees
saucy red, spicy capicola, honey, mozzarella, oregano, pecorino romano
More about Saucy Brew Works
Cork-N-Bottle image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Cork-N-Bottle

6724 Mayfield Rd, Mayfield Heights

Avg 4.3 (1266 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Greek Wings (10)$13.00
Greek seasoning served w/ a lemon wedge
Large Pizza (12 cut)$13.00
Create your own..
Family Pizza (1/2 sheet)$16.00
Create your own..
More about Cork-N-Bottle
Sainato's at Rivergate image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Sainato's at Rivergate

1852 Columbus Rd, Cleveland

Avg 4.5 (1896 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Wedding Soup$4.50
Lg Build your Own Calzone$10.00
Fettuccine Alfredo$12.00
More about Sainato's at Rivergate
Pizza (216) image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pizza (216)

401 Euclid Ave., Cleveland

Avg 4 (826 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Large Margherita$21.00
Side Salad$4.00
Ranch$0.75
More about Pizza (216)
Lunch by Caterology image

 

Lunch by Caterology

1413 East 9th Street, Cleveland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mediterranean Bowl$11.99
"Shawarma" Style Chicken, Brown Rice, Cucumber, Tomato, Onion, Feta, Grilled Vegetables, Kalamata Olives and Romesco Sauce. Served with Crispy "Pita" Chips. Choice of Yogurt Sauce or Dill Aioli. Veggie Option: Falafel
Summer Strawberry Salad$11.99
Marinated Chicken, Mixed Field Greens, Mandarin Oranges, Balsamic-Soaked Strawberries, Red Onion, Feta, Candied Almonds and Chia Seeds. Served with Raspberry Vinaigrette
Chicken Caesar Salad$10.99
Marinated Chicken, Caesar Lettuce Mix (Romaine, Kale, Shaved Brussels Sprouts), Tomato, Croutons and Shaved Parmesan. Served with Caesar Dressing. Substitute: Smoked Salmon Chunks +$3
More about Lunch by Caterology
Omar's Pizza & Mediterranean Grill image

PIZZA

Omar's Pizza & Mediterranean Grill

22250 Lorain Rd, Fairview Park

Avg 4.3 (431 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Baba Ghannouj$6.00
Freshly made from scratch! Baba Ghannouj is served with one fresh baked pita. You may choose to add another pita and/or dipping veggies. Additional Pita breads may also be ordered from the "Soups & Sides" category
Hummus$6.00
Freshly made from scratch! Served with one fresh baked pita. You may choose to add another pita and/or dipping veggies. Additional pita breads may be ordered from the "Soups & Sides" category
Gyro$9.00
Sliced Gyro meat with tomato, red onion, and lettuce wrapped in a warm gyro pita and topped with tzatziki sauce and served with our famous french fries.
More about Omar's Pizza & Mediterranean Grill
Planted image

PIZZA

Planted

17446 Lorain Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.7 (71 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Avocado Mushroom BLT$10.00
Avocado, Mushroom "Bacon", Confit Tomatoes, Kale, Sunflower Seeds, and Lemon Herb Hummus. Served On Gluten Free Sprouted Chia & Flax Seed Bun
Spicy Street Corn Salad$8.00
Flame Roasted Peppers and White Corn, Vegan Aioli, Red Onion, Lime, Jalapeno, Cilantro Vinaigrette, Cashew Parmesan Cheese. Served with Veggie Chips
Chickpea Fritters$7.00
Chickpea fritters tossed with confit tomatoes, lemon, olive oil, and kale. Served with a side of red pepper aioli.
More about Planted
Guys Pizza Co. Parma image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Guys Pizza Co. Parma

5900 Ridge Road, Parma

Avg 3.9 (243 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mozzarella Sticks$4.99
6 Breaded mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce.
Regular Guyzone$10.99
Feeds 1-2. Guyzones include mozzarella cheese, plus your choice of 3 toppings. Dipping Sauces Included: Mini (1) Reg (2), Super (3), Mega (6).
House Salad$3.49
Chopped Romaine topped with provolone, tomatoes and croutons.
More about Guys Pizza Co. Parma
Vicinato Pizza & Restaurant image

 

Vicinato Pizza & Restaurant

5080 Mayfield Road, Lyndhurst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Char Chicken Salad$11.29
Iceberg lettuce topped with provolone cheese, tomatoes, black olives, & a sliced grilled chicken breast.
Served with your choice of dressing on the side. We throw in a slice of our delicious bread & butter.
Chicken Parm Sandwich$10.99
Chicken cutlet sauteed & topped with melted cheese served with a side of our marinara sauce. One of a kind.
FAMILY build your own$14.49
13" X 18" rectangle pizza cut into 12 square slices
More about Vicinato Pizza & Restaurant
Geraci's Restaurant image

PIZZA

Geraci's Restaurant

2266 Warrensville Center Rd, University Heights

Avg 3.7 (466 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Toasted Ravioli (6)$8.50
Choice of meat ravioli served w. a side of Geraci's sauce or cheese ravioli served w. a side of marinara sauce
Caesar Salad$10.50
Romaine lettuce, crouton, shaved parmesan & romano w. Caesar dressing
Chicken Wings (8)$12.50
Choice of house buffalo-pesto, buffalo or BBQ sauce
More about Geraci's Restaurant
Inferno Flats image

PIZZA

Inferno Flats

1059 Old River Road, Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (522 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Caesar Salad$9.00
romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese
Inferno Heavan-Helles BBQ Wings$12.00
8 chicken wings tossed in heaven-helles bbq
Kids Chicken Tender$8.00
More about Inferno Flats
Ohio City Pizzeria image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Ohio City Pizzeria

3223 Lorain Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.5 (98 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
House Salad$6.00
Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, balsamic & herb vinaigrette
Cookies$1.00
Specify type: Chocolate Chip; Reese's Pieces; M&M;
Garlic Knots$6.00
Made with our pizza dough, served with red sauce
More about Ohio City Pizzeria
Pizza Roto image

PIZZA

Pizza Roto

6139 Wilson Mills Rd, Highland Heights

Avg 4 (23 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Build Your Own Salad - Regular$9.49
Start with mixed greens or romaine and top it with 1 cheese, up to 3 meats, unlimited veggies, seasoning and dressing of your choice.
Mac 'N Cheese$9.99
Cheesy Macaroni 'N Cheese, Shredded Mozzarella Blend, Cheddar Cheese
I'm In A Meeting$9.99
Roto Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella Blend, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Crumbled Meatball
More about Pizza Roto
Upper Crust image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Upper Crust

15631 PURITAS AVE, CLEVELAND

Avg 4.2 (234 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
12pc Boneless$10.00
Detroit Crust$8.00
American Pan$13.00
More about Upper Crust
Crust image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SUBS

Crust

2258 Professor ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.5 (1060 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Truffle Fries$7.00
Parmesan, garlic, truffle oil. Comes with garlic mayo for dipping.
Caesar Salad$8.00
Tomato, shaved Parmesan, croutons, and Caesar dressing.
Mozzarella Balls$6.00
Deep fried pizza dough with mozzerella in the center. Comes with marana sauce.
More about Crust
Abo's Grill image

PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Abo's Grill

5288 Mayfield Rd, Lyndhurst

Avg 4.5 (982 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
House Salad$9.00
Clam Linguine$18.00
Ginger Ale$1.50
More about Abo's Grill
P Jays Pizza image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

P Jays Pizza

5859 Ridge Rd, Parma

Avg 4.5 (1114 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Garlic Bread w/Cheese$3.99
Smothered in Garlic Butter & Provolone Cheese
2-Liter Bottle Pop
2 Liter Coke Products
Build It Pizza
Pick a Size- Small, Large or Jumbo
More about P Jays Pizza
La Pizzeria & Gelatoria image

 

La Pizzeria & Gelatoria

2188 Murray Hill Rd Frnt, Cleveland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Gigi's Veggie 8 Cut$14.99
Agilo e Olio (White Sauce 20-Cut$15.99
Agilo e Olio (White Sauce 12-Cut$12.99
More about La Pizzeria & Gelatoria
Bar Cento image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Bar Cento

1948 W 25th St, Cleveland

Avg 4.6 (882 reviews)
Takeout
More about Bar Cento

