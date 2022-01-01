Cleveland pizza restaurants you'll love
Top pizza restaurants in Cleveland, Ohio
When you’re looking for a great pizza restaurant in Cleveland, you certainly don’t have a lack of options. You have dozens of places to choose from, and many of the highest-rated pizza places offer a variety of menu items instead of the classic pepperoni and cheese, extra cheese, that is. There are so many pizza restaurants in Cleveland and nearby Elyria that it's hard to decide where to eat. It's possible to go to a different pizza restaurant every week, and you still won't see them all within a year.
Even better, some places offer specialty pizzas and creative menu items aside from what you usually see. Have you ever tried a pizza with alfredo sauce instead of marinara or with blue cheese and buffalo sauce? If not, try one of these pizza restaurants, and you won't be disappointed. Best of all, you can find restaurants serving pizza in all parts of the city, especially along the waterfront, where many of the best places sit.
Must-try pizza restaurants in Cleveland
Sauced Wood Fired Pizza
21984 Lorain Road, Fairview Pk
|Popular items
|Godfather
|$16.00
Pepperoni, Salami, Sausage, Banana Peppers, and Onions - 12 Inch Pizza - 8 Slices
|Pepperoni Bread
|$9.00
Fresh Pizza Dough stuffed with Pepperoni and Cheese, served with Dipping Sauce - Serves 2-3
|Margherita
|$16.00
Fresh Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, and a Balsamic Drizzle - 12 Inch Pizza - 8 Slices
56 Kitchen (Mayfield Heights)
1433 SOM Center Rd, Mayfield Heights
|Popular items
|Classic Burger
|$9.00
|56 Philly Steak Sandwich
|$16.00
|Love Bird
|$14.00
Il Rione Pizzeria
1303 West 65th Street, Cleveland
|Popular items
|#6 SMALL Sausage Pie
|$19.00
|Bianca Salad
|$9.00
|#3 SMALL Green Pie
|$16.00
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Dante's Pizza
4176 Rocky River Dr, Cleveland
|Popular items
|SM BYO Pizza 9" (6 slice)
|$8.99
|Small Dinner Salad
|$4.99
|5 Wings
|$7.99
PIZZA • PASTA • HAMBURGERS
Pizzazz on the Circle
20680 John Carroll Blvd, University Heights
|Popular items
|Buffalo Wings
|$10.00
Available hot, medium, mild or BBQ or Cajun Dry Rub. Served with a side of dressing
** please choose *1* sauce type
|Zucchini Fries
|$8.25
Fresh cut & hand breaded zucchini served with side of peppercorn ranch
|Small Dinner Salad
|$5.00
iceberg lettuce, provolone cheese & pepperoni garnish
PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rock Creek Kitchen & Bar
7768 W 130th St, Middleburg hts
|Popular items
|Steak Quesadilla
|$14.00
Loaded with Colbyjack cheese and fresh tomato served with salsa and sour cream.
|Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
|$12.00
Loaded with Colbyjack cheese and fresh tomato served with salsa and sour cream.
|Turkey Reuben
|$11.50
Turkey, grilled rye bread with sauerkraut, Swiss, and thousand island dressing.
Saucy Brew Works
2885 Detroit Avenue, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Medium Nashville Hot Chicken
saucy white BBQ, smoked cheese mix, hot crispy chicken, dill pickles, parsley, pecorino romano
|Mac and Cheese
mozzarella, provolone, american, pecorino romano, parmesan bread crumb crust (add up to 2 toppings for $1 each)
|Large Bees Knees
saucy red, spicy capicola, honey, mozzarella, oregano, pecorino romano
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Cork-N-Bottle
6724 Mayfield Rd, Mayfield Heights
|Popular items
|Greek Wings (10)
|$13.00
Greek seasoning served w/ a lemon wedge
|Large Pizza (12 cut)
|$13.00
Create your own..
|Family Pizza (1/2 sheet)
|$16.00
Create your own..
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Sainato's at Rivergate
1852 Columbus Rd, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Wedding Soup
|$4.50
|Lg Build your Own Calzone
|$10.00
|Fettuccine Alfredo
|$12.00
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pizza (216)
401 Euclid Ave., Cleveland
|Popular items
|Large Margherita
|$21.00
|Side Salad
|$4.00
|Ranch
|$0.75
Lunch by Caterology
1413 East 9th Street, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Mediterranean Bowl
|$11.99
"Shawarma" Style Chicken, Brown Rice, Cucumber, Tomato, Onion, Feta, Grilled Vegetables, Kalamata Olives and Romesco Sauce. Served with Crispy "Pita" Chips. Choice of Yogurt Sauce or Dill Aioli. Veggie Option: Falafel
|Summer Strawberry Salad
|$11.99
Marinated Chicken, Mixed Field Greens, Mandarin Oranges, Balsamic-Soaked Strawberries, Red Onion, Feta, Candied Almonds and Chia Seeds. Served with Raspberry Vinaigrette
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$10.99
Marinated Chicken, Caesar Lettuce Mix (Romaine, Kale, Shaved Brussels Sprouts), Tomato, Croutons and Shaved Parmesan. Served with Caesar Dressing. Substitute: Smoked Salmon Chunks +$3
PIZZA
Omar's Pizza & Mediterranean Grill
22250 Lorain Rd, Fairview Park
|Popular items
|Baba Ghannouj
|$6.00
Freshly made from scratch! Baba Ghannouj is served with one fresh baked pita. You may choose to add another pita and/or dipping veggies. Additional Pita breads may also be ordered from the "Soups & Sides" category
|Hummus
|$6.00
Freshly made from scratch! Served with one fresh baked pita. You may choose to add another pita and/or dipping veggies. Additional pita breads may be ordered from the "Soups & Sides" category
|Gyro
|$9.00
Sliced Gyro meat with tomato, red onion, and lettuce wrapped in a warm gyro pita and topped with tzatziki sauce and served with our famous french fries.
PIZZA
Planted
17446 Lorain Ave, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Avocado Mushroom BLT
|$10.00
Avocado, Mushroom "Bacon", Confit Tomatoes, Kale, Sunflower Seeds, and Lemon Herb Hummus. Served On Gluten Free Sprouted Chia & Flax Seed Bun
|Spicy Street Corn Salad
|$8.00
Flame Roasted Peppers and White Corn, Vegan Aioli, Red Onion, Lime, Jalapeno, Cilantro Vinaigrette, Cashew Parmesan Cheese. Served with Veggie Chips
|Chickpea Fritters
|$7.00
Chickpea fritters tossed with confit tomatoes, lemon, olive oil, and kale. Served with a side of red pepper aioli.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Guys Pizza Co. Parma
5900 Ridge Road, Parma
|Popular items
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$4.99
6 Breaded mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce.
|Regular Guyzone
|$10.99
Feeds 1-2. Guyzones include mozzarella cheese, plus your choice of 3 toppings. Dipping Sauces Included: Mini (1) Reg (2), Super (3), Mega (6).
|House Salad
|$3.49
Chopped Romaine topped with provolone, tomatoes and croutons.
Vicinato Pizza & Restaurant
5080 Mayfield Road, Lyndhurst
|Popular items
|Char Chicken Salad
|$11.29
Iceberg lettuce topped with provolone cheese, tomatoes, black olives, & a sliced grilled chicken breast.
Served with your choice of dressing on the side. We throw in a slice of our delicious bread & butter.
|Chicken Parm Sandwich
|$10.99
Chicken cutlet sauteed & topped with melted cheese served with a side of our marinara sauce. One of a kind.
|FAMILY build your own
|$14.49
13" X 18" rectangle pizza cut into 12 square slices
PIZZA
Geraci's Restaurant
2266 Warrensville Center Rd, University Heights
|Popular items
|Toasted Ravioli (6)
|$8.50
Choice of meat ravioli served w. a side of Geraci's sauce or cheese ravioli served w. a side of marinara sauce
|Caesar Salad
|$10.50
Romaine lettuce, crouton, shaved parmesan & romano w. Caesar dressing
|Chicken Wings (8)
|$12.50
Choice of house buffalo-pesto, buffalo or BBQ sauce
PIZZA
Inferno Flats
1059 Old River Road, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$9.00
romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese
|Inferno Heavan-Helles BBQ Wings
|$12.00
8 chicken wings tossed in heaven-helles bbq
|Kids Chicken Tender
|$8.00
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Ohio City Pizzeria
3223 Lorain Ave, Cleveland
|Popular items
|House Salad
|$6.00
Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, balsamic & herb vinaigrette
|Cookies
|$1.00
Specify type: Chocolate Chip; Reese's Pieces; M&M;
|Garlic Knots
|$6.00
Made with our pizza dough, served with red sauce
PIZZA
Pizza Roto
6139 Wilson Mills Rd, Highland Heights
|Popular items
|Build Your Own Salad - Regular
|$9.49
Start with mixed greens or romaine and top it with 1 cheese, up to 3 meats, unlimited veggies, seasoning and dressing of your choice.
|Mac 'N Cheese
|$9.99
Cheesy Macaroni 'N Cheese, Shredded Mozzarella Blend, Cheddar Cheese
|I'm In A Meeting
|$9.99
Roto Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella Blend, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Crumbled Meatball
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Upper Crust
15631 PURITAS AVE, CLEVELAND
|Popular items
|12pc Boneless
|$10.00
|Detroit Crust
|$8.00
|American Pan
|$13.00
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SUBS
Crust
2258 Professor ave, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Truffle Fries
|$7.00
Parmesan, garlic, truffle oil. Comes with garlic mayo for dipping.
|Caesar Salad
|$8.00
Tomato, shaved Parmesan, croutons, and Caesar dressing.
|Mozzarella Balls
|$6.00
Deep fried pizza dough with mozzerella in the center. Comes with marana sauce.
PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Abo's Grill
5288 Mayfield Rd, Lyndhurst
|Popular items
|House Salad
|$9.00
|Clam Linguine
|$18.00
|Ginger Ale
|$1.50
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
P Jays Pizza
5859 Ridge Rd, Parma
|Popular items
|Garlic Bread w/Cheese
|$3.99
Smothered in Garlic Butter & Provolone Cheese
|2-Liter Bottle Pop
2 Liter Coke Products
|Build It Pizza
Pick a Size- Small, Large or Jumbo
La Pizzeria & Gelatoria
2188 Murray Hill Rd Frnt, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Gigi's Veggie 8 Cut
|$14.99
|Agilo e Olio (White Sauce 20-Cut
|$15.99
|Agilo e Olio (White Sauce 12-Cut
|$12.99