Cleveland salad spots you'll love

Sittoo's
11365 Euclid Ave, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Spinach Pie
|$2.50
Our delicious spinach pie served with hummos and tabouli.
|Shish Tawook Salad
|$8.75
Mixed greens, Lebanese salata, and char-grilled marinated chicken tenders, topped with calamata olives, tomato, and cucumber.
|Chicken Shawarma Entrée
|$9.75
Char-grilled marinated chicken served with salad and rice pilaf sprinkled with cinnamon.
West Side Market Cafe
1979 W 25 th A13, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Market Breakfast
|$6.00
|Side Salad
|$6.00
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$13.00
56 Kitchen (Mayfield Heights)
1433 SOM Center Rd, Mayfield Heights
|Popular items
|Classic Burger
|$9.00
|56 Philly Steak Sandwich
|$16.00
|Love Bird
|$14.00
Vicinato Pizza & Restaurant
5080 Mayfield Road, Lyndhurst
|Popular items
|Char Chicken Salad
|$11.29
Iceberg lettuce topped with provolone cheese, tomatoes, black olives, & a sliced grilled chicken breast.
Served with your choice of dressing on the side. We throw in a slice of our delicious bread & butter.
|Chicken Parm Sandwich
|$10.99
Chicken cutlet sauteed & topped with melted cheese served with a side of our marinara sauce. One of a kind.
|FAMILY build your own
|$14.49
13" X 18" rectangle pizza cut into 12 square slices
Batuqui, The Flavor of Brasil
12706 Larchmere Blvd, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Coconut Butter Cake
|$8.00
With Creme Anglaise, Whipped Cream and Toasted Coconut
|Feijoada (GF)
|$30.00
The Brazilian party dish – black beans simmered with locally sourced bacon, ham, beef, smoked pork loin, smoked kielbasa, and imported linguiça. Served with Brazilian rice, farofa, sautéed collard greens and tomato relish
|Xim Xim (GF, DF)
|$28.00
Brazilian stew with chicken, palm oil, coconut milk, & carrots, served over white rice & topped with roasted peanuts
PIZZA • SALADS • FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES
Sittoo's Parma
5870 Ridge Rd, Parma
|Popular items
|Shish Tawook Salad
|$8.75
Mixed greens, Lebanese salata, and char-grilled marinated chicken tenders, topped with calamata olives, tomato, and cucumber.
|French Fries
|$3.00
Seasoned Sittoo’s style.
|Spinach Pie
|$2.50
Our delicious spinach pie served with hummos and tabouli.