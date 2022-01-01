Cleveland salad spots you'll love

Sittoo's image

 

Sittoo's

11365 Euclid Ave, Cleveland

Spinach Pie$2.50
Our delicious spinach pie served with hummos and tabouli.
Shish Tawook Salad$8.75
Mixed greens, Lebanese salata, and char-grilled marinated chicken tenders, topped with calamata olives, tomato, and cucumber.
Chicken Shawarma Entrée$9.75
Char-grilled marinated chicken served with salad and rice pilaf sprinkled with cinnamon.
West Side Market Cafe image

 

West Side Market Cafe

1979 W 25 th A13, Cleveland

Market Breakfast$6.00
Side Salad$6.00
Chicken Quesadilla$13.00
56 Kitchen (Mayfield Heights) image

 

56 Kitchen (Mayfield Heights)

1433 SOM Center Rd, Mayfield Heights

Classic Burger$9.00
56 Philly Steak Sandwich$16.00
Love Bird$14.00
Vicinato Pizza & Restaurant image

 

Vicinato Pizza & Restaurant

5080 Mayfield Road, Lyndhurst

Char Chicken Salad$11.29
Iceberg lettuce topped with provolone cheese, tomatoes, black olives, & a sliced grilled chicken breast.
Served with your choice of dressing on the side. We throw in a slice of our delicious bread & butter.
Chicken Parm Sandwich$10.99
Chicken cutlet sauteed & topped with melted cheese served with a side of our marinara sauce. One of a kind.
FAMILY build your own$14.49
13" X 18" rectangle pizza cut into 12 square slices
Batuqui, The Flavor of Brasil image

 

Batuqui, The Flavor of Brasil

12706 Larchmere Blvd, Cleveland

Coconut Butter Cake$8.00
With Creme Anglaise, Whipped Cream and Toasted Coconut
Feijoada (GF)$30.00
The Brazilian party dish – black beans simmered with locally sourced bacon, ham, beef, smoked pork loin, smoked kielbasa, and imported linguiça.  Served with Brazilian rice, farofa, sautéed collard greens and tomato relish
Xim Xim (GF, DF)$28.00
Brazilian stew with chicken, palm oil, coconut milk, & carrots, served over white rice & topped with roasted peanuts
Sittoo's Parma image

PIZZA • SALADS • FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES

Sittoo's Parma

5870 Ridge Rd, Parma

Avg 4.7 (3847 reviews)
Shish Tawook Salad$8.75
Mixed greens, Lebanese salata, and char-grilled marinated chicken tenders, topped with calamata olives, tomato, and cucumber.
French Fries$3.00
Seasoned Sittoo’s style.
Spinach Pie$2.50
Our delicious spinach pie served with hummos and tabouli.
