Cleveland vegan restaurants you'll love
Must-try vegan restaurants in Cleveland
More about Jukebox
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN
Jukebox
1404 W 29th St, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Spicy Chicken Quesadilla
|$9.00
Chipotle Braised Chicken Thighs, Chihuahua Cheese, Flour Tortilla. Side Pickled Veg & Sour Cream
|Buffalo Chickpea Pierogi
Mashed Chickpea, Hot Sauce, Tahini [Vegan]
|Potato Bacon Pierogi
Mashed Potato, Bacon, Cheddar, Chive, Onion
More about The Vegan Club
SANDWICHES
The Vegan Club
13228 Shaker Square, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Okra Fries
|$8.00
Chickpea battered Okra, cajun seasoning, cilantro-lime dipping sauce
|"Crab" Fries
|$12.00
Heart of palm and artichoke "crab", toasted nori flakes, creamy cheese sauce, everything bagel seasoning
|Crab Burger
|$14.00
Pretzel Burger Bun, Heart of Palm and Artichoke Pattie, Nori Flakes, Spicy Mayo, Crispy Onion Strings, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickled Carrots, Cilantro, Avocado
More about Planted
PIZZA
Planted
17446 Lorain Ave, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Avocado Mushroom BLT
|$10.00
Avocado, Mushroom "Bacon", Confit Tomatoes, Kale, Sunflower Seeds, and Lemon Herb Hummus. Served On Gluten Free Sprouted Chia & Flax Seed Bun
|Spicy Street Corn Salad
|$8.00
Flame Roasted Peppers and White Corn, Vegan Aioli, Red Onion, Lime, Jalapeno, Cilantro Vinaigrette, Cashew Parmesan Cheese. Served with Veggie Chips
|Chickpea Fritters
|$7.00
Chickpea fritters tossed with confit tomatoes, lemon, olive oil, and kale. Served with a side of red pepper aioli.
More about The Haunted House Restaurant
The Haunted House Restaurant
13463 Cedar Road, Cleveland Heights
|Popular items
|Bang Bang Cauliflower Kabobs
|$9.99
Pico, cilantro
|The Lurch Burger w/Fries
|$13.99
Beef patty w/onion jam, smoked gouda, bacon jam, garlic aioli, arugula
|Silence of the Lamb Pops
|$27.99
Jerk Lamb Lollipops w/Roasted Potatoes & Charred Carrots
More about FengFit™ Foods
FengFit™ Foods
31200 Pinetree Rd, Pepper Pike
|Popular items
|FengFit Veggie Burger Bowl
|$14.00
|SS Poblano & White Bean
|$6.00
|Roasted Tofu Sandwich
|$12.00
More about SomethinGood To Eat
FRENCH FRIES
SomethinGood To Eat
12210 Larchmere Blvd, Cleveland
|Popular items
|GOOD Fries
|$3.00
Potatoes and GOOD Seasoning
|GOOD Burger
|$8.00
Homemade black bean patty made from: Black Beans, Brown Rice, Yellow Onion, Green Pepper, Garlic, Chia, Coconut Aminos, Lime, and Spices. The GOOD Burger comes on a Chia Millet Bun and with any assortment of toppings you pick!
|Double Messy Mac
|$5.00
Chickpea Noodles and Homemade Cheese