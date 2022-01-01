Cleveland vegan restaurants you'll love

Must-try vegan restaurants in Cleveland

Jukebox image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN

Jukebox

1404 W 29th St, Cleveland

Avg 4.6 (538 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Chicken Quesadilla$9.00
Chipotle Braised Chicken Thighs, Chihuahua Cheese, Flour Tortilla. Side Pickled Veg & Sour Cream
Buffalo Chickpea Pierogi
Mashed Chickpea, Hot Sauce, Tahini [Vegan]
Potato Bacon Pierogi
Mashed Potato, Bacon, Cheddar, Chive, Onion
More about Jukebox
The Vegan Club image

SANDWICHES

The Vegan Club

13228 Shaker Square, Cleveland

Avg 4.5 (71 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Okra Fries$8.00
Chickpea battered Okra, cajun seasoning, cilantro-lime dipping sauce
"Crab" Fries$12.00
Heart of palm and artichoke "crab", toasted nori flakes, creamy cheese sauce, everything bagel seasoning
Crab Burger$14.00
Pretzel Burger Bun, Heart of Palm and Artichoke Pattie, Nori Flakes, Spicy Mayo, Crispy Onion Strings, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickled Carrots, Cilantro, Avocado
More about The Vegan Club
Planted image

PIZZA

Planted

17446 Lorain Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.7 (71 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Avocado Mushroom BLT$10.00
Avocado, Mushroom "Bacon", Confit Tomatoes, Kale, Sunflower Seeds, and Lemon Herb Hummus. Served On Gluten Free Sprouted Chia & Flax Seed Bun
Spicy Street Corn Salad$8.00
Flame Roasted Peppers and White Corn, Vegan Aioli, Red Onion, Lime, Jalapeno, Cilantro Vinaigrette, Cashew Parmesan Cheese. Served with Veggie Chips
Chickpea Fritters$7.00
Chickpea fritters tossed with confit tomatoes, lemon, olive oil, and kale. Served with a side of red pepper aioli.
More about Planted
The Haunted House Restaurant image

 

The Haunted House Restaurant

13463 Cedar Road, Cleveland Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Bang Bang Cauliflower Kabobs$9.99
Pico, cilantro
The Lurch Burger w/Fries$13.99
Beef patty w/onion jam, smoked gouda, bacon jam, garlic aioli, arugula
Silence of the Lamb Pops$27.99
Jerk Lamb Lollipops w/Roasted Potatoes & Charred Carrots
More about The Haunted House Restaurant
FengFit™ Foods image

 

FengFit™ Foods

31200 Pinetree Rd, Pepper Pike

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
FengFit Veggie Burger Bowl$14.00
SS Poblano & White Bean$6.00
Roasted Tofu Sandwich$12.00
More about FengFit™ Foods
SomethinGood To Eat image

FRENCH FRIES

SomethinGood To Eat

12210 Larchmere Blvd, Cleveland

Avg 3.8 (56 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
GOOD Fries$3.00
Potatoes and GOOD Seasoning
GOOD Burger$8.00
Homemade black bean patty made from: Black Beans, Brown Rice, Yellow Onion, Green Pepper, Garlic, Chia, Coconut Aminos, Lime, and Spices. The GOOD Burger comes on a Chia Millet Bun and with any assortment of toppings you pick!
Double Messy Mac$5.00
Chickpea Noodles and Homemade Cheese
More about SomethinGood To Eat

