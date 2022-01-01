Detroit-Shoreway bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Detroit-Shoreway
More about Il Rione Pizzeria
Il Rione Pizzeria
1303 West 65th Street, Cleveland
|Popular items
|#6 SMALL Sausage Pie
|$19.00
|Bianca Salad
|$9.00
|#3 SMALL Green Pie
|$16.00
More about Good Company
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Good Company
1200 W 76th, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Little Good One
|$6.00
single Certified Angus Beef patty with white american cheese on a poppy seed milk bun.
|Apple Tart (v)
|$9.00
five spice roasted apples, toffee caramel, pickled apples, crème anglaise over puff pastry
|The Good One
|$15.00
two certified angus beed patties, griddled red onion, shredded lettuce, malted pickles, american cheese, red relish & company sauce on a poppyseed milk bun
More about Toast
FRENCH FRIES
Toast
1365 West 65th St, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Buffalo Cauliflower
|$10.00
tempura batter, buffalo sauce,
bleu cheese dip
vegetarian, available vegan, fried in a fryer that uses soy, gluten may be present in fryer.
|Fried Brussels Sprouts
|$11.00
Deep fried Brussels sprouts with a sambal aioli, soy caramel drizzle, toasted sesame seeds and chives
$11
vegetarian
|Rice & Bean Burger
|$13.00
housemade patty, vegan southwest aioli, lettuce, brioche
veg, available vegan