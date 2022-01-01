Detroit-Shoreway bars & lounges you'll love

Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Detroit-Shoreway

Il Rione Pizzeria image

 

Il Rione Pizzeria

1303 West 65th Street, Cleveland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
#6 SMALL Sausage Pie$19.00
Bianca Salad$9.00
#3 SMALL Green Pie$16.00
More about Il Rione Pizzeria
Good Company image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Good Company

1200 W 76th, Cleveland

Avg 4.5 (252 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Little Good One$6.00
single Certified Angus Beef patty with white american cheese on a poppy seed milk bun.
Apple Tart (v)$9.00
five spice roasted apples, toffee caramel, pickled apples, crème anglaise over puff pastry
The Good One$15.00
two certified angus beed patties, griddled red onion, shredded lettuce, malted pickles, american cheese, red relish & company sauce on a poppyseed milk bun
More about Good Company
Toast image

FRENCH FRIES

Toast

1365 West 65th St, Cleveland

Avg 4.6 (483 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Cauliflower$10.00
tempura batter, buffalo sauce,
bleu cheese dip
vegetarian, available vegan, fried in a fryer that uses soy, gluten may be present in fryer.
Fried Brussels Sprouts$11.00
Deep fried Brussels sprouts with a sambal aioli, soy caramel drizzle, toasted sesame seeds and chives
$11
vegetarian
Rice & Bean Burger$13.00
housemade patty, vegan southwest aioli, lettuce, brioche
veg, available vegan
More about Toast
Happy Dog image

HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES

Happy Dog

5801 Detroit Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.5 (215 reviews)
Takeout
More about Happy Dog
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Stone Mad Pub

1306 W 65th St, Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (1087 reviews)
Takeout
More about Stone Mad Pub

