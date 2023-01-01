Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Detroit-Shoreway

Go
Detroit-Shoreway restaurants
Toast

Detroit-Shoreway restaurants that serve brisket

Martha On The Fly image

 

Martha

2173 Professor Ave, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Smoked Brisket & Fuego BBQ$14.00
Juicy smoked brisket, Fuego Fermentations bbq sauce, horseradish mayo, onion slices, topped off with a crispy fried egg
*contains sesame*
More about Martha
Toast image

FRENCH FRIES

Toast Cleveland

1365 West 65th St, Cleveland

Avg 4.6 (483 reviews)
Takeout
Brisket Burger$13.00
tomato jam, Raclette cheese, lettuce, pickles
available gluten free (on a bed of mixed greens)
Brisket Burger$13.00
Brisket and flank steak patty with house made tomato jam, Raclette cheese, lettuce, and house pickles (on the side)
available gluten free (no bun, added greens)
More about Toast Cleveland

Browse other tasty dishes in Detroit-Shoreway

Cake

Pudding

Cookies

Chili

Map

More near Detroit-Shoreway to explore

Ohio City

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Gateway District

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Tremont

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

East Bank

Avg 3.2 (5 restaurants)

Playhouse Square

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Old Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Akron

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Ashtabula

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (205 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (625 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1119 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (433 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (314 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (450 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston