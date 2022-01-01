Cake in Detroit-Shoreway

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Good Company

1200 W 76th, Cleveland

Avg 4.5 (252 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Strawberry Honey Cake (v)$10.00
chartreuse soaked yellow cake, honey buttercream, strawberry jam
More about Good Company
Martha On The Fly

2173 Professor Ave, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cake Donut$5.00
Fresh Fried Scratch Made Cake Donut
More about Martha On The Fly
GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Forest City Shuffleboard Arena and Bar

4506 Lorain Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.7 (662 reviews)
Delivery
Vegan Cake$6.00
Seasonal Selection from 'Burial Grounds Vegan Bakery'
Vanilla Bean Cake with Tahini Caramel, Peanut Butter Caramel Buttercream & Toasted Peanuts/Sesame Seeds (VG)
More about Forest City Shuffleboard Arena and Bar

