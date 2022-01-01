Cake in Detroit-Shoreway
Detroit-Shoreway restaurants that serve cake
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Good Company
1200 W 76th, Cleveland
|Strawberry Honey Cake (v)
|$10.00
chartreuse soaked yellow cake, honey buttercream, strawberry jam
Martha On The Fly
2173 Professor Ave, Cleveland
|Cake Donut
|$5.00
Fresh Fried Scratch Made Cake Donut
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Forest City Shuffleboard Arena and Bar
4506 Lorain Ave, Cleveland
|Vegan Cake
|$6.00
Seasonal Selection from 'Burial Grounds Vegan Bakery'
Vanilla Bean Cake with Tahini Caramel, Peanut Butter Caramel Buttercream & Toasted Peanuts/Sesame Seeds (VG)