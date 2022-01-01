Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Detroit-Shoreway

Detroit-Shoreway restaurants
Detroit-Shoreway restaurants that serve chili

Good Company image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Good Company - Cleveland

1200 W 76th, Cleveland

Avg 4.5 (252 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Thai Chili with sesame & scallion$1.00
GF, V
More about Good Company - Cleveland
Martha On The Fly image

 

Martha

2173 Professor Ave, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili Mac (vegetarian)$13.00
***These items are only available on Sundays. If you order these items for any day but Sunday you may not receive a full refund - Spicy vegetarian chili served with creamy mac & cheese, topped with a fried egg and scallions.
More about Martha

Browse other tasty dishes in Detroit-Shoreway

Cake

