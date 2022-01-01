Avocado toast in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve avocado toast
More about Cleveland Breakfast Club
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Cleveland Breakfast Club
13228 Shaker Square, Cleveland
|Roasted Tomato Avocado Toast
|$11.95
More about Collision Bend Brewery
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Collision Bend Brewery
1250 Old River Rd., Cleveland
|Whole Wheat Avocado Toast
|$12.00
tomato, sprouts, chili lime salt, fried egg
More about Luna Bakery & Cafe
CAKES
Luna Bakery & Cafe
2482 Fairmount Blvd, Cleveland
|Soup and Avocado Toast
|$10.00
Made from scratch soup accompanied by a slice of multigrain bread topped with avocado, sea salt, pink pepper corn, and lemon wedges. Please call your specific pickup location for the soup of the day.
|Avocado Toast
|$4.75
A slice of multigrain toast topped with avocado, sea salt and pink peppercorn. Served with a side of lemon wedges.
More about Landmark Smokehouse
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Landmark Smokehouse
11637 Clifton Blvd, Cleveland
|Avocado Toast Online
|$10.00
Two sunny side eggs, goat cheese, arugula, pickled onion