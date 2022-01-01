Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado toast in Cleveland

Cleveland restaurants
Toast

Cleveland restaurants that serve avocado toast

Cleveland Breakfast Club image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Cleveland Breakfast Club

13228 Shaker Square, Cleveland

Avg 4.2 (511 reviews)
Takeout
Roasted Tomato Avocado Toast$11.95
More about Cleveland Breakfast Club
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Collision Bend Brewery

1250 Old River Rd., Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Whole Wheat Avocado Toast$12.00
tomato, sprouts, chili lime salt, fried egg
More about Collision Bend Brewery
Item pic

CAKES

Luna Bakery & Cafe

2482 Fairmount Blvd, Cleveland

Avg 4.8 (1311 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Soup and Avocado Toast$10.00
Made from scratch soup accompanied by a slice of multigrain bread topped with avocado, sea salt, pink pepper corn, and lemon wedges. Please call your specific pickup location for the soup of the day.
Avocado Toast$4.75
A slice of multigrain toast topped with avocado, sea salt and pink peppercorn. Served with a side of lemon wedges.
More about Luna Bakery & Cafe
Heart of Gold image

 

Heart of Gold

4133 Lorain Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4 (2 reviews)
Takeout
Avocado Toast$9.00
More about Heart of Gold
Item pic

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Landmark Smokehouse

11637 Clifton Blvd, Cleveland

Avg 4.5 (182 reviews)
Takeout
Avocado Toast Online$10.00
Two sunny side eggs, goat cheese, arugula, pickled onion
More about Landmark Smokehouse
Avocado Toast image

 

Luna Bakery

3500 Payne Ave Unit 1, Cleveland

No reviews yet
Avocado Toast$4.75
A slice of multigrain toast topped with avocado, sea salt and pink peppercorn. Served with a side of lemon wedges.
More about Luna Bakery

