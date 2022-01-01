Bacon cheeseburgers in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers
Harry Buffalo
2120 E 4th St, Cleveland
|Bacon BBQ Burger
|$12.00
Sweet BBQ Sauce, Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Onion Ring, Lettuce, Tomato
Harry Buffalo
5604 Wilson Mills Road, Highland Heights
|Bacon BBQ Burger
|$12.00
Swiss Cheese / Onions Straws / Bacon / Lettuce / Tomato / BBQ Sauce. Served with fries.
Grayton Road Tavern
4760 Grayton Rd., Cleveland
|Bacon Burger
|$12.99
Topped with applewood bacon, smoked cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion.
Hooley House Sports Pub & Grille
10310 Cascade Crossing, Brooklyn
|Bacon & Cheddar Burger
|$12.50
Fresh 1/2 pound burger,crispy bacon strips and melted cheddar.
Legends Sports Bar & Grill
8735 Day Drive, Parma
|Bacon Burger
|$12.99
Topped with applewood bacon, smoked cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion.