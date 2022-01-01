Bacon cheeseburgers in Cleveland

Cleveland restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers

Harry Buffalo image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Harry Buffalo

2120 E 4th St, Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (2279 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bacon BBQ Burger$12.00
Sweet BBQ Sauce, Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Onion Ring, Lettuce, Tomato
More about Harry Buffalo
Bacon BBQ Burger image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Harry Buffalo

5604 Wilson Mills Road, Highland Heights

Avg 4.5 (299 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bacon BBQ Burger$12.00
Swiss Cheese / Onions Straws / Bacon / Lettuce / Tomato / BBQ Sauce. Served with fries.
More about Harry Buffalo
Bacon Burger image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Grayton Road Tavern

4760 Grayton Rd., Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (760 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bacon Burger$12.99
Topped with applewood bacon, smoked cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion.
More about Grayton Road Tavern
Bacon & Cheddar Burger image

 

Hooley House Sports Pub & Grille

10310 Cascade Crossing, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bacon & Cheddar Burger$12.50
Fresh 1/2 pound burger,crispy bacon strips and melted cheddar.
More about Hooley House Sports Pub & Grille
Legends Sports Bar & Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Legends Sports Bar & Grill

8735 Day Drive, Parma

Avg 4.2 (969 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bacon Burger$12.99
Topped with applewood bacon, smoked cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion.
More about Legends Sports Bar & Grill
Fat Head's Brewery image

 

Fat Head's Brewery

17450 Engle Lake Drive, Middleburg Hts

No reviews yet
Takeout
BACON CHEESEBURGER$13.50
House bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, cherry pepper mayo.
More about Fat Head's Brewery

