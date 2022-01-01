Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Banana cake in
Cleveland
/
Cleveland
/
Banana Cake
Cleveland restaurants that serve banana cake
Aladdin's Eatery
18334 E. Bagley Rd, Middleburg Heights
No reviews yet
Banana Fudge Cake
$6.00
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Aladdin's Eatery
775 Som Center, Mayfield Village
No reviews yet
Banana Fudge Cake
$6.00
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Browse other tasty dishes in Cleveland
Tacos
Arugula Salad
Chicken Pizza
Steak Quesadillas
Chicken Salad Sandwiches
Mushroom Burgers
Chicken Tender Salad
Chicken Parmesan
Neighborhoods within Cleveland to explore
Ohio City
Avg 4.4
(23 restaurants)
Gateway District
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
Detroit-Shoreway
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Tremont
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
East Bank
Avg 3.2
(6 restaurants)
Old Brooklyn
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Playhouse Square
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Warehouse District
Avg 4.1
(4 restaurants)
University
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
More near Cleveland to explore
Lakewood
Avg 4.5
(33 restaurants)
Beachwood
Avg 4.1
(30 restaurants)
Rocky River
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Euclid
Avg 4.1
(8 restaurants)
Independence
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Bedford
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Maple Heights
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
North Royalton
Avg 3.8
(4 restaurants)
Broadview Heights
Avg 4.6
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Akron
Avg 4.4
(60 restaurants)
Canton
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Ashtabula
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Ashland
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Sandusky
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Salem
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(330 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(515 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1330 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(222 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(225 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(628 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston