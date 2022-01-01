Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef shawarma in Cleveland

Cleveland restaurants
Cleveland restaurants that serve beef shawarma

Item pic

 

Sittoo's

11365 Euclid Ave, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Beef Shawarma Entrée$10.75
Thin slices of lightly seasoned beef served with salad and rice pilaf sprinkled with cinnamon.
Beef Shawarma Sandwich
Marinated beef, lettuce, tomatoes, turnips, onions, pickles, and tahini lemon dressing.
Side of Beef Shawarma$5.99
More about Sittoo's
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES

Sittoo's Playhouse Sq

1625 Euclid Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.6 (514 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Beef Shawarma Entrée$10.75
Thin slices of lightly seasoned beef served with salad and rice pilaf sprinkled with cinnamon.
Beef Shawarma Sandwich
Marinated beef, lettuce, tomatoes, turnips, onions, pickles, and tahini lemon dressing.
Side of Beef Shawarma$5.99
More about Sittoo's Playhouse Sq
Item pic

 

Aladdin's Eatery

18334 E. Bagley Rd, Middleburg Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Beef Shawarma Rolled$8.95
Grilled strips of seasoned beef sirloin, greens, tomatoes, onions, turnips, pickles, and Tahini Lemon dressing
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Item pic

 

Pita Potle

21700 Miles Rd, Cleveland

No reviews yet
Takeout
DOUBLE BEEF SHAWARMA PITA$15.95
BEEF SHAWARMA PITA$10.75
Tender strips of beef marinated in shawarma seasonings
BEEF SHAWARMA BOWL$11.95
More about Pita Potle
Boaz Fresh Lebanese image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Boaz Fresh Lebanese

20630 John Carroll Blvd, University Heights

Avg 5 (18 reviews)
Takeout
Side of Beef Shawarma$3.49
Beef Shawarma Rolled$7.49
grilled seasoned beef sirloin, tomatoes, onions, sumac, pickled cucumbers and turnips, tahini lemon dressing
More about Boaz Fresh Lebanese
Item pic

PIZZA

Omar's Pizza & Mediterranean Grill

22250 Lorain Rd, Fairview Park

Avg 4.3 (431 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Beef Shawarma Wrap$10.00
marinated grilled beef with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, tahini sauce & garlic aioli
More about Omar's Pizza & Mediterranean Grill
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Aladdin's Eatery

12447 Cedar Rd, Cleveland Heights

Avg 4.5 (725 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Beef Shawarma Rolled$8.95
Grilled strips of seasoned beef sirloin, greens, tomatoes, onions, turnips, pickles, and Tahini Lemon dressing
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Boaz Fresh Lebanese image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Boaz Fresh Lebanese

2549 Lorain Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.6 (741 reviews)
Takeout
Side of Beef Shawarma$3.49
Beef Shawarma Rolled$7.49
grilled seasoned beef sirloin, tomatoes, onions, sumac, pickled cucumbers and turnips, tahini lemon dressing
More about Boaz Fresh Lebanese
Item pic

 

Aladdin's Eatery

775 Som Center, Mayfield Village

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Beef Shawarma Rolled$8.95
Grilled strips of seasoned beef sirloin, greens, tomatoes, onions, turnips, pickles, and Tahini Lemon dressing
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES

Sittoo's Parma

5870 Ridge Rd, Parma

Avg 4.7 (3847 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Side of Beef Shawarma$5.99
Beef Shawarma Entrée$10.75
Thin slices of lightly seasoned beef served with salad and rice pilaf sprinkled with cinnamon.
Beef Shawarma Sandwich
Marinated beef, lettuce, tomatoes, turnips, onions, pickles, and tahini lemon dressing.
More about Sittoo's Parma
Item pic

 

Aladdin's Eatery

9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.1 (82 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Beef Shawarma Rolled$8.95
Grilled strips of seasoned beef sirloin, greens, tomatoes, onions, turnips, pickles, and Tahini Lemon dressing
More about Aladdin's Eatery

