Beef shawarma in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve beef shawarma
Sittoo's
11365 Euclid Ave, Cleveland
|Beef Shawarma Entrée
|$10.75
Thin slices of lightly seasoned beef served with salad and rice pilaf sprinkled with cinnamon.
|Beef Shawarma Sandwich
Marinated beef, lettuce, tomatoes, turnips, onions, pickles, and tahini lemon dressing.
|Side of Beef Shawarma
|$5.99
SANDWICHES • FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES
Sittoo's Playhouse Sq
1625 Euclid Ave, Cleveland
|Beef Shawarma Entrée
|$10.75
Thin slices of lightly seasoned beef served with salad and rice pilaf sprinkled with cinnamon.
|Beef Shawarma Sandwich
Marinated beef, lettuce, tomatoes, turnips, onions, pickles, and tahini lemon dressing.
|Side of Beef Shawarma
|$5.99
Aladdin's Eatery
18334 E. Bagley Rd, Middleburg Heights
|Beef Shawarma Rolled
|$8.95
Grilled strips of seasoned beef sirloin, greens, tomatoes, onions, turnips, pickles, and Tahini Lemon dressing
Pita Potle
21700 Miles Rd, Cleveland
|DOUBLE BEEF SHAWARMA PITA
|$15.95
|BEEF SHAWARMA PITA
|$10.75
Tender strips of beef marinated in shawarma seasonings
|BEEF SHAWARMA BOWL
|$11.95
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Boaz Fresh Lebanese
20630 John Carroll Blvd, University Heights
|Side of Beef Shawarma
|$3.49
|Beef Shawarma Rolled
|$7.49
grilled seasoned beef sirloin, tomatoes, onions, sumac, pickled cucumbers and turnips, tahini lemon dressing
PIZZA
Omar's Pizza & Mediterranean Grill
22250 Lorain Rd, Fairview Park
|Beef Shawarma Wrap
|$10.00
marinated grilled beef with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, tahini sauce & garlic aioli
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Aladdin's Eatery
12447 Cedar Rd, Cleveland Heights
|Beef Shawarma Rolled
|$8.95
Grilled strips of seasoned beef sirloin, greens, tomatoes, onions, turnips, pickles, and Tahini Lemon dressing
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Boaz Fresh Lebanese
2549 Lorain Ave, Cleveland
|Side of Beef Shawarma
|$3.49
|Beef Shawarma Rolled
|$7.49
grilled seasoned beef sirloin, tomatoes, onions, sumac, pickled cucumbers and turnips, tahini lemon dressing
Aladdin's Eatery
775 Som Center, Mayfield Village
|Beef Shawarma Rolled
|$8.95
Grilled strips of seasoned beef sirloin, greens, tomatoes, onions, turnips, pickles, and Tahini Lemon dressing
PIZZA • SALADS • FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES
Sittoo's Parma
5870 Ridge Rd, Parma
|Side of Beef Shawarma
|$5.99
|Beef Shawarma Entrée
|$10.75
Thin slices of lightly seasoned beef served with salad and rice pilaf sprinkled with cinnamon.
|Beef Shawarma Sandwich
Marinated beef, lettuce, tomatoes, turnips, onions, pickles, and tahini lemon dressing.