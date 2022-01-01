Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bruschetta in Cleveland

Cleveland restaurants
Toast

Cleveland restaurants that serve bruschetta

Sauced Wood Fired Pizza

21984 Lorain Road, Fairview Pk

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bruschetta$7.00
House-Made Bruschetta atop Toasted Crostini and drizzled with Balsamic Glaze
More about Sauced Wood Fired Pizza
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Collision Bend Brewery

1250 Old River Rd., Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Bruschetta$17.00
pesto, garlic-basil tomatoes, fresh mozzarella
More about Collision Bend Brewery
PIZZA

Omar's Pizza & Mediterranean Grill

22250 Lorain Rd, Fairview Park

Avg 4.3 (431 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bruschetta$6.00
crusty bread rubbed with fresh garlic & olive oil, topped with tomatoes, basil, & mozzarella cheese
More about Omar's Pizza & Mediterranean Grill
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Lago East Bank

1091 W 10th St, Cleveland

Avg 4.2 (2157 reviews)
Takeout
Bruschetta Wrap$12.00
tomato, fresh mozzarella, balsamic vinaigrette, romaine, basil aioli, sun-dried tomato wrap
More about Lago East Bank

