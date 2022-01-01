Bruschetta in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve bruschetta
Sauced Wood Fired Pizza
21984 Lorain Road, Fairview Pk
|Bruschetta
|$7.00
House-Made Bruschetta atop Toasted Crostini and drizzled with Balsamic Glaze
Collision Bend Brewery
1250 Old River Rd., Cleveland
|Bruschetta
|$17.00
pesto, garlic-basil tomatoes, fresh mozzarella
Omar's Pizza & Mediterranean Grill
22250 Lorain Rd, Fairview Park
|Bruschetta
|$6.00
crusty bread rubbed with fresh garlic & olive oil, topped with tomatoes, basil, & mozzarella cheese