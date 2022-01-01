Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken salad in Cleveland

Cleveland restaurants
Toast

Cleveland restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad

Two Bucks image

 

Two Bucks

18336 Bagley Road, Middleburg Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Salad$10.50
Greens | Buffalo Chicken | Tomato | Cheddar | Celery | Ranch
More about Two Bucks
Harry Buffalo image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Harry Buffalo

2120 E 4th St, Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (2279 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Salad$12.00
Crispy Chicken, Buffalo sauce, Banana Pepper, Tomato, Red Onion, Celery, and Mozzarella
More about Harry Buffalo
Best Gyros image

PIZZA • GYROS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Best Gyros

2245 Lee Rd, Cleveland Heights

Avg 4.3 (4779 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Crispy Chicken Salad$11.99
Crispy fried chicken tenders tossed in our buffalo sauce on top of mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, banana peppers and shredded cheese.
More about Best Gyros
Harry Buffalo image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Harry Buffalo

5604 Wilson Mills Road, Highland Heights

Avg 4.5 (299 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad$12.00
Buffalo sauce, banana pepper, tomato, red onion, celery, and mozzarella
More about Harry Buffalo
Pizza (216) image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pizza (216)

401 Euclid Ave., Cleveland

Avg 4 (826 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Chicken Salad$16.00
More about Pizza (216)
Item pic

SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Burgers 2 Beer Highland Hts

6323 Wilson Mills Rd, Highland Heights

Avg 4.4 (1765 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Salad$13.50
Crispy chicken tossed in buffalo sauce served on a bed of mixed greens, tomatoes, diced celery, shredded cheddar jack cheese and crispy fried onion straws, served with blue cheese dressing.
More about Burgers 2 Beer Highland Hts
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Guys Pizza Co. Parma

5900 Ridge Road, Parma

Avg 3.9 (243 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$9.99
Chopped romaine, breaded buffalo chicken strips, banana peppers, tomatoes, topped with cheddar and mozzarella.
More about Guys Pizza Co. Parma
Two Bucks image

 

Two Bucks

7880 Broadview Road, Parma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Salad$10.50
Greens | Buffalo Chicken | Tomato | Cheddar | Celery | Ranch
More about Two Bucks
Prosperity Social Club image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Prosperity Social Club

1109 Starkweather Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (866 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Cobb Salad$17.50
Mixed Greens, Buffalo Chicken Strips, Bacon, Tomato, Blue Cheese Crumble, Smoked Cheddar Cheese, Avocage, Hard Boiled Egg with a side of Ranch.
More about Prosperity Social Club
Item pic

 

Zeppe's Pizzeria - Highland Heights

5559 Wilson Mills Rd, Highland Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Salad$10.99
Boneless wings, black olives, green peppers, tomatoes, provolone + mozzarella + cheddar cheeses, lettuce.
More about Zeppe's Pizzeria - Highland Heights
Fat Head's Brewery image

 

Fat Head's Brewery

17450 Engle Lake Drive, Middleburg Hts

No reviews yet
Takeout
BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD$14.00
Chicken breast grilled in Original sauce on mixed greens with celery and carrots, provolone, and onion straws.
More about Fat Head's Brewery

