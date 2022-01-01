Buffalo chicken salad in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad
Two Bucks
18336 Bagley Road, Middleburg Heights
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$10.50
Greens | Buffalo Chicken | Tomato | Cheddar | Celery | Ranch
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Harry Buffalo
2120 E 4th St, Cleveland
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$12.00
Crispy Chicken, Buffalo sauce, Banana Pepper, Tomato, Red Onion, Celery, and Mozzarella
PIZZA • GYROS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Best Gyros
2245 Lee Rd, Cleveland Heights
|Buffalo Crispy Chicken Salad
|$11.99
Crispy fried chicken tenders tossed in our buffalo sauce on top of mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, banana peppers and shredded cheese.
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Harry Buffalo
5604 Wilson Mills Road, Highland Heights
|Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$12.00
Buffalo sauce, banana pepper, tomato, red onion, celery, and mozzarella
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pizza (216)
401 Euclid Ave., Cleveland
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$16.00
SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Burgers 2 Beer Highland Hts
6323 Wilson Mills Rd, Highland Heights
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$13.50
Crispy chicken tossed in buffalo sauce served on a bed of mixed greens, tomatoes, diced celery, shredded cheddar jack cheese and crispy fried onion straws, served with blue cheese dressing.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Guys Pizza Co. Parma
5900 Ridge Road, Parma
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$9.99
Chopped romaine, breaded buffalo chicken strips, banana peppers, tomatoes, topped with cheddar and mozzarella.
Two Bucks
7880 Broadview Road, Parma
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$10.50
Greens | Buffalo Chicken | Tomato | Cheddar | Celery | Ranch
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Prosperity Social Club
1109 Starkweather Ave, Cleveland
|Buffalo Chicken Cobb Salad
|$17.50
Mixed Greens, Buffalo Chicken Strips, Bacon, Tomato, Blue Cheese Crumble, Smoked Cheddar Cheese, Avocage, Hard Boiled Egg with a side of Ranch.
Zeppe's Pizzeria - Highland Heights
5559 Wilson Mills Rd, Highland Heights
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$10.99
Boneless wings, black olives, green peppers, tomatoes, provolone + mozzarella + cheddar cheeses, lettuce.