Buffalo chicken sandwiches in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches
More about Rock Creek Kitchen & Bar
PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rock Creek Kitchen & Bar
7768 W 130th St, Middleburg hts
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$14.89
Breaded chicken diced tossed in mild, medium or hot sauce with lettuce, tomato, cheddar with bleu cheese or ranch dressing.
More about NHB - Ohio City
NHB - Ohio City
2814 Detroit Ave, Cleveland
|Grilled Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
grilled chicken breast / midwest greens / high five garlic sauce / bleu cheese crumbles / tomato / red onion / avocado ranch / potato bun
|Hand Breaded Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
hand breaded chicken breast / midwest greens / high five garlic sauce / bleu cheese crumbles / tomato / red onion / avocado ranch / potato bun