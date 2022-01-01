Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken sandwiches in Cleveland

Cleveland restaurants
Cleveland restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches

Rock Creek Kitchen & Bar image

PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rock Creek Kitchen & Bar

7768 W 130th St, Middleburg hts

Avg 4.3 (896 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$14.89
Breaded chicken diced tossed in mild, medium or hot sauce with lettuce, tomato, cheddar with bleu cheese or ranch dressing.
More about Rock Creek Kitchen & Bar
Item pic

 

NHB - Ohio City

2814 Detroit Ave, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$13.00
grilled chicken breast / midwest greens / high five garlic sauce / bleu cheese crumbles / tomato / red onion / avocado ranch / potato bun
Hand Breaded Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$13.00
hand breaded chicken breast / midwest greens / high five garlic sauce / bleu cheese crumbles / tomato / red onion / avocado ranch / potato bun
More about NHB - Ohio City
P Jays Pizza image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

P Jays Pizza

5859 Ridge Rd, Parma

Avg 4.5 (1114 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$7.99
Crispy Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Red Onion, Banana Pepper & Provolone Cheese. Served with a Side of Ranch or Bleu Cheese
More about P Jays Pizza

