Burritos in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve burritos
More about Ohio City Burrito - W 25th
Ohio City Burrito - W 25th
1844 W. 25th Street, Cleveland
|Brothers Burrito
|$9.00
12" Tortilla filled with cilantro-lime rice and your choice of beans, meat, salsa, sour cream, guacamole & other toppings.
|Naked Burrito
|$9.00
Ditch the tortilla and make it naked! Same fillings as the burrito, but in a bowl.
|Veggie Burrito
|$8.00
Comes with three. A trio of soft corn tacos with barbacoa, chopped onions, fresh cilantro and lime. No substitutions.
More about Luna Bakery & Cafe
CAKES
Luna Bakery & Cafe
2482 Fairmount Blvd, Cleveland
|Breakfast Burrito
|$9.00
Flour tortilla filled with herb scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, black beans and avocado cream. Served with a side of pico de gallo. Burritos are pre-rolled every morning - no substitutions.
More about Ohio City Burrito - Downtown
Ohio City Burrito - Downtown
526 Superior Avenue, Cleveland
|Veggie Burrito
|$8.00
|Naked Burrito
|$9.00
|Brothers Burrito
|$9.00
More about La Fiesta
La Fiesta
783 Alpha Drive, Highland Heights
|Grande Burrito
|$10.00
Pick a protein to go with a scoop of white rice, a dash of black beans, lettuce, mild pico de gallo, corn salsa, sour cream and chihuahua cheese or choose your specific toppings
More about El Rinconcito Chapin
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
El Rinconcito Chapin
3330 Broadview Rd, Cleveland
|Burrito
More about Landmark Smokehouse
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Landmark Smokehouse
11637 Clifton Blvd, Cleveland
|Deconstructed Burrito Bowl
|$13.00
Choice of brisket, pulled pork, pulled chicken or tofu; jasmine rice, chihuahua cheese, black beans, avocado spread, pico, pickled onions, sour cream
More about Gus's Old Brooklyn Family Restaurant
FRENCH FRIES
Gus's Old Brooklyn Family Restaurant
4377 STATE RD, Cleveland
|Breakfast Burrito
|$7.99
3 eggs scrambled with bacon, sausage and cheddar jack cheese, wrapped with a soft tortilla and topped with our Chipotle Baja sauce, salsa, and sour cream on the side and served with hash browns.
More about Saxbys
Saxbys
Administration Building, University Heights
|Breakfast Burrito
|$4.99
The perfect vehicle for fluffy scrambled eggs, potato tots, melted cheddar, & creamy American cheese? A warmed, golden brown flour tortilla. Start your day, week, life (!) with this savory breakfast burrito. Add bacon or turkey sausage, if you'd like.