Burritos in Cleveland

Cleveland restaurants that serve burritos

Brothers Burrito image

 

Ohio City Burrito - W 25th

1844 W. 25th Street, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Brothers Burrito$9.00
12" Tortilla filled with cilantro-lime rice and your choice of beans, meat, salsa, sour cream, guacamole & other toppings.
Naked Burrito$9.00
Ditch the tortilla and make it naked! Same fillings as the burrito, but in a bowl.
Veggie Burrito$8.00
Comes with three. A trio of soft corn tacos with barbacoa, chopped onions, fresh cilantro and lime. No substitutions.
More about Ohio City Burrito - W 25th
Breakfast Burrito image

CAKES

Luna Bakery & Cafe

2482 Fairmount Blvd, Cleveland

Avg 4.8 (1311 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Burrito$9.00
Flour tortilla filled with herb scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, black beans and avocado cream. Served with a side of pico de gallo. Burritos are pre-rolled every morning - no substitutions.
More about Luna Bakery & Cafe
Naked Burrito image

 

Ohio City Burrito - Downtown

526 Superior Avenue, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Burrito$8.00
Comes with three. A trio of soft corn tacos with barbacoa, chopped onions, fresh cilantro and lime. No substitutions.
Naked Burrito$9.00
Ditch the tortilla and make it naked! Same fillings as the burrito, but in a bowl.
Brothers Burrito$9.00
12" Tortilla filled with cilantro-lime rice and your choice of beans, meat, salsa, sour cream, guacamole & other toppings.
More about Ohio City Burrito - Downtown
Grande Burrito image

 

La Fiesta

783 Alpha Drive, Highland Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grande Burrito$10.00
Pick a protein to go with a scoop of white rice, a dash of black beans, lettuce, mild pico de gallo, corn salsa, sour cream and chihuahua cheese or choose your specific toppings
More about La Fiesta
El Rinconcito Chapin image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

El Rinconcito Chapin

3330 Broadview Rd, Cleveland

Avg 4.6 (627 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Burrito
More about El Rinconcito Chapin
Deconstructed Burrito Bowl image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Landmark Smokehouse

11637 Clifton Blvd, Cleveland

Avg 4.5 (182 reviews)
Takeout
Deconstructed Burrito Bowl$13.00
Choice of brisket, pulled pork, pulled chicken or tofu; jasmine rice, chihuahua cheese, black beans, avocado spread, pico, pickled onions, sour cream
More about Landmark Smokehouse
Breakfast Burrito image

FRENCH FRIES

Gus's Old Brooklyn Family Restaurant

4377 STATE RD, Cleveland

Avg 4.6 (151 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Burrito$7.99
3 eggs scrambled with bacon, sausage and cheddar jack cheese, wrapped with a soft tortilla and topped with our Chipotle Baja sauce, salsa, and sour cream on the side and served with hash browns.
More about Gus's Old Brooklyn Family Restaurant
Item pic

 

Saxbys

Administration Building, University Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$4.99
The perfect vehicle for fluffy scrambled eggs, potato tots, melted cheddar, & creamy American cheese? A warmed, golden brown flour tortilla. Start your day, week, life (!) with this savory breakfast burrito. Add bacon or turkey sausage, if you'd like.
More about Saxbys

