Cappuccino in Cleveland

Cleveland restaurants
Cleveland restaurants that serve cappuccino

SANDWICHES

On the Rise Artisan Breads and Pastries

3471 Fairmount Blvd, Cleveland Heights

Avg 4.6 (587 reviews)
Takeout
Cappuccino$3.50
A Double Shot of Espresso and 4oz of Steamed, Textured Milk - Can Be Served Hot or Iced
Cappuccino Macaron$2.00
More about On the Rise Artisan Breads and Pastries
CAKES

Luna Bakery & Cafe

2482 Fairmount Blvd, Cleveland

Avg 4.8 (1311 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cappuccino
Our cappuccinos are made with espresso sourced from a local roaster, Pour Coffee Company, and your choice of steamed milk.
More about Luna Bakery & Cafe
Savour Coffee & Creations

127 Public Square Key Tower Lobby, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cappuccino 12 oz$3.95
Cappuccino 16 oz$5.45
More about Savour Coffee & Creations
The Grocery OHC

2600 Detroit Avenue, Cleveland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cappuccino$4.75
More about The Grocery OHC
Rebol

101 West Superior Ave, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cappuccino$4.00
Double shot of espresso with 4 oz of steamed or iced milk. Select Whole Milk, Almond Milk, or Oat Milk.
More about Rebol
Milky Way

1982 warrensville center rd, cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Large Cappuccino$4.25
Small Cappuccino$3.75
More about Milky Way
Green Goat

2125 SUPERIOR AVE E CAFE, CLEVELAND

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cappuccino$5.00
espresso | frother milk
More about Green Goat

