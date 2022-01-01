Cappuccino in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve cappuccino
SANDWICHES
On the Rise Artisan Breads and Pastries
3471 Fairmount Blvd, Cleveland Heights
|Cappuccino
|$3.50
A Double Shot of Espresso and 4oz of Steamed, Textured Milk - Can Be Served Hot or Iced
|Cappuccino Macaron
|$2.00
CAKES
Luna Bakery & Cafe
2482 Fairmount Blvd, Cleveland
|Cappuccino
Our cappuccinos are made with espresso sourced from a local roaster, Pour Coffee Company, and your choice of steamed milk.
Savour Coffee & Creations
127 Public Square Key Tower Lobby, Cleveland
|Cappuccino 12 oz
|$3.95
|Cappuccino 16 oz
|$5.45
Rebol
101 West Superior Ave, Cleveland
|Cappuccino
|$4.00
Double shot of espresso with 4 oz of steamed or iced milk. Select Whole Milk, Almond Milk, or Oat Milk.
Milky Way
1982 warrensville center rd, cleveland
|Large Cappuccino
|$4.25
|Small Cappuccino
|$3.75