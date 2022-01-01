Chai lattes in Cleveland

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

On the Rise Artisan Breads and Pastries image

SANDWICHES

On the Rise Artisan Breads and Pastries

3471 Fairmount Blvd, Cleveland Heights

Avg 4.6 (587 reviews)
Takeout
Chai Latte$5.00
More about On the Rise Artisan Breads and Pastries
Item pic

 

Saxbys

Administration Building, University Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Iced Chai Tea Latte$3.95
David Rio's signature and award winning chai (a rich and creamy mixture of black tea and premium spices, including cinnamon, cardamom, and clove), served over ice.
Chai Tea Latte$3.95
Our chai is a rich and creamy mixture of black tea and premium spices, including cinnamon, cardamom, and clove. All natural, non-GMO, and gluten free.
More about Saxbys
Stone Oven - LEE Road image

 

Stone Oven - LEE Road

2267 Lee Road, Cleveland Height

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
ICED CHAI LATTE$3.85
More about Stone Oven - LEE Road
Item pic

CAKES

Luna Bakery & Cafe

2482 Fairmount Blvd, Cleveland

Avg 4.8 (1311 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Dirty Pumpkin Chai Latte
Our pumpkin spice latte with a touch of our spiced chai with a shot of espresso.
Chai Latte
Our chai lattes are made with a chai concentrate and your choice of steamed milk. For an alternative with less sugar try our hot masala chai tea topped with steamed milk of your choice (tea steamer).
More about Luna Bakery & Cafe
Item pic

SMOOTHIES

TownHall

1909 W 25TH ST, Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (4138 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chai Latte$6.00
House blend of tea, spices, and honey, with steamed milk and cinnamon.
More about TownHall
Savour Coffee & Creations image

 

Savour Coffee & Creations

127 Public Square Key Tower Lobby, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chai Latte 20 oz.$5.15
Spiced black tea and steamed milk
Chai Latte 16 oz.$4.95
Spiced black tea and steamed milk
Chai Latte 12 oz.$4.45
Spiced black tea and steamed milk
More about Savour Coffee & Creations
Item pic

 

Rebol

101 West Superior Ave, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chai Latte$3.75
House blend of tea, spices, and honey, with steamed milk and cinnamon.
More about Rebol

