Chai lattes in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve chai lattes
On the Rise Artisan Breads and Pastries
3471 Fairmount Blvd, Cleveland Heights
|Chai Latte
|$5.00
Saxbys
Administration Building, University Heights
|Iced Chai Tea Latte
|$3.95
David Rio's signature and award winning chai (a rich and creamy mixture of black tea and premium spices, including cinnamon, cardamom, and clove), served over ice.
|Chai Tea Latte
|$3.95
Our chai is a rich and creamy mixture of black tea and premium spices, including cinnamon, cardamom, and clove. All natural, non-GMO, and gluten free.
Stone Oven - LEE Road
2267 Lee Road, Cleveland Height
|ICED CHAI LATTE
|$3.85
Luna Bakery & Cafe
2482 Fairmount Blvd, Cleveland
|Dirty Pumpkin Chai Latte
Our pumpkin spice latte with a touch of our spiced chai with a shot of espresso.
|Chai Latte
Our chai lattes are made with a chai concentrate and your choice of steamed milk. For an alternative with less sugar try our hot masala chai tea topped with steamed milk of your choice (tea steamer).
TownHall
1909 W 25TH ST, Cleveland
|Chai Latte
|$6.00
House blend of tea, spices, and honey, with steamed milk and cinnamon.
Savour Coffee & Creations
127 Public Square Key Tower Lobby, Cleveland
|Chai Latte 20 oz.
|$5.15
Spiced black tea and steamed milk
|Chai Latte 16 oz.
|$4.95
Spiced black tea and steamed milk
|Chai Latte 12 oz.
|$4.45
Spiced black tea and steamed milk